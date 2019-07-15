Dropbox: One Name To Keep A Close Eye On

Dropbox (DBX) has had a busy year with its HelloSign acquisition in January, as well as rolling out new innovations like Google Docs sharing and comments within Dropbox in the most recent quarters. These capabilities make for a more seamless user experience, and allow users to stay focused on one platform without continually having to toggle out which erodes efficiency. While the company continues to strengthen its product and has seen its growth metrics improve, the share price has hardly reflected any of this. Fortunately, for investors, the stock looks to be finally turning the corner from a technical standpoint. I have not begun a position in the stock yet, but am watching the $26.80 level closely to see if the stock is finally ready to bust out of its current base.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Dropbox was one of several tech names to IPO last year but has not enjoyed the great runs that others like Avalara (AVLR) and ZScaler (ZS) have seen. The lackluster relative performance has not been due to weak fundamentals, but instead due to very lofty expectations from analysts that Dropbox didn't quite live up to. Having said that, fund ownership continues to increase, and this suggests that big money is optimistic about the future. A notable positive development in the most recent quarter was the company's average revenue per user [ARPU] which was up over 7% last quarter on a year-over-year basis to $121.04. The other factor that might be prompting accumulation by funds is the expected acceleration next year for annual earnings per share [EPS]. Let's take a closer look at the fundamentals below:

(Source: Investors.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the below chart of annual EPS, the company has transitioned from losing money since 2016 to three consecutive years of EPS growth. If analyst estimates for $0.58 in EPS for FY-2020 are correct, this will mark the fourth straight year of EPS growth, and an acceleration in the current earnings trend. This is a very positive development as the $0.58 in EPS will mark a significant acceleration from the mid-double-digit EPS growth we expect to see for FY-2019 ($0.40 up to $0.43). The great thing about this acceleration is that it puts the company on the radar of many growth funds whose minimum requirements for annual EPS growth typically sit in the 15% range. Therefore, the forward FY-2020 estimates might end up being precisely what the stock needs to break out of its current consolidation.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table & Chart)

If we take a look at revenue growth in the charts I've built below, growth rates remain steady, but in a perfect world, I'd prefer to see them a little stronger. Revenue growth rates have seen mild deceleration over the past several quarters, but it's not material enough a drop to be a huge issue. The highest quality earnings growth typically comes from powerful increases in revenue, and while Dropbox's numbers are strong at 20% per quarter, they're not exceptional. These metrics place the company in the bottom 10% of my Growth 150 List. The Growth 150 List is a proprietary screen I've built to identify the most compelling 150 growth companies at any given period on the US Market and is updated monthly. While being on the list is an achievement in itself as it requires strong earnings trends, the strongest stocks have a seat in the top 20% of this list.

Looking at Dropbox's quarterly revenue growth rates below, there's no reason for concern, but nothing jaw-dropping either. Based on the company's estimates for Q2 2019, revenues are expected to come in at just over $400 million or an 18% growth rate year-over-year. This will be the first quarter of deceleration beneath the 20% mark, and therefore I would like to see the company beat on this number and turn this minor downtrend around.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart & Table)

To summarize, Dropbox's earnings growth estimates of $0.58 for FY-2020 looks exceptional, and the acceleration is a positive sign. While revenue growth is steady, I would prefer it to be stronger, and for this reason, I am not tripping over myself to get into the stock. Ideally, to make the company command a higher seat in my Growth 150 List, I'd like to see revenues ramp up over the next quarter or two.

As those who have followed me for a while know, the fundamentals are only part of the equation when I analyze stocks. The other half of the equation, which is even more important, is the current technical picture. The reason is that the best company in the world isn't going to make for a great buy if it's in a downtrend and making lower lows currently. So let's examine the technical picture to see where the stock stands.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from a monthly chart of Dropbox, the stock is building out a nearly one-year base since its IPO highs and looks to be seeing some accumulation based on the tight price structure the past several months. The fact that the stock is making higher lows every month is a positive sign, and a monthly close above April's high of $26.49 would be a positive development for the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to a weekly chart, we can get a little better look at the technical picture. As we can see, the stock's 40-week moving average (blue line) which acted as resistance for the stock through early 2019 is now trying to flip to a positive slope, and this is a good sign for the bulls. Dropbox remains in a range for now, but a weekly close above $26.80 would confirm a weekly breakout for the stock. There is no guarantee of this at the current juncture, but so far the structure of this chart is certainly improving vs. where we sat earlier this year.

While neither the bulls nor the bears are really in control here as we sit in a range, a weekly close above $26.80 would be bullish and might get me much more interested in the stock. This does not mean that I would blindly buy the stock above $26.80 on a weekly close, but it would improve significantly on a technical basis as it would suggest the stock might be finally starting a new stage 2 uptrend for the first time since its IPO last year. For the bulls to keep the majority of time-frames neutral for Dropbox, they are going to need to defend the $23.00 level on a weekly close going forward. As long as they can do this, I am optimistic that the stock can breakout heading into the back half of 2019 and that higher prices will follow. Having said that, I do not see an A+ entry on the stock just yet so I am choosing to sit out at the moment.

Dropbox continues to improve on both a fundamental and technical basis, and the stock is one worth keeping a close eye on for investors interested in the tech space. While I do not own the stock just yet, I could be going long as early as later this quarter. I see the stock as a hold at current levels, but don't have a low-risk enough setup where I could consider buying it just this second. Ideally, to strength the bull picture, I would like to see revenues of $405 million or higher in the Q2 2019 results expected for early August.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.