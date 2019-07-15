Weekly Cannabis Report: Cannabis Stocks Getting Destroyed

We believe the final outcome probably does not involve a license suspension but the binary nature of this incident makes CannTrust shares highly speculative at this point.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks got totally destroyed last week after CannTrust shocked the industry with its non-compliance news. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) dropped 8.6% and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) lost 7.2%. Meanwhile, the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF declined another 9.7%, continuing its pathetic performance in 2019.

Canadian Large- and Mid-Cap: Canopy (CGC) led the large-caps with its 15% decline. Tilray (TLRY) was down 8% after it began exporting cannabis oils to Ireland. Aurora (ACB) was down 10% along with the whole sector.

CannTrust (CTST) was the culprit behind this week's decline after the company lost nearly 50% of its value due to a non-compliance notice from Health Canada. The company had to withhold 12k kg of inventory and suspend all cannabis sales pending an investigation from regulators.

Canadian Small-Cap: Small-caps were also decimated last week as investors headed to the exit on pot stocks. In a sign of reversal, 2019's high-flyer stocks Village Farms (VFF) lost 20% and MediPharm (otcqx:MEDIF) lost 19%. Zenabis (OTCPK:ZBISF) dropped another 16% bringing its 2019 loss to 76%. Cannabis retailers such as National Access Cannabis (OTCPK:NACNF) also dropped despite Alberta handing out more retail licenses.

U.S. Large-Cap: U.S. MSOs were also affected by the CannTrust news. Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) dropped 10% without news. Green Growth (OTCQB:GGBXF) crashed 23% after announcing an all-stock acquisition of cannabis concentrates manufacturer Moxie. MedMen (otcqb:MMNFF) dropped 12% after giving heavy concessions to PE firm Gotham in order to secure the previously announced financing round.

U.S. Small-Cap and International: Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) dropped 16% leading the small-cap space down. KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) was up 1% after reporting improved margins for fiscal 2019 Q3. TILT (OTCQB:SVVTF) dropped another 28% as investors can't seem to forgive its recent stumbles. Elixinol (OTCQX:ELLXF) was up 10% without news. Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) dropped 3% after announcing a $164 million equity offering and the stock is up 178% this year so far. We plan to initiate coverage on this cannabis REIT in the near future.

Industry News

Looking Ahead

CannTrust experienced one of the biggest corporate fiascos in the cannabis industry after the company announced on Monday that Health Canada found non-compliance issues at its main greenhouse facility. The story kept developing during the week and CannTrust later suspended all cannabis sales in addition to forming a special committee to investigate the issue. The company has lost 48% of its market value as a direct result of this issue and its survival depends on the final decision from Health Canada. If the regulator decides to suspend the license, which is the worst possible outcome, the company could face an existential crisis with more downside for the stock. However, we think the final outcome could prove to be less severe with other possible penalties including a large fine, management and Board resignations, destroyed inventory, and a potential short-term suspension. With these types of outcomes, we think CannTrust shares are approaching attractive levels. However, given the highly binary outcome pending regulatory investigation, we think average investors should not try to catch a falling knife.

The troubles at CannTrust reminded us of Aphria (APHA) when short sellers painstakingly tried to expose its Latin American deals. The short report initially sent Aphria's stock tumbling more than 50% to as low as C$5.0 per share. Since then, management and Board were changed and a C$50 million impairment was recorded. Aphria's stock also soared back more than 150% before closing at C$8.12 last week. One could argue that the nature of these two events is different because CannTrust clearly violated Health Canada regulations which could result in license suspension, while Aphria's incident was more around business practices and was limited to a small part of its overall business. As a result, we think CannTrust's case is a lot more severe and the worst case scenario could result in further downside even after last week's 50% drop. For existing investors, we think the best course of action depends on your risk tolerance. With all things considered, the stock probably will recover some of the losses assuming anything but a license suspension. However, if you could not bear the risk of further downside assuming the license is suspended in the worst case, we think you should consider taking the loss now in exchange for protection (to reiterate, our base assumption is not a license suspension). The incident last week was surprising, shocking, and impossible to predict for average investors. Perhaps the biggest takeaway for all is that portfolio diversification remains key for cannabis investing as the industry remains dominated by less-than-stellar management teams.

