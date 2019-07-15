Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/11/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/11/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are at seasonal (and annual) lows and will stay relatively weak through July. Form 4 filing volumes will surge again in August as companies open trading windows to execs after June-quarter earnings are released.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC); and

G-III Apparel (GIII).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Safehold (SAFE);

Chaparral Energy (CHAP); and

BlueLinx (BXC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Roadrunner Trans (RRTS);

Francesca's (FRAN);

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);

Crexendo (OTCQX:CXDO);

LendingTree (TREE);

Square (SQ);

RingCentral (RNG);

Morningstar (MORN);

DocuSign (DOCU);

Salesforce.com (CRM);

Conformis (CFMS);

CarGurus (CARG); and

Ares Mgt (ARES).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Dova Pharm (DOVA).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Twin River Worldwide (TRWH).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Perceptive Adv BO Dova Pharm DOVA B $1,419,612 2 Strategic Value BO Chaparral Energy CHAP B $1,098,623 3 Goldfarb Morris CEO, DIR, BO G-III Apparel GIII B $1,058,800 4 Cross River Capital Mgt BO Francesca's FRAN JB* $625,079 5 Istar BO Safehold SAFE B $484,665 6 Butkowski Robert G Jr VP Pathfinder Bancorp PBHC B $65,780 7 Mihaylo Steven G CEO, DIR, BO Crexendo CXDO B $53,298 8 Nokomis Capital BO BlueLinx BXC B $43,431 9 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $39,879 10 Elliott Intl BO Roadrunner Trans RRTS B $21,028

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Solvik Peter DIR DocuSign DOCU S $27,901,354 2 Chatham Asset Mgt BO Twin River Worldwide TRWH S $14,798,782 3 Arougheti Michael F, CEO, PR, DIR Ares Mgt ARES AS $7,601,669 4 Shmunis Vladimir CEO, CB, BO RingCentral RNG AS $6,194,687 5 Steinert Langley CEO, CB, BO CarGurus CARG AS $4,742,748 6 Archon Capital Mgt BO Conformis CFMS S $2,659,164 7 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $2,349,303 8 Benioff Marc CB, CEO Salesforce.com CRM AS $1,570,115 9 Henry Alyssa O Square SQ AS $1,553,867 10 Salvage Neil PR LendingTree TREE S $1,480,275

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

