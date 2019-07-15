Understanding The Makeup Of Distributions

With a recent uptick in popularity of Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC), there’s an influx of new investors and coverage of these two closed-end funds. Due to the nature of the complex investments held within these funds (primarily the equity tranches of CLOs), there seems to be a lot of misconceptions regarding a few key elements, mainly distribution coverage. In this article, we’ll try to highlight the easy ways for the average investor to see the key information within these funds’ annual and semi-annual reports.

Before diving into the details, a brief background on my experience includes over 10 years as a CPA working in middle office and back office roles in private equity and later, at a large debt firm that is also a CLO manager.

Based on the facts outlined in the financial highlights, it is easy to conclude that neither ECC nor OXLC are currently covering their distributions to their common shareholders with net investment income. For the most recent year ended, reported in each funds’ annual report (excerpts shown below), the distributions consisted of income/return of capital at ratios of 63%/37% (ECC) and 82%/18% (OXLC), respectively.

So what does this mean? It means the fund is not earning enough net cash flow to pay the distribution at the current rate. This can happen from time to time for various reasons and does not inherently spell doom for a fund or that it is a bad investment; I myself am long both ECC and OXLC. It simply means the yield that is being paid to investors in the common shares is at a level that is not fully supported from investment income earnings alone. To put in a simple manner, if you gave someone $100 to invest and after a year they gave you back $10 but told you only $7 of that was income, the rest was giving you back part of your original investment – that $3 is return of capital (“ROC”). Most likely you’d tell them to keep the full $100, that you gave it to them to invest, and that you only want the $7 of income given to you.

In the case of funds with managed distribution policies, like both of these funds, they set a distribution rate to pay out in advance, regardless of whether or not they are earning at the same rate. If that trend were to continue, eventually, you’d be given back all of your initial investment in the form of ROC distributions and there would be no money left to invest. This is obviously an extreme example but important to note why people pay attention to the quality of distributions and how much is made up of ROC (sometimes referred to as “decay” as ROC distributions eat away at your NAV).

Another point of reference that can be used is the Statement of Changes in Net Assets (or “SOCNA” for short). This statement shows the impact at the total fund level and will sync up with the per-share calculations most of the time. See excerpts of those below here as well for additional clarity.

Sources: Annual Reports for Eagle Point Credit Company and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

In conclusion, these are simply the facts and I will be monitoring the situation closely to see if this turns around. If not, and the funds continue paying distributions at a rate that isn't supported by actual earnings, I may have to trim my allocation to both. If a yield of ~13% is only covered 70-80% by income then one could do just as well to find similar funds with 10% yields that are actually covered. The current premiums on these two funds could also turn back quickly if people begin to feel like they aren't making progress towards earning their distribution (or worse, spook investors by cutting back the distribution to a level they can actually earn consistently). Either way, I'm watching these two closely before altering course.

