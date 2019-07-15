IEF & Bonds: Rate Cut A Done Deal In July

We do not express a proprietary directional view on the IEF. Regardless, we believe it has a place in portfolios with meaningful sensitivity to interest rates.

In 20 June 2019 I published an article discussing the implications of the June Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. In it I described how to use the iShares 7-10 year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) to act on insights pertaining to the FOMC. Since then market perception has shifted to a marginally less dovish stance (as expectations of a 50 bps cut in the July 30 meeting have gone down). Nonetheless, it seems that a 25 bps cut is all but assured: any other outcome will likely send the equities and treasury markets crashing.

In this article I hope to talk through why the market is so convinced that a rate cut is imminent and how the the IEF can play a role in your portfolio depending on your view of the FOMC activities for the rest of the year.

Speeches

We believe that the most telling indicator of FOMC activity would be the FOMC members themselves. Thankfully we get to listen and read their speeches and testimonies via the Federal Reserve website and the various Federal Reserve bank websites. In the next paragraphs we'll share some of the more notable comments and put emphasis on key segments that give us a sense of their next steps.

Here is Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell in his semiannual monetary policy report to congress:

In our June meeting statement, we indicated that, in light of increased uncertainties about the economic outlook and muted inflation pressures, we would closely monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and would act as appropriate to sustain the expansion. Many FOMC participants saw that the case for a somewhat more accommodative monetary policy had strengthened. Since then, based on incoming data and other developments, it appears that uncertainties around trade tensions and concerns about the strength of the global economy continue to weigh on the U.S. economic outlook. Inflation pressures remain muted.

Here is Governor Lael Brainard giving a speech on 11 July 2019:

Putting all of the pieces together, it appears the economy has been doing well so far this year, bolstered by confident consumers and a strong job market. And after fluctuations earlier in the year, financial markets currently appear supportive of growth, with borrowing rates low and the stock market at all-time highs. While the modal outlook is solid, the downside risks, if they materialize, could weigh on economic activity. Taking into account the downside risks at a time when inflation is on the soft side would argue for softening the expected path of monetary policy according to basic principles of risk management. Of course, my judgment about the actual path of policy will continue to be influenced by the evolution of the data and the risks.

Finally, remember that in the June FOMC meeting, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard dissented from the decision to hold rates steady as he wanted to cut rates by 25 bps. Here is his statement:

First, both the core and headline personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation measures have declined substantially since the end of last year and are presently running some 40 to 50 basis points below the FOMC’s 2% inflation target. Market-based measures of inflation expectations have also weakened considerably and indicate an expected /inflation rate substantially below the Committee’s target. The forces that are keeping inflation below target seem unlikely to be solely transitory. While the unemployment rate is low by historical standards, there is little evidence that low unemployment poses a significant inflation risk in the current environment. In addition, U.S. economic growth is expected to slow for the remainder of the year. Moreover, uncertainties about this outlook have recently increased.

Economic data

The Fed members can provide their views through speeches and testimonies (as seen above) but they must ultimately be guided by economic data. If inflation is running 3-4% over the next couple of months then the Fed almost has no choice but to raise interest rates (no matter what they've said in the past). Furthermore the Fed members always emphasize their data dependence. Therefore, going back to the basics - let's take a look at some economic indicators to give us a sense of what the Fed has to work with in making their policy decisions.

Recall that one of the objectives of the Fed is full employment and that the current FOMC members view sustainable unemployment at 4.2% (as of the latest FOMC projections). While unemployment has risen to 3.70% from 3.60%, it shouldn't be a cause for concern as the rate is still 50 bps below what the Fed views as sustainable. If anything the current labor picture suggests that the Fed should be more hawkish. Furthermore, the initial jobless claims continue to be strong and have started to trend down again.

Data by YCharts

The other objective of the Fed is a symmetric core inflation of 2% as measured by Core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation. While the core PCE data hasn't been refreshed since the FOMC meeting last took pace, we look at other measures the Fed may be monitoring. For example, the producer price index for all commodities has started falling again (as we suspect due to the uncertainties surrounding business investment). This decline will probably mean better margins for companies (rather than falling prices for the consumer) which means that this will not contribute to an increase in the inflation rate.

Finally on the economic data front we are also considering the impact of the most important commodity affecting inflation: oil. As highlighted in a top article from Seeking Alpha, the International Energy Agency (NASDAQ:IEA) is predicting an oil glut in 2020. An oil glut can only dampen inflation as transportation costs for goods fall across the world.

Financial markets

Finally we consider the expectations of the financial markets. For some market participants - this would be the best indicator of future FOMC activity. For the FOMC members, the financial markets are an important input into their decision-making process. Hence, we need to always triangulate the statements from the FOMC members, the economic data, and the signs from the financial markets. A major disconnect among those three components is a cause for volatility and could be a trading opportunity. In the next paragraphs we'll share some trends in financial markets that lead us to believe the rate cut for July is not only consensus - but is practically everyone's expected outcome.

Here is the latest from the CME FedWatch Tool: a 77.5% chance of a 25 bps cut and a 22.5% chance of a 50 bps cut. The possibility of rates being held steady or raised aren't even being entertained by the market. As far as market participants are concerned only a cut is waiting in July; it's just a matter of 25 or 50 bps.

(Source: CME FedWatch Tool)

The 10 Year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (OTC:TIPS) breakeven rate has marginally increased since the June FOMC meeting but is still running well below the 2% symmetrical inflation target of the Fed.

Data by YCharts

Similarly the 5-year, 5-year forward inflation expectation rate has increased since the FOMC June meeting but is still running below the 2% symmetrical inflation target.

Data by YCharts

Using the IEF in portfolio management

As I mentioned in my prior article on IEF: The IEF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). It seeks to track the performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index via representative sampling. It has 18 holdings and a cash position of approximately 0%.

The IEF is my recommended instrument for expressing views on interest rates. It can be used to trade in and out of positions based on proprietary views on the FOMC policy decisions. From a portfolio perspective - it can be used thematically as a multiplier to interest-rate sensitive equity holdings. For example, a company like Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) would benefit from lower rates given its primary exposure to mortgage servicing. However, if your portfolio cannot add more equity holdings to BKI (or other companies that benefit from lower interest rates) then you can short companies that have a neutral or positive value relationship to rising interest rates and deploy the proceeds to IEF.

Another way to use the IEF is to use it to diversify holdings in the financial management or utilities industries. If you hold shares in a company like Raymond James Financial (RJF) or E*Trade Financial Corporation (ETFC) then you should know that their earnings and cash flows are largely dependent on the movement of interest rates. Essentially - higher interest rates mean higher earnings for those companies. Conversely, lower rates mean lower earnings. In order to diversify some of this interest rate risk you can hold some level of IEF: falling interest rates would positively impact the IEF and would negatively impact financial management companies. The same logic would apply to utilities companies - said companies are largely leveraged and are dependent on low financing costs to raise capital for their massive capital expenditures.

Conclusion

The three elements have aligned: FOMC member statements; economic data; and financial markets. Everyone seems to agree that a rate cut is inevitable for the July FOMC meeting. We recommend to use the IEF as a way to express proprietary views on interest rates or as a means to diversify holdings with a positive value relationship with interest rates.

Our coverage is focused on financial companies and related products. While we do not have an explicit and proprietary view on the direction of the IEF - we believe that it has a place in a portfolio with significant exposure to financial companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.