My Dividend And Growth Portfolio  Is Up Over 20% YTD. Here Is One Of My Favorite Stocks

What is wrong with capital appreciation along with your dividend.

I would much rather own a stock that is growing its earnings also, as opposed to just growing its dividend.

I continue to see income investors place too much emphasis on high dividend yields.

I recently wrote an article that compared two dividend payers. Both were very well-know blue-chip stocks. One had a much higher dividend yield than the other one.

But, the one with the lesser dividend yield has produced far superior total returns over the years than the one with the greater dividend yield.

The difference is that the one with the lesser dividend yield continues to grow its earnings at a very rapid pace, while the one with larger dividend yield’s growth has come to a standstill.

You can click here to read this very revealing article.

Many high yield stocks are paying a big dividend because they are not using their excess cash to grow anymore. This is part of the lifecycle of a stock. Stocks usually pass through the emerging growth, to ultra-growth, to growth, to growth and income, to just income phase during their lifetime.

IBM, AT&T, and MO would be very good examples of companies with high-dividend yields that art not growing their earnings anymore. They have, for the most part, maxed out in their growth cycle.

Investors have very little chance of capital appreciation with such stocks. Just look at the lack of capital appreciation that the above-mentioned stocks have returned over the last 3-5 years.

Stock prices follow earnings. It is a very simple axiom of market. The same is true of indexes because after all, indexes are made up of stocks. I wrote another recent article about this current ten-year plus bull market.

Why has the market been going up over the last ten years? Very simple, because earnings of the S&P 500 have been increasing every year since they bottomed out in 2009.

As an investor, you owe it to yourself to read this article and see the very tight correlation between earnings and stock price appreciation.

I have been right about my macro call each year over the last ten years because I follow earnings.

It is also important to note that not only do stocks and indexes follow earnings, but they also follow earnings expectations. That is why I analyze future estimates of the S&P very closely on a regular basis.

These earnings expectations and actual results hold the key to the future of this current bull market.

Now back to dividend-paying stocks.

As I stated in my bullet points, I would rather own a dividend payer that is still in its’ growth phase, as opposed to one that is not growing its earnings anymore.

This gives investors a chance at capital appreciation on top of the dividend, and it will most likely lead to bigger dividends down the road. This is the best of both worlds.

I know what you are thinking, why would I buy a stock pay paying a dividend yield of just under 1.0% when there are lots of stocks out there paying much higher dividends.

Well, here is an example of one of the 17 stocks that I own in my Dividend and Growth portfolio.

Most folks do not realize that Visa (V) is one of the great IPO’s of all time. The company went public back in April of 2008 at a split-adjusted price of $15 per share. It closed Friday at $180 per share.

That works out to a TOTAL RETURN of 1,102% over the last ten-plus years. Now, that is a lot of Alpha!

Here is what those compounded total returns look like vs. the S&P 500 and all other stocks in the market.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

This is one of the top-performing stocks in the entire market. It has clobbered the S&P 500 over the last one, three, five, and ten years. It also earns a performance grade of “A” when I compare it to the rest of the stocks in the market.

Here is a graphic look at those returns over the last ten year. Very impressive to say the least.

I know what you are thinking: investing is all about the next 1, 3, 5, and ten years, not the past.

I agree, but it is also important to look at the track record of the company to see what kind of alpha it has delivered in the past. This tells us a lot about the company’s management and its product.

When a .325 hitter steps into the batter’s box, he has a much better chance of delivering a hit than a guy with a .199 batting average.

We look to the future of a stock by doing a valuation on it. During my years as a research analyst, I learned to do 5-year price targets from a very well-known mutual fund manager.

This really resonated with me, because one of my jobs as a research analyst was to come up with a five-year growth projection for the company. It just makes sense to match that five-year growth projection with a five-year target price.

Knowing this five-year target price also takes a lot of emotion out of the equation. After all the headlines, bad press, upgrades, downgrades, etc., I stay focused on my five-year price target.

This price target obviously changes each time the company reports earnings or guides higher or guides lower. I update price targets on all stocks each and every day.

Here is my current five-year target price on the shares of Visa.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

As you can see from the graphic above when I extrapolate Visa’s potential earning five years from now and then apply a multiple that I think that the stock deserves, the shares still have significant upside potential.

I like stocks with a total return potential of over 80% over the next five years. Visa currently has 95.2%. This number is inclusive of the dividend that Visa currently pays. In other words, this is the total return potential.

Visa has grown to a market cap of $409B. It is a mega-cap, dividend-paying stock. It is in the Financial Sector. Along with its early stages of a growing dividend, the company has also been growing its earnings by 19% per year over the last five years.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

This earnings growth has led to capital appreciation, that has led to a significant total return situation.

Right now, the consensus average annual growth rate over the next five years is 16.5% for the company. This is especially good for mega-cap stock. You will find very few stocks of this size still expected to grow at this rate, but I own several.

If indeed, Visa can deliver what they are telling the analysts, the companies will be able to continue to deliver superior total returns to its investors. There are obviously many “what-ifs” along the way, but this can be managed by staying on top of the numbers.

Now, why would a dividend investor buy a stock like Visa (V) with just a paltry 0.6% dividend yield when a company like IBM is offering a juicy 4.5% dividend yield?

The answer to that question is easy. Just look at IBM’s total return over the years, even with its superior dividend yield!

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

Its total returns have been awful! Isn’t the name of this site that we are on called Seeking Alpha? What would make you think that a company like IBM with NEGATIVE growth of 5% per year over the last five years, is all of sudden going to start delivering alpha?

One of the most important rules to remember in the market is that stocks follow earnings.

Visa (V) is just one of 17 stocks that I currently own in my Dividend and Growth portfolio. This portfolio is up 20.2% year-to-date as of July 12, 2019. The proof is in the pudding.

I will be writing future articles about the other stocks in this portfolio.

My Large-Cap (Premier Growth) portfolio of 20 stock is up 29.3% year-to-date, while my Ultra-Growth portfolio of just18 stocks is up 38.2%

I apply the same momentum and valuation principles to these portfolios as I do to my Dividend Portfolio.

I will be writing about these portfolios and the stocks that grace them in future articles.

Thanks, for stopping by!

Bill Gunderson

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.