Intra-Cellular - Potential Game Changer

In my previous article on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), I was focusing on potential of lumateperone in Schizophrenia and an extreme unmet need for the treatment with a great safety profile. It was a few months ago, before the data release from Phase-3 clinical trials of lumateperone on Bipolar Disorder. Now with positive Phase-3 data in Bipolar Disorder, Intra-Cellular Therapies, due to its extremely safe drug, can be the game changer in the antipsychotic market.

Since we have positive top-line results from the clinical trials for Bipolar Disorder, we can now consider the potential of broad market for lumateperone.

Let’s focus first on Bipolar Disorder and standard of care in the treatment of this disease, and then let's analyze the results of 2 studies of lumateperone on BPD.

What is Bipolar Disorder?

Bipolar Disorder or manic-depressive condition is a brain disorder that causes extreme shifts in mood, personal activity and energy. There are common observed conditions in BPD: switches between extremely “high” or “up” mood (manic episode) to very sad or “down” mood (depressive episode). Softer manic episodes are called hypomanic.

According to National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), there are 4 BPD types:

Bipolar I Disorder: manic episodes last at least 7 days, or severe manic symptoms requiring immediate hospital care. Depressive episodes usually last at least 2 weeks.

Bipolar II Disorder: the same pattern of depressive and hypomanic episodes observed, but not the full-blown manic episodes as in Bipolar I.

Cyclothymic Disorder (cyclothymia): periods of hypomanic symptoms as well as periods of depressive symptoms lasting for at least 2 years. But the symptoms do not meet the classical diagnostic requirements for a hypomanic episode and a depressive episode.

Other Specified Bipolar and related conditions

Here are basic symptoms for manic and depressive episodes:

Source: National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH)

As we can see from the above list of episodes, the final diagnosis should be based on long-term and constant observations, rather than quick analysis of personal behavior in a short-term period. Also, many factors should be carefully analyzed before the diagnosis: hormonal changes (hyperthyroidism, estrogen level changes during menstrual cycles, teenage development factors, endocrine system diseases, etc.), social activity, personal life and more. Otherwise a lot of people can find these symptoms in their daily lives.

Here are some notes to healthcare providers from NIMH:

It is very important to clarify the broad complex of factors before diagnosing BPD.

Now after diagnosis is made, what is the standard of care?

Bipolar Disorder is treated by a complex of therapies:

Psychotherapy

Medications

Self-management strategies (recognition of early symptoms of episodes)

Complementary health approaches (sport activity, meditations etc)

Let’s focus now on the medications.

Broadly prescribed medications in the treatment of Bipolar Disorder are: lithium, antipsychotics and several anticonvulsants. Some healthcare providers also prescribe benzodiazepines and beta-blockers as well.

Now let’s go step by step:

Lithium (Eskalith, Lithobid) is one of the widely used medications in BPD treatment. According to NCBI, lithium is prescribed for manic episodes management, and it usually takes several weeks for it to begin working. It should be prescribed very carefully as lithium can affect kidney or thyroid function. Also, it is important to manage salt and fluid consumption, as they both affect lithium levels in the blood.

Here are some side effects:

confusion, poor memory, or lack of awareness

fainting

fast, pounding, or irregular heartbeat or pulse

frequent urination

increased thirst

slow heartbeat

stiffness of the arms or legs

troubled breathing (especially during hard work or exercise)

unusual tiredness or weakness

weight gain

headache

dizziness

eye pain

vision problems

And less common side effects:

Acne or skin rash

bloated feeling or pressure in the stomach

change in or loss of taste

decreased interest in sexual intercourse

diarrhea

drying and thinning of hair

excess air or gas in the stomach or bowels

full feeling

inability to have or keep an erection

increased watering of the mouth

loss in sexual ability, desire, drive, or performance

passing gas

salivary gland swelling

tooth pain

Let’s go forward. Here are some antipsychotics used to treat BPD:

Aripiprazole (Abilify)

Asenapine (Saphris)

Cariprazine (Vraylar)

Clozapine (Clozaril)

Lurasidone (Latuda) (for bipolar depression)

Risperidone (Risperdal)

In my previous article, I compared safety profiles of above drugs with lumateperone. So if you are interested, please click here.

The next class of drugs used in BPD are anticonvulsants. The primary reason for using anticonvulsants is their efficacy in manic episodes as well.

Here are some of the anticonvulsants used in the treatment of BPD:

Depakote, Depakene (divalproex sodium, valproic acid, or valproate sodium)

Lamictal (lamotrigine)

Tegretol (carbamazepine)

Even Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) Lyrica (pregabalin) is sometimes used “off the label” for a sleep disorder and anxiety management.

Common side effects of anticonvulsant drugs:

Dizziness

Diarrhea

Drowsiness

Fatigue

Hair loss

Double vision

Ringing in the ears

Nausea

Tremor

Rash

Weight gain

And less common long-term side effects:

Kidney damage

Liver damage

What about lumateperone Phase-3 Bipolar trials?

Intra-Cellular had two Bipolar Phase-3 studies of lumateperone vs. placebo which results were published recently and one more adjunct to lithium trial which results will be available in 2020:

For two mentioned Study-404 and Study-401, the results were published on the 8th of July 2019. The Study-404 was conducted globally (381 participants/30% of participants from the US) and the Study-401 was conducted in US sites only (554 participants). For the company’s press release on both studies, please click here.

As the company clarified later, there were no differences in the results between US participants and non-US participants in the Study-404. So statistical significance was observed in all sites.

The major design difference between two studies: there was an additional arm of patients receiving 28mg lumateperone (1:1:1 design) in the Study-401.

Let's have a look at the results:

First of all, measurement in both studies were based on Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS). MADRS is the diagnostic questionnaire which is to measure the severity of episodes in mood disorders. It is broadly used now in clinical trials instead of Hamilton Rating Scale. MADRS is believed to be more sensitive to the changes in mood than previous scales. It consists of 10 questions:

1. Apparent sadness; 2. Reported sadness; 3. Inner tension; 4. Reduced sleep; 5. Reduced appetite; 6. Concentration difficulties; 7. Lassitude; 8. Inability to feel; 9. Pessimistic thoughts; 10. Suicidal thoughts

A usual total score measurement is as follows:

0 to 6 – normal/symptom absent

7 to 19 – mild depression

20 to 34 – moderate depression

>34 – severe depression

Now, what about the results? In my opinion, both results in terms of MADRS scale are very promising. In Study-404, 42mg lumateperone improvement was 16.7 points; on the other hand – in Study-401, the improvements were even better - 20.7 points. By MADRS scale, it means total absence of symptoms if the patient had moderate depression or switch to mild symptoms if there were severe conditions.

And even more, it was announced that Study 404 met secondary endpoint with statistically significant improvement on the CGI-BP-S Total Score (p<0.001; effect size = 0.46) and on the CGI component that specifically assesses depression (CGI-BP-S Depression Score; p<0.001; effect size = 0.50). Another positive point is that lumateperone works from week-1 (opposite to lithium, which starts working after 2 weeks of treatment).

After the press release from Intra-Cellular, some traders were confused on Study-401 results, while the company itself called the results "a high placebo effect."

Here is the result of post PR trading session:

There was a more than 20% drop in the share price during recent trading sessions. I considered it as an opportunity and increased my position in ITCI shares in my portfolio.

Now let’s focus on the results again.

Actually, both studies had high placebo rates. For the Study-401, the placebo effect is even 19.7 points improvement. It is not only lumateperone had such high placebo effects in Bipolar Disorder during clinical trials.

There are a lot of examples of currently approved standard of care drugs in BPD where high placebo effects were observed. For example, in recent BPD study for Latuda (BPD indication for children), the placebo effect (by CDRS-R scale) was 15.3 points improvement. By the way, the drug was approved for that indication afterwards.

We consistently have high placebo rates in BPD clinical trials. That's a very interesting fact. It can raise some questions about the diagnosis itself. The BPD diagnosis should include a complex of factors to research and there is a high statistical possibility of wrong diagnosis.

Concerning Study 401 – 19.7 points improvements for placebo group is really insane. There are psychological factors of drug being very safe, plus multiple cohort 1:1:1 randomization (42mg, 28mg, placebo) where a patient has a 2/3 chance to receive the working drug. But again, we should have a look at all previous Bipolar clinical trials with already approved drugs and focus on high placebo improvements. That's a really good question and healthcare providers should focus on it. It also reminds us why the Rosenhan experiment can still matter.

What about FDA on Bipolar indication?

Intra-Cellular has robust results for Schizophrenia and now for Bipolar as well.

There is a high unmet need for safe drugs in the antipsychotic market. FDA's first concern is always better safety.

But there is also a chance that the FDA could wait for adjunctive trial results to make a final decision on lumateperone's BPD indication.

Some financial updates from the 1st quarter

According to the company's 10-Q SEC filing, Intra-Cellular had $312.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and investment securities as of March 31, 2019. Net cash used in the first quarter was $35.63 million.

Conclusion

Intra-Cellular has a potential blockbuster drug with multiple indications and can change the multi-billion dollar antipsychotic drugs market. The company’s capitalization now is even more attractive for long-term positions. I’m planning to keep my ITCI shares for at least 5 years, when drug sales can reach peak levels. For the current capitalization, which is below $600 million, it means multiple-digit growth opportunity.

I will highly appreciate both negative and positive comments on the company, disputes and maybe some more insights from all potential or current investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.