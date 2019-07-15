Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 29 Of 2019 - 7/15-7/19

This is a special contribution article by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory. The model, his trailing stop-loss approach, and comments are expressly based on his own proprietary methodology and forecasts in the references below.

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. It is essentially a numerical derivative of the ratio of the percentage bounce from the 52-week low to the percentage lag from the 52-week high. As such, it is a sensitive positive momentum measure that works well to identify stocks that are within the upper half of their momentum trajectory. Because they are often well into their momentum cycle, it is necessary to watch them closely for sudden reversals. Stop-loss orders may be useful for this purpose. On average, however, these stocks continue to show upward momentum.

Bear in mind that there is much more to successful trading than merely picking good stocks. I suspect that finding good stocks is only about 40% of possible success in equities trading. The remaining 60% is determined by money management and capital preservation. Decisions about entry and exit points and how long to hold a position are especially important. In today’s volatile marketplace, “buy-and-hold” strategies are unlikely to be successful. Therefore, although I am offering weekly stock picks, this should not be interpreted as a recommendation necessarily to buy all of these stocks nor to hold the stocks for an entire week.

In these updates I explore opportunities in three areas: individual high-momentum stocks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stocks, and leveraged exchange-traded funds. This is analogous to fishing for the largest fish in three adjacent ponds simultaneously. This past week leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stocks afforded the best returns of these three approaches, unless the individual high-momentum stocks were also fully margined.

Performance of Last Week’s Picks

Last week’s five BLM stock picks gained an estimated overall average of 5.50% on the week. However, as the table below illustrates, this positive performance was possible only by using 2% trailing stop-loss orders. Otherwise, the overall averages showed a gain of 2.86% for the week. This outcome shows the possible advantage of trailing stop-loss orders. During the same week, the S&P 500 Index gained only 0.78%.

Stock Symbols - Last Week 28 Weekly Gain (Loss) Weekly Gain (Loss) with 2% Stop-Loss* Enphase Energy (ENPH) 0.15% 2.69% PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) 11.35% 14.33% Snap, Inc. (SNAP) 2.50% 4.81% Sea Limited (SE) (1.51%) 4.38% Paycom Software (PAYC) 2.81% 1.31% Average 2.86% 5.50%

*Use of 2% trailing stop-loss orders is a personal trading-style decision with the advantage of preventing large losses and the disadvantages of triggering premature sales and increased portfolio turnover. In my personal trading style, I tend to err on the side of caution by preferring to suffer a small loss and to repurchase the same stock later, rather than to suffer a large loss if the stock falls and does not return. Note that this is just a matter of personal trading style, and it does not work well at all times with all stocks for all persons.

Another reason for considering stop-loss orders for these picks is that they all have already had big momentum moves and are somewhat “long in the tooth.” The BLM method identifies stocks with positive momentum only after they approach their 52-week highs. Thus, they are often vulnerable to sudden downturns, and then capital preservation becomes a more serious issue than with picks made using other trading strategies. High-momentum stocks are subject to more volatile price swings than low-momentum stocks. The Dow 30 and FANG stocks, as reported below, due to large capitalization, tend to be less volatile than the high-momentum picks. Thus, there is often less need to use trailing stop-loss orders with them, and consequently they involve less portfolio turnover.

Please bear in mind that I do not hold positions in all of these BLM-identified stocks. Therefore, although weekly performance of the stocks from Friday close to Friday close is a matter of record, performance with trailing stops must necessarily be estimated. This is a difficult process because of two facts of life. One of these facts is “slippage”; i.e., the fact that the price at which an order is placed is not necessarily the price at which it will be executed. The other fact is that we have to deal with after-hours and pre-market trading, and intra-day volatility. News events and block trades with low liquidity can move stock prices massively between sessions. Because of this, it is not always possible to make a suitable entry purchase on Monday mornings. Therefore, in calculating the estimated gains with stop-losses, I have gone to using the mid-range trading point on Mondays as the point of entry and the point which is 2% below the weekly trading high as the point of exit. These prices can be found as part of the historical record presented at Yahoo Finance.

Remember also that the picks offered here represent a weekly snapshot of stock opportunities in motion. Because I perform analyses and trade daily, I often find picks that run their course during the week and are no longer viable at the weekly report time. Trading stocks is analogous to shooting an arrow at a moving target. Also, because I frequently enter trading positions not viable at the time of this weekly report, my personal trading results tend to exceed the recorded performances of these weekly picks.

Comparative BLM/S&P 500 Performance through 28 Weeks of 2019

Bounce/Lag Momentum +113.56% YTD

As you can see in the above chart, where the vertical y-ordinate represents percentage gain and the horizontal x-axis depicts number of weeks, the estimated average performance of the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock picks is greater than five times the performance of the S&P 500 Index. BLM 25-week estimated composite gains of 113.56% compare favorably with S&P 500 composite gains of 20.71%, and have exceeded my strategic objective of 10% per month. While past performance is no guarantee of future gains, I remain optimistic going forward.

For those with the temerity to trade these stocks on margin, I estimate year-to-date average gains of 262% when fully margined, to the extent that these stocks were marginable. However, note that, unlike Dow 30 stocks, I do not advocate trading most of these particular stocks on margin because they tend to be too volatile.

Next Week’s Market Conditions

Last week presented the usual challenges for market prognosticators. Based on the RSI/MFI Outlook Ratio of 0.935 for the S&P 500 Index, I predicted moderate losses in the market. However, although the week began in negative territory, by Friday the S&P 500 Index actually gained a weekly total of 0.78%. Markets are often driven by news events that are beyond any one person’s prediction or control. However, in the absence of market-moving news developments, technical indicators remain dependable.

For this coming week many stocks were found to reach or exceed the critical BLM value of 30 from among more than 5,000 stocks surveyed, the top five of which are reported below. In addition to noting the number of qualifying BLM stock picks, another way to gauge market conditions is to examine the ratio of the relative strength index - RSI - to the money flow index - MFI - for a major index of interest. Values above one suggest a positive outlook; whereas, values below one imply negativity. Thus, I call this an “outlook ratio.” As you can see in the following chart for the S&P 500 Index, the RSI Index now stands at 70.86, but the MFI Index is at a lower value of 58.90. The ratio 70.86/58.90 is 1.203, which is above 1.00 and implies a strong positive bias for the coming week. The Federal Reserve Chairman Powell has now signaled a rate cut in the near future. Bear in mind, however, that major news events can swiftly affect market trends.

A Look at Next Week’s BLM Picks

For next week, the BLM algorithm has identified many stocks with a qualifying BLM score at or above 30 from among over 5,000 stocks examined. Recall that a BLM score at or above 30 is normally required to qualify as a weekly pick. In the table below, I am reporting the top five qualifying stocks along with each stock’s BLM score and relative ranking.

Stock Pick - Week 29 B/LM Score Combined Ranking Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) 51.09 1 Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) 47.12 2 PaySign, Inc. 38.54 3 Impinj, Inc. (PI) 32.37 4 Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) 30.93 5

Charts of each of these picks are available below. The live tracking spreadsheet for the Bounce/Lag Momentum selections is available under the Tools pull-down menu for members, although it does not as yet reflect the benefits of trailing stop-loss orders.

You can see from the following charts that all of these stocks are experiencing upward momentum surges and are reaching new annual price highs. However, it is precisely for these same reasons that extreme caution is warranted in each case. It is also useful to apply the aforementioned outlook ratio for individual stocks.

EIDX

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on addressing the unmet need in diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR), amyloidosis (ATTR). It focuses on treating the disease by targeting them at their collective source by stabilizing TTR. The Company’s product candidate, AG10, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to potently stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. AG10 binds and stabilizes TTR in the blood, preventing the formation of amyloid and halting the progression of the disease.

WKHS

Workhorse Group, Inc., formerly AMP Holding Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand. The Company's products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Its powertrain products include E-GEN and E-100. Its chassis products include W88, W22, W42 and W62. E-GEN is an electric drive, transmission-free system, which has a gasoline/propane or compressed natural gas - CNG - engine that functions as an auxiliary generator. E-100, an all-electric, medium-duty truck, is an electric power-train. It focuses on offering W88 chassis with gross vehicle weight (GVW) ratings of 10,000 to 26,000 pounds. The W22 chassis is designed to meet the needs of the recreational vehicle market for weight ratings till over 26,000 GVW. The W42 chassis is designed for the 12,000 to 14,500 GVW vehicle market. The W62 chassis is designed for the 19,500 to 23,500 GVW vehicle market.

PAYS

PaySign, Inc., formerly 3PEA International, Inc., is a payment solutions company providing prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It focuses on the evaluation of payment terminal software and hardware technology. It markets prepaid debit card solutions under its PaySign brand. It is engaged in the development of a secure payment gateway and hardware device, which utilizes encryption technology and secure key exchange to facilitate personal identification number (PIN) debit transactions over the Internet. Its products and services include The PaySign Brand, Incentive Rewards, Source Plasma Donor Payments, Pharmaceutical Market, which includes PaySign Co-Pay Assistance, and Buy and Bill, and other products, such as Survey Instant Rewards. Through its platform, it provides various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting and customer service.

PI

Impinj, Inc. is a provider of RAIN radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions. The Company sells a platform that includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), reader ICs, readers and gateways that enable wireless connectivity to everyday items, and software that delivers Item Intelligence from endpoint reads. The Impinj Platform connects billions of everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, drivers' licenses, food and luggage to applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport and sell. The Impinj Platform wirelessly delivers information about these items' identity, location and authenticity, or Item Intelligence, to the digital world.

SMAR

Smartsheet Inc. is a cloud-based platform, which provides collaboration and work management solutions. The Company provides cloud application for project management and collaboration. Its work management tools enable to track and organize work, use a template, share with collaborators, set alerts and reminders, track discussions, view change history, create summary reports, customer information, sales pipelines, event schedules, and business processes. The Company's products include smartdashboards, smartportals, smartcards, smartgrids, smartprojects, smartcalendars, smartforms, smartautomation, smartintegrations, and connectors.

Dow 30 and FANG Picks

Many readers are especially interested in large-cap, low-risk Dow 30 and FANG stocks that experience low volatility and may also pay dividends. These stocks also tend to be fully marginable, which means that it is possible to leverage gains by a factor of approximately 3.3. Dow 30 and FANG stocks also offer opportunities for options traders. However, because they do not usually produce my targeted 10% monthly growth, I tend to leverage gains by purchasing them only on margin.

My five Dow 30 and FANG picks for next week are listed sequentially as follows: 1 - Microsoft (MSFT), 2 - Visa (V), 3 - American Express (AXP), 4 - Cisco Systems (CSCO), and 5 - Disney (DIS). The rationale for their selection is that these five stocks were found to rank highest of the Dow 30 and FANG stocks in a six-index combined-ranks analysis. The indexes included momentum, value, and growth factors. These stocks tend to satisfy my personal monthly growth target only when fully margined.

This past week the five best Dow 30 and FANG stocks by these same criteria (V, AXP, DIS, CSCO, and PG) gained an average of 1.97% before leveraging. Fully margined, these holdings returned an overall average of 6.50% for the week. This indicates that fully leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stocks were more profitable than BLM Momentum stocks with trailing stops but no leveraging, and more profitable than chosen leveraged ETFs.

Leveraged ETF Picks

For this coming week, the same three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) qualify as picks on the basis of a weighted combination of BLM scores, outlook ratios, and annual percentage growth. These three are as follows: Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares (PALL), Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL), and Direxion Daily Homebuilders Bull 3X Shares (NAIL). Last week these same three ETF picks gained an average of 2.98%. PALL tends to serve as a hedging position when the market goes south, but is often less profitable when conditions are positive.

Although ultra ETFs are already fully leveraged, it is possible to augment their gains (or losses) an additional 10% by purchasing them on margin. It is important to compare results of various strategies regularly, including individual momentum stock picks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stock picks, and leveraged ETF picks. Last week, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stock picks outperformed the other two trading categories.

Procedural Disclosures

Although the BLM algorithm is a proprietary analytical procedure that is the end result of years of statistical analysis, much of its conceptual design is described in my books listed below. However, it currently involves the maintaining of a 100-column spreadsheet with daily updates including inputs from an AI expert system and a regression residual analysis. Use is made of rank statistics in the belief that a trader should not only find good stocks, but should also have a means for comparative ranking of those stocks. Computations proceed throughout each trading day, but these results are posted weekly through this medium.

An illustrative difference between these Weekly Bounce/Lag Momentum stock selections and the Weekly Momentum Breakout stocks is shown below. While both models typically have some overlap in the strong momentum growth selections, the B/LM model is looking for the strongest momentum stocks in closer proximity to 52-week highs as shown in the blue area. The Momentum Breakout model tends to look for early positive price reversals that are attracting high investor inflows for strong breakout gains as illustrated by the red area. It is not uncommon for Momentum Breakout stock selections to move into strong Bounce/Lag Momentum scores with sustaining positive momentum conditions from prior weeks.

For comparison, last Week 28 Momentum Breakout Stock selections are available HERE. If you have any further questions about the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock-selection procedure, you can probably find the answers in my books referenced below.

Best wishes in your trading decisions,

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

My last article is available at the link below, and each set of weekly stock selections are updated on the live tracking spreadsheets and V&M Dashboard available to members under the Tools section. Note that the Week 28 selections were released only to members last week.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 27 Of 2019

References:

The Value and Momentum Trader: Dynamic Stock Selection Models to Beat the Market (2010)

Trading Stocks by the Numbers; Financial Engineering for Profit (2015)

