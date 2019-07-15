Kansas City Southern Earnings Preview

Fed rate cuts may be a boost for the stock, yet falling rail traffic is cause for concern.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Kansas City Southern (KSU) reports earnings July 19th. Analysts expect revenue of $706.23 million and EPS of $1.61. The revenue estimate implies 4% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Expect Price Hikes From KSU

There appears to be an intense debate over whether the economy is strong or if we are headed for recession. President Trump believes the economy is strong, yet we need more rate cuts. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has raised concerns over declines in business fixed investment, housing and manufacturing output. Powell could potentially add declining rail traffic to his list of concerns. Rail traffic and intermodal units fell 7.5% for the week ending June 6, 2019, versus the same week last year. Kansas City Southern and other railroads could be vulnerable to an industry downturn.

The company's Q1 2019 freight revenue of $643 million increased Y/Y by 5%. Carloads declined 1%, while average selling price ("ASP") increased 7%. Declining carloads left a lot to be desired, yet the company's pricing power shone through. Kansas City Southern's ability (or inability) to pass through price hikes could drive future sentiment.

Revenue from Chemicals/Petroleum rose 21% Y/Y on 17% higher volume and a 4% rise in ASP. Volume was spurred by an increase in refined fuel products shipped to Mexico, partially offset by service interruptions at Lazaro Cardenas due to teacher protests. Revenue per carload rose on a higher fuel surcharge. This is the company's largest revenue segment at over 26% of revenue; its gaudy growth may not be sustainable long term.

Revenue from Industrial And Consumer Products rose 2% on a 5% increase in ASP and 3% decline in volume. Agriculture revenue rose by high-single digits due to a 9% increase in volume. This segment will likely face headwinds until the trade war with China ends. There is no guarantee lost volume from China will return if China grows more of its own agricultural products or finds other suppliers. Automotive revenue fell due to service interruptions and certain plant closures. I expect U.S. auto sales to peak along with the economy, which does not bode well for the Automotive segment.

If the company's revenue rises this quarter then it will likely be due to price hikes. I find it odd that railroads can pass through price increases while their underlying customers - agricultural companies and auto manufacturers - may experience headwinds. I doubt such price hikes can last in perpetuity.

One-Time Costs Should Go Away

Kansas City Southern's operating ratio was 76% in Q1 2019. This was unfavorable versus a 66% operating ratio in the year earlier period. A $68 million restructuring charge caused the ratio to spike. Sans restructuring charges, the company's operating ratio would have been around 66%. Union Pacific (UNP) and CSX (CSX) have been in cost-cutting mode. I will be keen to see if Kansas City Southern cuts into operating costs to drive its operating ratio even lower as well.

The company's EBITDA of $316 million was up 5% Y/Y. The EBITDA margin was flat at 47%. Union Pacific and CSX reported operating ratios of 64% and 60%, respectively. Kansas City Southern could be pressured to cut costs, particularly if its pricing power is expected to dissipate. KSU currently trades at nearly 12x its run-rate EBITDA (Q1 EBITDA annualized). In my opinion, this is too robust for a railroad stock when railroad traffic appears to have peaked.

Conclusion

KSU is up 15% Y/Y. Fed rate cuts may provide a boost for the stock, yet falling rail traffic is cause for concern. Sell KSU.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CSX, UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.