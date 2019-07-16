Checking Under Cars.com's Hood With Cliff Banks (Podcast)

He shares the bull case and why he thinks, value trap though it may seem, there's still gas left in the tank for CARS shareholders.

He walks us through some of the nuances to the CARS story - DealerInspire, the company's relationship with FB and GOOG, and what's going on with Starboard.

By Daniel Shvartsman

One of the fun things about doing Behind the Idea is we prospect among a number of investing ideas from a number of styles. And beyond the variety that we get to cover, we often hit on surprises. Specifically, we find stories that have a lot of interest in them that wouldn't be obvious. We expected Kinder Morgan (KMI) to draw a lot of attention, for example, but we have been consistently surprised with the excitement over Chinese internet stocks like Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD). We didn't expect PG&E (PCG) or Boeing (BA) to get quite the sustained attention that they did either.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is another case of surprising interest. We covered a short idea on the stock four weeks ago, and whether the company was a value play or a value trap. We had nearly 40 comments on the article and some sustained back and forth.

So we're revisiting it with one of the commenters on that article, CBanks40, a.k.a. Cliff Banks. President and founder of the Banks Report, an online report focused on the auto retail industry, he has a lot of experience following CARS and had a lot to say on the company. Click play above to listen.

Topics covered:

3:00 minute mark - the industry landscape between CARS, CarGurus (CARG), AutoNation (AN), Carvana (CVNA), and CarMax (KMX)

5:30 - The relationship CARS has with dealers

10:00 - Leverage in the dealer/demand aggregator relationship

13:00 - How CARS works with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

20:30 - CARS.com's advantage over the giants

22:00 - Where does Dealer Inspire fit in?

29:00 - And the Starboard angle

35:00 - Cliff lays out the bull case for CARS

45:00 - How TrueCar's (TRUE) turmoil is an opportunity

One of the implied aspects of the bull case is that consolidation could make sense for the auto retail industry. It opens up the topic of investing in consolidating industries and what smaller industries levered to advertising giants are left to do.

