Cara Therapeutics And Korsuva: An Analgesic Opioid Peptide Targeting Cholestasis Pruritus

Korsuva is in clinical development for post-operative pain and as potential therapeutics for pruritus associated with chronic kidney diseases and atopic dermatitis.

Korsuva (CR845/difelikefalin) is an analgesic kappa opioid receptor agonist that targets the body's peripheral nervous system and certain immune cells.

Liver Therapy Forum weekly digest provides an overview on what's happening in cholestatic liver diseases in 2019. This week's focus is Cara Therapeutics.

Perspective On The Opioid Crisis

Opioids are therapeutically effective at controlling pain. Unfortunately, they can equally trigger addictive behaviors when clinically misused. In the news, several mid-large cap biopharmas, privately held and publicly listed, are currently involved in "opioid litigation" with several US states in response to opioid epidemic. In Oklahoma:

State AG Mike Hunter alleges that J&J, Purdue Pharma LP and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries employed deceptive marketing campaigns that downplayed the risks of opioid painkillers while overstating their benefits. He further declares that J&J's actions created an oversupply of the addictive medications creating a public nuisance that will cost the state $12.7B - 17.5B over the next 20 -30 years to clean up.

Undeniably, clinical misuse of opioids is an unimaginable emotional roller coaster life-changing event for the families involved. Notwithstanding, clinical studies are demonstrating that opioids could be therapeutically effective for clinical indications beyond its analgesic benefits. My focus article is Cara Therapeutics (CARA).

Market Assessment

Cara Therapeutics is a small-cap ($902M) clinical-stage biopharma developing innovative drug candidates therapeutically targeting the peripheral kappa opioid receptors ('KOR'). Its lead investigative drug candidate is korsuva (formerly CR845/difelikefalin), an oral and injectable kappa opioid receptor agonist, in clinical trials for acute post-operative pain and pruritus mediated by chronic kidney diseases, atopic dermatitis and cholestatic liver disease, primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC), the focus of this article.

As an analgesic opioid peptide that is a highly selective agonist of the κ-opioid receptor ('KOR'), korsuva mechanistically acts peripherally, outside the central nervous system, excluding the blood brain barrier. For this reason, korsuva is devoid of potential side effects of hallucinations, euphoria, nightmares, and delusions that were associated with old generation KOR agonists, pentazocine, and phenazocine.

Opioids control pain by exerting their pharmacological actions through three opioid receptors, mu, delta, and kappa. Exogenously, they can be activated by alkaloid opiates (such as morphine) which have potent analgesic benefits and also addictive effects when clinically misused. Endogenously, peptides including enkephalins, dynorphins, and endorphins are released by neurons to activate opioid receptors in the brain.

Why Korsuva In PBC?

Cholestatic liver diseases, PBC, and PSC are initiated by a reduction or stoppage of bile flow due to obstruction in the biliary tract that leads to bile acids accumulation and ensuing liver toxicity. Disorders of the liver, bile duct, or pancreas can cause cholestasis. Common symptoms include yellowing skin and eye whites and pruritus (intense skin itch).

A class of endogenous opioids is upregulated during cholestasis, which contributes to symptoms in liver disease such as pruritus, hypotension, and encephalopathy. For this reason, the EASL guidelines suggest:

a step-wise approach, starting with elimination of pruritogens by bile acid sequestrants (cholestyramine), in second line managing the metabolism of pruritogens (rifampicin) and in third-line and fourth- line by modifying the itch perception with μ-opioid antagonist.

Symptoms associated with cholestatic pruritus can be ameliorated by μ-opioid receptor antagonists such as naloxone. Nevertheless, a significant number of patients remain unresponsive to current pruritogenic therapeutics. Given the clinical success of Korsuva in alleviating pruritus in hemodialysis patients, undertaking a clinical study in patients with cholestatic pruritus seemed logical. According to clinical trials govt. database:

The randomized control phase 2 trial will comprise 60 patients who will receive a 1-mg tablet of the therapeutic taken twice daily for 16 weeks. The primary endpoint is the change in baseline in the weekly mean of the daily 24-hour Worst Itch Numeric Rating Scale score at end of study.

Data readout expected by late Q1/2021.

Financials

At the end of Q1/2019, CARA reported cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $156.1M. CARA believes that it has sufficient funds for anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditures into Q4/2020. Total revenue of $4.4M comprised:

License and milestone fees revenue of $4.2M that was recognized by the Company related to its license agreement with Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Ltd. Clinical compound revenue of $140,000 that was earned by the Company from the sale of clinical compound to Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Institutional ownership is estimated to be 56.17% based on 13F filings. Top two holders are Rho Capital Partners and Blackrock Inc. Analysts from 7 firms recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $32.5. Upcoming catalytic event is the top-line data readout of the second global Phase 3 efficacy trial (KALM-2) of korsuva injection in hemodialysis patients expected in H2/2019.

Market Outlook

Pruritogenic responses remain the most intolerable symptom of PBC with current FDA approved therapies, UDCA, and Obeticholic acid by Intercept (ICPT), providing no therapeutic relief. Pruritus impairs the quality of life with some patients exhibiting suicidal tendencies. No one can fully understand a pruritogenic response like a PBC patient, as highlighted in this study by CymaBay (CBAY), which has an ongoing Phase 3 study of seladelpar, a PPAR-δ agonist, in PBC.

Korsuva offers significant mechanistic differentiation from approved therapeutics and investigative drug candidates in clinical trials. The adverse event of cholestatic associated pruritus may need to be therapeutically resolved by two or more drug candidates with diverse pharmacological targets, which makes evaluating the potential anti-pruritogenic responses of korsuva in PBC very important.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.