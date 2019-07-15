Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/11/19

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/11/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are at seasonal (and annual) lows and will stay relatively weak through July. Form 4 filing volumes will surge again in August as companies open trading windows to execs after June-quarter earnings are released.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC); and
  • G-III Apparel (GIII).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • Chaparral Energy (CHAP); and
  • BlueLinx (BXC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Roadrunner Trans (RRTS);
  • Francesca's (FRAN);
  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);
  • Crexendo (OTCQX:CXDO);
  • LendingTree (TREE);
  • Square (SQ);
  • RingCentral (RNG);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • DocuSign (DOCU);
  • Salesforce.com (CRM);
  • Conformis (CFMS);
  • CarGurus (CARG); and
  • Ares Mgt (ARES).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Twin River Worldwide (TRWH).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Perceptive Adv

BO

Dova Pharm

DOVA

B

$1,419,612

2

Strategic Value

BO

Chaparral Energy

CHAP

B

$1,098,623

3

Goldfarb Morris

CEO, DIR, BO

G-III Apparel

GIII

B

$1,058,800

4

Cross River Capital Mgt

BO

Francesca's

FRAN

JB*

$625,079

5

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$484,665

6

Butkowski Robert G Jr

VP

Pathfinder Bancorp

PBHC

B

$65,780

7

Mihaylo Steven G

CEO, DIR, BO

Crexendo

CXDO

B

$53,298

8

Nokomis Capital

BO

BlueLinx

BXC

B

$43,431

9

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$39,879

10

Elliott Intl

BO

Roadrunner Trans

RRTS

B

$21,028

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Solvik Peter

DIR

DocuSign

DOCU

S

$27,901,354

2

Chatham Asset Mgt

BO

Twin River Worldwide

TRWH

S

$14,798,782

3

Arougheti Michael

F, CEO, PR, DIR

Ares Mgt

ARES

AS

$7,601,669

4

Shmunis Vladimir

CEO, CB, BO

RingCentral

RNG

AS

$6,194,687

5

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$4,742,748

6

Archon Capital Mgt

BO

Conformis

CFMS

S

$2,659,164

7

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$2,349,303

8

Benioff Marc

CB, CEO

Salesforce.com

CRM

AS

$1,570,115

9

Henry Alyssa

O

Square

SQ

AS

$1,553,867

10

Salvage Neil

PR

LendingTree

TREE

S

$1,480,275

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.