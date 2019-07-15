Pattern Energy Group: A Worthwhile Investment In Pattern Development

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Taiga Nakamura as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Despite the announcement of the 6% decline in adjusted EBITDA and rising net loss, Pattern Energy Group, Inc. displays signs of a strong buy. Returns from Pattern Development in the coming years are promising, and I believe this is the key driver to their growth in the medium term.

Historically, Pattern Energy has been identified as a high dividend yield stock, evident from 4 years of consecutive dividend growth, along with the high, above-7% dividend yield. While the share price has been relatively volatile from 2013, since the drop in February 2018 at $16.95, a stable uptrend is observed. As you may know, as long as the share price continues to rise, YieldCos will be able to achieve a maintained rise in dividend growth rates. In Pattern Energy Group's case, the recent steady rises in share price may indicate the continued growth without any further appreciation of price, but can we expect the share price/dividend growth to steadily rise?

Before we head on to the analysis, I would like to highlight three of the main growth drivers Michael M. Garner identified at the Q1 earnings call - the returns from Pattern Development, gains from improvements of existing assets, and finally, the potential gains from future acquisitions. Amongst the three, I believe the first driver would be most significant, given the projects that are near completion and its expected sale to Pattern Energy.

Key Growth Factor

Pattern Development 1.0 and Pattern Development 2.0 are two key elements of the Pattern Energy business model. The iROFO on five assets developed by Pattern Development, as compared to third parties, provides greater opportunities in expanding the portfolio of projects necessary for generating additional cash flow. As of 2020 and the following years, these two initiatives will play a major role in the growth of Pattern Energy.

'Our total investment in Pattern Development now stands at $190 million, with an additional $7 billion invested in Q1. We target investment returns that Pattern Development of 15% or more on an IRR basis' - Pattern Energy Group CEO, Michael M. Garland

Garland pointed out that they are expecting $17 million in distributions to be paid from the investment in 2020, and this plays an important role in achieving the $205 million target.

Source: Pattern Energy Presentation

Additionally, with already one project sold (purchased by Pattern Energy) from the development portfolio in 2018 (Mont Sainte-Marguerite Wind Power Facility), there will be more purchases in 2020. The anticipated completion of the Grady project and the three projects in Mexico are some examples. Greater cash flow implies better returns for us investors.

While the 2019 CAFD target looks to be on track to be achieved, there are concerns over the financing of new investments next year. The reported $200 million in year-end liquidity for acquisitions and investments, along with additional funds 2019 year-end, will simply be not enough. As we have seen, Pattern Energy has sold some projects in return for additional purchases last year (example here) and must and will continue to do so to raise further capital. Historically, Pattern Energy impressively managed to avoid reduction in dividends and improved its cash flows through these sell-offs. However, as asset rotation becomes less effective, I predict another public offering by 2022 in order to maintain its dividend growth (i.e. higher share price!).

I did mention that I expect a continued rise in dividend growth/returns fueled by further acquisitions and cash distributions from Pattern Development in the medium term. As Pattern Energy further increases its Megawatt base, in the long term, an additional acquisition would be less meaningful. Furthermore, the implications of the expiration of PPA's on dividend and in the nearer term, the high payout ratio and increasing debt levels, are something to take note of. Finally, as said by NRG Yield CEO, David Crane, the large number of IPOs of YieldCos have caused the YieldCo market to reach or almost hit market saturation. I have incorporated these ideas of an eventual slowdown in the growth projections in the valuation section.

Peer Comparison

You may have realized already, but at this moment, Pattern Energy's shares are high-risk high-reward. It currently yields just over 7%, almost double the 3.85% of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) and 2% above the 5.29% yield of TerraForm Power Inc. (TERP), but the yield of Pattern Energy has remained high due to the near-term balance sheet concerns it has been experiencing (i.e. multiple public offerings to finance growth, massive debt, and maintaining rising dividend). In comparison, both NextEra Energy Partners and TerraForm Power suggest a more safer investment, with NextEra Energy Partners' powerful relationship with NextEra Energy and TerraForm Power's reassuring support from Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP). While their yield lies less, they have been known for their double-digit dividend growth track records and strong growth prospects. While for some, Pattern Energy may be an investment kept away in their watchlists, with its current growth prospects and valuation, it certainly is an attractive one (more on PEGI's buy-rating here).

Valuation

Now, onto the valuation, I obtained an intrinsic share price of $29.21 based on DCF valuation, which is an implied 27% over. Key assumptions are as follows:

Table 1: DCF Assumptions

As mentioned before, I have taken into consideration both short and long-term growth prospects of the company and market and have based these for the growth projections. Utilising both the (Implied) Perpetuity Growth Method and Exit Multiple Method, I have reached the following equity value, and hence, the implied share price:

Table 2: Implied Equity Value and Share Price

Finally, to top it off, I have conducted a sensitivity analysis on the results to obtain an insight into the implied equity value and, subsequently, the share price.

Table 3-4: Sensitivity Analysis

Here, we see the WACC input being changed by +-0.5% and the exit multiple by +-0.5. Looking at the extremes (top right and bottom left), a WACC value of 3.1% and a 12.66x exit multiple would result in the share price being $37.95, while a WACC value of 5.1% and 10.66x exit multiple would show $21.66 (full DCF calculation in blog).

Conclusion

Pattern Energy Group reported a promising increase in CAFD and is looking to hit the expected 2020 target based on the main growth drivers outlined in this article. With a dividend payout above its peers, PEGI shares remain an attractive investment for many.

However, as indicated by many investors, one of the main concerns has to do with financing. In order to follow its growth plan, PEGI needs to acquire between $300 million and $500 million of new assets, and third-party financing is likely to be very costly. At this moment, when Pattern Energy Group does not have sufficient finances to support its new investments next year, it remains a riskier investment than its peers but with an equal, if not greater, growth prospects in line with the returns from Pattern Development.

I think Pattern Energy Group is undervalued at its current share price, and its uncertainties regarding its operations are already taken into account. As the greatest concerns come from its financing of new investments, I expect the share price to follow an upward trend after these concerns have dissipated. To conclude, I believe Pattern Energy is a good investment for investors looking for a strong, growing dividend income over the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.