IPO Update: Health Catalyst Proposes IPO Terms

HCAT is growing quickly in an industry with bright prospects and the IPO appears reasonably valued at $21.50 per share.

The firm provides software and services solutions to healthcare organizations seeking to better manage and analyze their data.

Health Catalyst has filed to raise $129 million from a U.S. IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

Health Catalyst (HCAT) has filed to raise $129 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides software to healthcare organizations that assists them in managing and using data to improve their operations.

HCAT is growing quickly and making progress toward operating breakeven. At $21.50 per share, the IPO appears reasonably valued compared to a much slower growing public company such as Cerner.

Company & Technology

Salt Lake City, Utah-based Health Catalyst was founded in 2008 and has developed a suite of healthcare data and analytic services, including a data platform, analytics software, and professional services expertise.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Daniel Burton, who has been with the firm since 2011 and previously co-founded HB Ventures.

The Healthcare Catalyst platform enables healthcare providers to manage their data more efficiently, obtain actionable analytical insights, and produce measurable financial, clinical and operational improvements.

Below is an animation overview video of the Health Catalyst Data Operating System [DOS]:

Source: Health Catalyst

The Healthcare Catalyst DOS is an open, flexible, and scalable data platform that enables data aggregation and analytics from numerous sources.

The company’s analytical applications are built upon the DOS data platform to provide customers with domain-specific actionable insights to improve operational flow.

HCAT additionally has a team of experts, including analytics experts and domain experts that utilize the company’s technology to help customers achieve improvements at a faster rate.

Management claims that since 2015, the company’s solutions have delivered over 650 customer-verified improvements across clinical, financial, and operational domains.

In 2018, HCAT acquired Medicity and its customer base of over 100 clients, including 21 state and regional healthcare information exchanges, health plans, and large employers as well as 75 health systems facilitating the support of over 75 million patients.

Investors in Health Catalyst included Sequoia Capital, UPMC, OrbiMed, Norwest Venture Partners, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and Sands Capital Ventures. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

HCAT has a dedicated sales team tasked with the identification of healthcare organizations that would benefit from the company’s offerings and build long-term relationships with customers.

The company markets its products primarily in the US as well as opportunistically in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Southeast Asia.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven but decreasing as revenues have scaled, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 29.7% FYE June 30, 2018 39.2% FYE June 30, 2017 35.5%

Sources: Company registration statement

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, has increased to 1.4x in the most recent period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 1.4 FYE June 30, 2018 0.9

Sources: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global healthcare analytics market was valued at $14 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $50.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 28.3% between 2019 and 2024, as shown in the graphic below:

Source: MarketsandMarkets

The main factors driving market growth include government initiatives to increase Electronic Health Record [EHR] adoption, rise in venture capital investments, growing need to reduce healthcare expenditure and improve patient outcomes, and the rise of big data in healthcare among others.

The North American region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to growing federal mandates to decrease healthcare costs, increasing regulatory requirements, rise in EHR adoption; and increasing government initiatives focusing on personalized medicine, population health management, and value-based reimbursements.

Major competitors that provide or are developing healthcare data and analytics solutions include:

Epic Systems

Cerner (CERN)

IBM (IBM)

SAS Institute

Allscripts (MDRX)

McKesson Corporation (MCK)

MedeAnalytics

Inovalon (INOV)

Oracle (ORCL)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

HCAT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong and accelerating growth in topline revenue

Uneven gross profit but increasing gross margin

Reduced operating loss and improving operating margin

Decreased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 35,213,000 70.7% FYE June 30, 2018 $ 112,574,000 54.0% FYE June 30, 2017 $ 73,081,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 17,887,000 -13.3% FYE June 30, 2018 $ 52,722,000 79.1% FYE June 30, 2017 $ 29,439,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 50.80% FYE June 30, 2018 46.83% FYE June 30, 2017 40.28% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ (11,094,000) -31.5% FYE June 30, 2018 $ (60,095,000) -53.4% FYE June 30, 2017 $ (45,540,000) -62.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ (13,720,000) FYE June 30, 2018 $ (61,984,000) FYE June 30, 2017 $ (47,035,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ (5,224,000) FYE June 30, 2018 $ (40,296,000) FYE June 30, 2017 $ (36,829,000)

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $64.6 million in cash and $108.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($40.7 million).

IPO Details

HCAT intends to sell six million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $21.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $129 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $668 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 17.61%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our financial flexibility, create a public market for our common stock, and facilitate our future access to the capital markets. We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, William Blair, Piper Jaffray, Evercore ISI, SVB Leerink, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Commentary

I previously wrote about Health Catalysts IPO prospects in my analysis, First Look | Health Catalyst Files For $100 Million IPO.

In that piece, I highlighted the company’s top tier venture capital firm investor syndicate.

Additionally, the firm’s financials indicate accelerating growth, improving gross margin, and reduced negative operation margin and cash used in operations.

The market opportunity for managing healthcare data is quite favorable for HCAT’s prospects, although others will be looking to compete hard for the business.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay a small EV/Revenue premium over public comparable Cerner, while HCAT is generating a much higher growth rate.

With a solid growth trajectory, HCAT appears to be a promising IPO candidate at $21.50 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 24, 2019.

