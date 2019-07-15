My Earlier Forecast Of Shale Stagnation Seems Correct, At Least At Current Oil Price

I wrote an article entitled "Beginning Of The End Of The Shale Oil Boom", back in March, where I pointed out that drilling activity was headed into a direction which suggests that at least within the current oil price environment, there is little shale industry appetite for further production gains. The EIA has been forecasting a downshift in US oil production gains starting this year, which is set to last for the foreseeable future. Looking at current trends, I think they may have been far too optimistic even with that forecast. For instance, the EIA is forecasting average oil production of 12.55 mb/d for this quarter, while its own weekly reports suggest that there is some difficulty with maintaining production at a recent weekly peak level of 12.4 mb/d as we ended the second quarter.

Data source: EIA.

The latest EIA weekly report suggests that US oil production is currently about 12.3 mb/d, starting the third quarter. I personally doubt that we can see an average of 12.55 mb/d as the EIA is forecasting. Given where we are now, the maximum high we would have to see this quarter would have to be as high as 12.7 mb/d. Given the continued decline in rig activity, I doubt this can be achieved.

Data source: Baker Hughes.

We should keep in mind that the decline we are seeing in rig activity is happening within the context of oil prices which, while at times were reaching lows below $50/barrel, have this year averaged between $50/barrel and $60/barrel every month this year for WTI. This is a price level at which most shale producers claim to be sustainable and profitable, given their claimed production and other costs. Yet, as we can see, rigs are continuing to decline, despite oil prices averaging at a sustainable level, at least according to industry claims. Clearly, there are other factors limiting drilling activity in the shale patch. Years of cash burn may have something to do with it. Investors are demanding profits. Profitable acreage, however, may be dwindling.

Source: Bloomberg.

As we can see, even though there has been a great deal of improvement, mostly thanks to the industry's efforts to consolidate its drilling into prime acreage assets, there is still significant loss of cash going on.

Limited prime acreage may be primary cause of drilling slowdown

There have been many suggestions that oil price weakness may be the main culprit responsible for the sustained decline in rig activity we have been seeing this year. Others point to oil transport infrastructure bottlenecks. There are even suggestions that it is mostly due to increased efficiency that allows companies to decrease the number of rigs they employ, while still producing more oil & gas. The latter argument is based on continued growth in production, even as the number of rigs is in decline. I personally believe that there is some truth to all of the above. I certainly think that a sustained increase in oil & gas prices would result in more drilling. I also think that operations are gaining in efficiency, and there are also transport bottleneck issues. But I also believe that all of these factors put together do not have as much causal effect in terms of declining drilling activity as the increased realization of shale drillers, that they are drilling themselves out of scare prime acreage very fast.

According to the Texas Railroad Commission, in all of 2018, 7,163 well permits were issued on the Texas side of the Permian. Of that total, 1,362 permits were issued in Midland County alone. In other words, almost one in five permits were for only one relatively small county, with an area of 900 square miles. Reeves County has seen an even more impressive 1,797 permits issued or one in four wells. In other words, of dozens of counties on the Texas side of the Permian, two counties alone, which also drive current production growth in the field, had almost half of all permits issued last year. Of the two, top-producing Midland County has had over 8,600 permits issued since 2010. That is about 9.5 wells on average for every square mile of land in the county.

In the Eagle Ford, we have a similar situation where Karnes County permits in 2018 equaled about a quarter of all permits issued in the field. Since 2010, it had almost 6,000 permits issued, while its surface area is similar to that of Midland County. While the number of wells per square mile may not necessarily be a perfect gauge of the level of saturation in any given county, it is nevertheless a good indication in regards to how far along we are in terms of approximate well saturation. What this level of saturation means depends very much on well spacing practices, which are, in turn, dependent on geology as well as individual company strategies in exploring the geology. For instance, in Karnes County, most main drillers have been using 60-80 acres per well, meaning that some of the best areas could see as many as 10-12 horizontal wells per square mile. But that seems to be a best-case scenario at the moment.

A recent failed attempt by Encana (ECA) to increase the number of wells drilled in an area without affecting production per well, calls into question further gains in well saturation levels per unit area. This means that prime acreage assets will increasingly start behaving more like second-tier acreage, once too many wells per square mile will be drilled. That, in turn, means that current oil prices will not cut it in terms of pushing shale production higher. We are most likely just starting to see the failure of the industry to meet expectations such as that of the EIA, perhaps as soon as this quarter. US production may not miss by much the 12.55 mb/d average that it forecast, but it will most likely be lower based on what we are seeing now. Based on what we are seeing from the Baker Hughes rig count data, which keeps coming in every week, it seems there is a significant slowdown in production on the way. The slowing trend in drilling may in part be offset by companies working down DUCs, as the EIA reported in its monthly drilling productivity report. There are currently over 8,000 such wells which were drilled but not yet brought into production. We should keep in mind, however, that the number of DUCs will never go down to zero as long as any shale drilling occurs.

Going forward, I think that US oil production will miss the current forecasts of the EIA by a wider and wider margin each quarter, starting with the current quarter. There will still be growth, at least this year and next, but it will continue to decelerate, and it remains to be seen whether there will be further growth in production past 2020. My guess is that in the absence of higher oil prices going forward, there will be a point where production will start declining within the next two years. Higher prices will be needed to encourage companies to tackle their second-tier acreage, given that their first tier acreage is becoming increasingly saturated, as I pointed out in regards to some of the top producing counties in Texas. Unfortunately, this comes right at the time when we are looking at a potential global economic slowdown, which means that shale production stagnation will not necessarily lead to higher prices because global demand is set to be potentially soft for the next few years.

Shale producers to be squeezed between low prices and stagnated or even declining production

It is by no means a secret that since the 2014 oil price crash, shale producers did not get a great deal of love from the markets, for their stocks or bonds they issued. Many companies went bust in the past few years, others have seen their market cap slashed very aggressively, while their borrowing costs have gone up. Things are not looking up going forward either. It is getting to be increasingly hard to deny that prime acreage areas in most major fields are fast becoming saturated with wells, while second-tier acreage would need far higher oil prices to be profitable. Sustainable higher oil and gas prices are not visible on the horizon currently, mostly due to the softening of the global economy. The decline in rig activity that we are seeing is a testament to this predicament. It is not something that should be taken as a sign that the industry is running out of prime acreage to drill, but rather that it is becoming collectively aware of the dwindling supply of prime acreage, which is causing most companies to pace themselves, especially since there is no logical reason to rush to drill themselves out of prime acreage, given current oil & gas prices.

Some companies still fared decently in the past few years, such as EOG (EOG), Diamondback (FANG) as well as others, which developed a proven track record of profitability. Add to it residual investor interest in the shale industry as a growth story and some companies managed to do quite alright, with current stock prices significantly above their 2014 peaks. But of course, if we take away the growth story, there is only profitability left and that remains highly dependent on dwindling prime acreage availability. Diamondback Resources was forecasting a 27% increase in production for this year compared with last. If that kind of growth will disappear next year, a lot of the growth premium that is baked into its stock will disappear with it.

There is, of course, another possible outcome, namely one where the global economy picks up steam again. That scenario will then lead to higher oil prices, at least in the shorter term, given that for the first time in a decade shale oil production growth will no longer feed the growing appetite of the global economy. In the absence of such an arguably unlikely scenario, shale producers will experience further financial deterioration. Capital inflows mostly are drying up, as prospects of little or no production growth, or perhaps even production declines, coupled with a worsening profitability outlook as prime acreage dwindles from the portfolio of a growing number of companies. There will be further shrinkage in shale drilling activity, leading to a vicious circle. Within a short period of time, the industry will shrink to a level of self-sustainability, which will most likely lead to a more or less permanent trend of production decline, only punctured by periods when higher oil & gas prices will stimulate drillers into a higher gear. Looking at production as well as drilling data, I am more and more convinced that we are at the beginning stages of the end of the shale boom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.