Silicom: A Victim Of Long Sales Cycles

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) has a long sales cycle which seems to exaggerate its stock price fluctuations. This is why the recent decline in revenues has translated into such a massive downside. In my view, this is SILC’s most significant issue. You see, in my experience, great investments typically have relatively short sales cycles. Conversely, stocks with long sales cycles don’t tend to scale well and always face the risk of losing one single big client that represents a significant portion of total revenues (SILC is a perfect example of this). Furthermore, SILC’s potential upside isn’t as appealing as most investors might expect. Thus, for these reasons, I think that despite SILC’s seemingly low stock price, it’s better to look elsewhere for value for now.

Source: Silicom.

Overview

At the time of this writing, SILC is trading at multi-year lows. 2016 was the last time it traded at these levels, and after that, it quickly tripled up to almost $75 per share. In my view, SILC’s capacity to appreciate when its business is winning designs and bringing in consistent revenues from big clients is alluring. Naturally, this volatility makes SILC an exciting play when it trades at low enough valuations. However, this trait is a double-edged sword. This means that when SILC loses big clients or doesn’t score design wins, it typically translates into a long, disappointing period for shareholders. In my view, all of this is due to SILC’s long sales cycle.

Hence, SILC investors should try to wait for the lowest point in a disappointing cycle to get in. After all, once SILC gets back on its stride, it can translate into significant profits. Thus, at a glance, SILC looks exceedingly cheap. It’s trading at low valuation metrics like a trailing twelve-month PE ratio of 11 and a P/FCF ratio of 5. However, these are lagging metrics. Still, even if we use its forward PE, it looks cheap. You see, SILC’s forward PE is 16, which is well below the sector median forward PE of 23. However, the fact that SILC’s forward PE is 45% higher than its TTM PE shows that 2019 is going to be a challenging year.

Furthermore, our fat pipeline also includes additional SaaS potential wins. Yet in the short-term, the picture is not clear due to growing uncertainty about the timing of the ramp-up of our Edge Wins. We see delays to the launch date of our direct major telco and service provider wins due to a variety of factors, beginning with procedural reasons, funding issues, and requirements for configuration changes. – SILC’s CEO, Q1 2019 earnings call.

As you can see, management is very transparent about two key factors: 1) 2019 remains challenging due to delays, funding issues and other minor inconveniences, and 2) despite short term headwinds, over the long term SILC is well-positioned to keep growing.

It’s hard to predict the extent of SILC’s draught accurately, but I think we can use the analyst consensus as a reference. Please have in mind that SILC is an under-covered stock, so only one analyst is covering it. In this case, the analyst is forecasting a revenue decline of 20% in 2019. Looking beyond 2019, the analyst expects that 2020’s revenues will bounce slightly. However, 2020 revenues will be still lower than in 2018 by 7%.

Source: Reuters.

This is why the company's valuation metrics can be deceptively cheap. After all, over the next 18 months, SILC is facing slow ramp-ups and delays. This, in turn, should translate into significant headwinds that could potentially keep the stock price depressed.

I want to emphasize that we believe that it is only a short-term timing issue. As I mentioned last quarter, across all our Edge Design Wins and especially those at top tier telecoms, and service provider leaders, the initial ramp process take time, longer than what we typically experienced with our more traditional Design Wins, and we are still early in the process for all our recent wins in this space. – SILC’s CEO, Q1 2019 earnings call

So, as you can see, the same issue echoes across all aspects of SILC: its long sales cycle. The problem is that in this case, SILC is suffering from it, and I expect this dynamic to remain until 2020.

Source: Tradingview, plus author’s elaboration.

Nevertheless, the truth is that SILC’s long sales cycle can work in its favor after 2020. You see, SILC’s sales cycle lasts roughly 1-2 years. So, in a way, today’s results are due to developments from one or two years ago. Thus, when you factor in that currently SILC is scoring notable design wins, then its outlook improves substantially. This is why long-term investors at these levels will probably be rewarded (though it might be a long wait).

Valuation

Let me start by clarifying that it’s difficult to model SILC’s risk and reward profile accurately. Still, I’ll try to offer a reasonable approximation to its fair value. To this end, I'm going to use the analyst’s estimate and take 2020 as a starting point for my valuation. Then, I also used SILC’s historical earnings and revenue growth as a reference point.

As you can see, SILC does appear to have some upside at these levels. However, this is only under very optimistic assumptions. The reality is that SILC’s prospects remain underwhelming until 2020. After that, I assume a very upbeat and sharp rebound. However, even under such generous inputs, SILC appears to be about fairly valued. I will concede that, in theory, it is possible to see a larger than expected recovery going forward. After all, the fact that SILC’s customers are major companies in their respective fields proves that SILC’s value proposition is compelling. If this is the case, positive surprises are possible, which would imply a higher valuation.

However, even under such an upbeat scenario, we won't see the fruits of that until 2020 (due to SILC’s long sales cycle). This reinforces the notion that 2019 will be a boring (maybe even disappointing) year for SILC. Hence, I don’t see why anyone would invest at this time. After all, SILC doesn’t appear to be considerably undervalued, nor does it have any upside catalysts in the near term. Nevertheless, it’s worth mentioning that SILC does seem to have conviction in its long-term outlook. In May 2019, SILC announced a buyback program that would take out roughly 6% of outstanding stock. Therefore, I think this $15 million program will likely support the stock to some extent. So I don’t think there’s much downside at these levels either.

Conclusion

SILC’s biggest problem is its long sales cycle. Naturally, this is out of the company’s control and part of its business model. However, the delay between design wins and actual earnings can make holding the stock during 2019 hard to stomach. Also, the fact that SILC is a small foreign company with little public information is probably uncomfortable for potential investors.

Nevertheless, I believe that SILC is probably close to the lowest point of its current cycle. It recently lost essential revenue streams, and as a result, its sales are forecasted to suffer in 2019 and 2020. However, SILC remains optimistic about its long term outlook beyond 2020, and their recent design wins give them credibility. So there is a potential upside, but it’ll likely be realized in 2020 (or even later) due to SILC’s long sales cycle. Hence, I think that getting into SILC today might be a bit too early. After all, SILC can still disappoint in the meantime. I think it’s best to wait until SILC’s earnings start growing again before considering pulling the trigger.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.