Demand For OPEC's Oil In A Likely Downward Death Spiral

IEA created a committee to study actions to take to achieve long-term energy efficiency and will make recommendations next year, cementing OPEC's death.

Saudi Aramco will have to cut much more deeply to balance supply and demand.

Latest rollover of OPEC cuts will not be enough to prevent massive stock build.

IEA and OPEC project demand for OPEC oil 29.1 to 29.2 million for all of 2020.

IEA projects demand for OPEC oil will drop to 28.0 million barrels in the first quarter of 2020, the lowest in over 15 years.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo expressed his concerns at the latest OPEC meeting of the movement to address global climate change.

We have seen this spring and summer across European capitals, including Vienna, where children have been mobilized to demonstrate on streets, in Parliament, in corporate headquarters, and general meetings of IOCs, campaigning against our industry and oil.”

He has much more to worry about now.

Short-Term Outlook

The International Energy Agency (NASDAQ:IEA) published its July forecast, and it shows the demand for OPEC oil dropping to just 28 million barrels per day (mmbd) in the first quarter of 2020. Furthermore, its Oil Market Report states:

The main message of this Report is that in 1H19 oil supply has exceeded demand by 0.9 mb/d. Our latest data show a global surplus in 2Q19 of 0.5 mb/d versus previous expectations of a 0.5 mb/d deficit. This surplus adds to the huge stock builds seen in the second half of 2018 when oil production surged just as demand growth started to falter. Clearly, market tightness is not an issue for the time being and any re-balancing seems to have moved further into the future. …the widely-anticipated decision by OPEC+ ministers to extend their output agreement to March 2020 provides guidance but it does not change the fundamental outlook of an oversupplied market. On our balances, assuming constant OPEC output at the current level of around 30 mb/d, by the end of 1Q20 stocks could increase by a net 136 mb.”

IEA estimates that the demand for OPEC oil for 2020 will be 29.1 mmbd. OPEC’s own forecast in its July Monthly Oil Market Report was 29.2 mmbd.

The IEA established a high-level committee “to examine how progress on energy efficiency can be rapidly accelerated through new and stronger policy action.” The committee will “produce a concise list of clear, actionable recommendations next year.”

The Honorary Chair is Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland. And committee members include:

Current and former ministers for energy and environment from Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, Morocco, New Zealand and Spain. Dr Amani Abou-Zeid, the African Union Commissioner for Energy and Infrastructure, and Dr Wan Gang, the previous Chinese Minister of Science and Technology, who is known as the “father of electric vehicles” in China, have also agreed to take part.”

In addition, Mr. Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, and Mr. Adam Sieminski, former Administrator of the U.S. Energy Information Administration, will serve of the committee.

The IEA believes that with right policies, the global economy could double by 2040 without requiring an increase in energy usage.

The IEA sees energy efficiency as critical for successful clean energy transitions,” Dr Fatih Birol, IEA’s Executive Director, said. “It has huge potential to start making an immediate difference if governments act now and act decisively…It is imperative that we get global energy efficiency progress back on track.”

EIA Annual Outlook

If oil prices remain high, the EIA projects that U.S. production of crude and other liquids will rise to 26.4 million barrels per day by 2025.

And the Saudi Energy Minister and Aramco Chairman, Khalid Al-Falih, said that Aramco will continue adjusting its production to shale production. This would imply a downward spiral in OPEC production.

Conclusions

The IEA projection of a build of 136 million barrels through 1Q20 if OPEC maintains its current production of just below 30 million barrels a day must surely be daunting to OPEC, given that they just extended their output agreement for those 9 months. Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) will have to adjust its production down about 500,000 b/d, on average, over the period just to keep inventories from building.

It appears that the industry will chart a faster path toward energy efficiency in response to the climate change movement. The new IEA committee is charged with the task of sorting out practical steps that can be taken to ensure energy efficiency is attained.

