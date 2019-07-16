If You Missed Out On This 10% Yield, Second Chance From Anworth

We utilize common shares in mortgage REITs for trading opportunities based off swings in their price to book value ratio.

Investors who focus on dividend yields are more likely to sell shares after a cut is announced.

We placed a few mortgage REIT trades during Q2 2019. The following "$100k chart" highlights the date for each of those trades:

Note: The chart only includes trades placed from 4/1/2019 through 6/30/2019.

ANH

We purchased shares of Anworth (ANH) on 3/11/2019, shortly before the chart begins.

We dumped those shares on 4/25/2019 (see the grey arrow at top), which turned out to be extremely close to the peak. The decision to dump shares followed a rapid increase in their share price combined with a bit of weakness in several peers.

In a nutshell, the price-to-book ratio was moving higher for ANH and lower for some of their peers. That was our signal to take profits and run.

Alerts

Current Valuation

Today, 7/7/2019 (the date this went to subscribers), the latest price on ANH is $3.71 from Friday’s close. That puts the estimated price-to-book ratio at .82. The estimated ratio of .82 is exceptionally low relative to peers. ANH already announced a dividend cut and went ex-dividend for the new lower dividend. Those are both factors which can cause a REITs price-to-book value ratio to underperform.

The dividend cuts being negative for price-to-book-value is pretty clear. Investors who focus on dividend yields are more likely to sell shares after a cut is announced. Why do we care about waiting until after the ex-dividend date? We believe some investors will plan to sell on hearing about the cut, but decide to wait until after the shares go ex-dividend. Consequently, we are wary of a little extra pressure on the share price. We believe both factors are played out now.

Consequently, ANH is back in the buy range. The price-to-book looks attractive and the other risk factors are played out, which reduces our expectation for further downside risk.

After publishing this note for subscribers, we purchased shares of ANH. However, we only had a partial execution on our order as the price began running promptly higher. Therefore, our position is much smaller than we were planning to buy.

Assets

The following table demonstrates the portfolio of assets for ANH:

Source: ANH 2019 Q1 10-Q

The portfolio is mostly in fixed-rate agency RMBS, but it also includes some ARMs (adjustable-rate mortgages) and non-agency RMBS.

Hedges

The following table demonstrates the hedges:

Source: ANH 2019 Q1 10-Q

This combination of assets and hedges would benefit nicely from a moderate steepening of the yield curve. Currently, the 10-2 spread (10-year Treasury rate minus 2-year Treasury rate) is just under 25 basis points (that's .25%).

That's within the "normal" range for what we've seen over the last several months.

Trading Opportunities

We utilize common shares in mortgage REITs for trading opportunities based off swings in their price to book value ratio. We don't use them for income. The preferred shares provide a very stable source of income and fill that role better. The idea in trading the common shares is that we are regularly trading against investors who aren't calculating current estimates of book value and tend to become emotional and irrational. Due to the abundance of these investors in the sector, we see some absurd price swings where the common shares become too cheap or too expensive relative to peers.

Worried about trading?

We’ve created several guides over the years to help investors better understand their investments. One of the newer ones we’ve created is a guide to reading price history charts across several stocks for subscribers of The REIT Forum. When we are reviewing our prior choices, we like to measure the relative performance of similar stocks. Even if investors don’t consider themselves “traders”, they need to consider the importance of the change in value over long time periods.

While we are a strong advocate of creating a safe portfolio and lower risk investments, we also believe in trading when the market is clearly being inefficient. This has helped us to significantly beat the sectors we trade in:

We aren't correct on every call we make. However, because of our mastery of the sector fundamentals, we have been able to trade with a high level of success.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We also own common shares and preferred shares in several other mortgage REITs which were not explicitly linked within this article.