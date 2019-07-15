Continental Offers A Lot Of Value But It May Be Still Too Early To Invest

While most of the downtrend is just temporary cyclical anxiety, it should be kept in mind that macroeconomic developments may continue to weigh on the world trade environment and therefore on the business.

The IPO of the Powertrain business could flush a lot of money into the bank because the the unit is valued at as much as €5 billion.

State of play

Continental's (OTCPK:CTTAF; OTCPK:CTTAY) stock has performed extremely badly in 2018 and 2019. There are many reasons for this.

In the middle of 2018, the economic environment for all major markets (China, the USA and Europe) deteriorated dramatically. This was due in part to the customers’ lengthy transition to the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), as well as to the U.S. trade conflicts with China and Europe. As a result, global automobile production - which had been expected to grow by two million passenger cars and light commercial vehicles - fell by around one million vehicles. At the end of May 2018, the U.S. government’s announcement that it was examining import tariffs on cars took the global stock markets by surprise and had a particularly negative impact on the share prices of automotive manufacturers. The failure to form a government in Italy also provoked fears of a new euro crisis. In addition, the U.S. government’s announcement that it would enforce extensive import tariffs on Chinese goods in the third quarter unsettled the stock markets again in the second half of June 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2018, rising interest rates in the U.S.A., further escalation of the trade conflict between the U.S.A. and China, and weaker economic data and expectations for the global economy the stock price to fall significantly.

In 2019, even the increased hope for rapid interest rate cuts in the USA did not attract Continental investors. This is due to other news from the cyclical industry. BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) revised its guidance for the full year due to lower growth in the global automotive industry, particularly in China. Other companies were also concerned that the peak in the automotive market would be reached and that demand would cool down.

And indeed, worldwide the production of cars is declining since 2018. In the first three months of 2019, global automobile production was down by more than 6 percent year-on-year, according to preliminary figures. In June 2019, the production of passenger cars in Germany was even down 24 percent in relation to the same month a year ago.

(Source: World Motor Vehicle Production (ACEA))

(Source: Word Motor Vehicle Production / units (ACEA))

(Source: Forecast United States Car Production)

(Source: Production of Passenger Cars in Germany)

Continental's performance in the stock market was accordingly poor. Now, the share price is more than 50 percent away from its highs.

(Source: Share price performance)

Still no investment value but an exaggeration recognizable

If one considers the overall macroeconomic situation, then one inevitably expects poor figures from Continental. Surprisingly, this has not been the case. While profit and sales fell only minimally in 2018, the P/E ratio almost halved.

(Source: Profit per share)

(Source: Sales per share)

Furthermore and given the actual environment, Continental had a solid start into the business year 2019. Thanks to its technology portfolio, the company has been able to distance itself from the substantial downward trend on the market. Given that the global automobile production was down by more than 6 percent year-on-year, Continental's organic growth (before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects) was down by only 2 percent. This was not only due to its strong market position, but also to exchange rate effects.

Nevertheless, the figures also had some weaknesses. EBIT was down 19 percent. Free cash flow totaled minus €763.3 million in the first three months of 2019. Besides the lower sales and results in the first quarter, the decrease was also caused by the necessary investments in capacities and technology development.

(Source: Key figures)

But whether this justifies such a price loss is questionable. The company is fundamentally very well positioned. With its two key segments Automotive Group and Rubber Group, the company has a broad portfolio. In particular, the segment Automotive Group addresses future markets directly. Despite the current weak market environment, demand for electronics in cars is growing steadily, especially driver assistance systems. On average, a car needs around 18 sensors for semi-automated driving. For fully automatic or autonomous driving, this figure increases to 30. In the last two years, the technology company has received orders worth an average of €3 billion in this area.

(Source: Annual results 2018)

Investors should also note the spin-off of the Powertrain business. The transformation of Continental's Powertrain business into an independent group of legal entities took place on January 1, 2019. Preparations for a potential partial IPO in 2020 are on schedule. The IPO could flush a lot of money into the bank because the Powertrain business is valued at as much as €5 billion euros. In addition, Continental has returned many dividends to its shareholders. Continental has increased its dividend by more than 200 percent since 2011. What's less nice is that the payout ratio has been constantly rising since 2012. Nevertheless, the payout ratio for fiscal 2018 was only 32.8 percent.​​ The actual dividend yield is 4.1 percent. (Note: The dividend for the previous fiscal year is paid once a year after the approval of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.)

Given that, there may well be an exaggeration here. The cyclical weakening is mainly due to political problems. It is well known that political stock markets have short legs. So far, the company has also been able to cushion the problems well. In this respect, an investment in the cyclical company could be an option now.

On the other hand, it should be keep in mind that macroeconomic developments may continue to weigh on the world trade. It is not yet possible to predict that the conflict with China will be resolved. Conflicts with Iran and North Korea persist. The existing escalation potential here could continue to weigh on the share price. It could also happen that Continental will no longer benefit from exchange rate effects in the future. Car production may indeed have reached the peak of its growth cycle. The effects of this would also affect Continental in the coming quarters.

Takeaway

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Continental

Continental is a great company but faces a lot of macroeconomic headwinds. Hence, the company is no jewel:

Continental's stock has performed extremely badly lately. Much of it, however, is just temporary cyclical anxiety.

Fundamentally, the company is extremely well positioned.

In the long term, I expect both rising figures and rising share prices.

Nevertheless, the trade war could continue.

Other conflicts (North Korea, Iran) could continue to weigh on world trade too.

The dividend has already been paid this year.

At the moment, I would buy one of several small tranches at the most.

