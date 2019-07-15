Tick Tock: The Clock Is Ticking On U.S. National Debt

During Fed Chairman Powell's Humphrey Hawkins testimony to Congress on Wednesday of last week, he was asked if we had gone past the point of no return regarding our debt.

While listening to Fed Chairman Powell's Humphrey Hawkins testimony to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday of last week, I noticed his response to a question asking if we had gone past the point of no return regarding our national debt of $22,489,174,200,900.

He was quick to point out this year we will spend more than $360 billion in interest expense alone or about 8% of our budget. He went on to say, at the current rate, our interest expense will exceed our entire defense budget of $700 billion in the next five years.

He indicated he would not want to see our sovereign debt exceed 100% of our nominal GDP. Our nominal GDP is slightly over $21 trillion. If my math is correct, our total debt to GDP ratio is 105%. Sovereign debt excludes obligations you owe yourself, only the amount you owe others. The $22 trillion worth of debt includes the debt the government owes itself, such as the Social Security Trust Fund. Therefore, our sovereign debt is around $16 trillion.

53% of that $16 trillion adjustments are for Social Security and Medicare. The balance is funds owed to the military retirement fund as well as the federal pension system. These legacy obligations are still needed to be funded.

Most creditors don't worry until the sovereign debt is more than 77% of GDP, according to the World Bank. In the first quarter of 2019, the US debt-to-GDP ratio was 105%. That's the $22.028 trillion US debt as of March 31, 2019, divided by the $21.06 trillion nominal GDP.

Around $16 trillion of this debt is public debt. That's what the government owes to investors. It also consists of debt the government owes to itself. That's mostly the Social Security Trust Fund. The government will need to pay this one day, as Baby Boomers retire. Creditors aren't worried about this component of the debt yet.

US Public Debt was $16.5 trillion, as of December 31, 2018. Here is the percentage breakdown

40% Foreign investors and Foreign Governments

18% Mutual Funds and Banks

16% Federal Reserve

10% Pensions and Local Governments

16% Other

Depending upon whose math you use, our debt is currently either 105% of nominal GDP or 77% of our nominal GDP to our sovereign debt. By either measure, we have met or exceeded the point where our creditors will question the purchase of US debt.

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) projects by 2023, we will be the only industrialized nation exceeding 100% debt to GDP.

The Tax Policy Center of the Urban and Brookings Institute made its projection of debt as a percentage of GDP going out to 2028.

It appears we will be adding $1 trillion or better to our debt every year for the foreseeable future. Here is President Trump's proposed budget for 2020.

Current Revenue

The US government's total revenue is estimated to be $3.643 trillion for Fiscal Year 2020. That's the most recent budget forecast from the Office of Management and Budget for October 1, 2019, through September 30, 2020. Revenue. The Federal Government estimated it would receive $3.645 trillion in revenue. The government expects to spend $4.746 trillion. Mandatory Spending. The budget estimates mandatory spending will be $2.841 trillion in FY 2020. Discretionary Spending. The discretionary budget will be $1.426 trillion.

Note the only portion that would be approved by Congress is the discretionary budget of $1.426 trillion, half of which is on defense spending ($750 billion). Meanwhile, our mandatory spending continues to rise as interest expense, pension cost, as well as Social Security, continue to grow.

Chairman Powell didn't necessarily say we were at the point of no return. However, he suggested we needed to get our house in order quickly. It appears to me Congress has no intention to doing so anytime in the foreseeable future.

With that said, let's look at the options facing the US regarding our ever-mounting debt.

A debtor has four ways of settling what he owes a creditor.

1) Grow your way out of the debt. The idea here is to increase your economic growth through increased exports as well as internal domestic expansion. Increased exports would require a weaker currency to facilitate global demand and competition. Economic growth combined with austerity measures on behalf of Congress would be necessary. Historically, Congress has not been willing to address its spending and probably won't in the future.

2) Secondly, you could default on your debt. As a result, the full faith and credit of the US would be non-existent. The global economies throughout the world would crumble. US credibility would be destroyed. A default is certainly not an option.

3) A country that has a substantial amount of sovereign debt may implement a policy of a weaker currency (devaluation) mainly if the debt is of the fixed variety. Take, for example, a government which must pay $1 million each month in interest payments on its outstanding debts. But if that same $1 million of notional payments becomes less valuable, it will be easier to cover that interest. In our example, if the domestic currency is devalued to half of its initial value, the $1 million debt payment will only be worth $500,000 now.

The above example is rather drastic, and that kind of devaluation would not take place overnight. Furthermore, keep in mind your foreign creditors could also devalue their currencies through the same manipulation, muting or even eliminating the effectiveness of this strategy.

4) Finally, related to devaluation, you could create inflation. In such a case, the value of the debt obligation would fall significantly. Inflation would be equivalent to a soft default. Here once again, you would pay your creditors with a devalued currency.

The hard facts are the debt crisis is going to be resolved with one of those four options. The real question is whether we are preemptive in our approach to solve this issue. If not, the markets will do it for us. You see at some point in time, we may wake up with no one willing to buy our debt because they believe the US is no longer a worthy credit. Increased probabilities of a default could be a catalyst or the mere fact that any form of a devaluation would be equivalent to them not getting a return on their investment. As for answering the question to “have we gone past the point of no return”, we certainly are approaching that point rapidly. It appears Congress is more worried about reelection than it is about getting our fiscal house in order. There is certainly nothing in our projected budgets to indicate otherwise. At the end of World War II, our national debt had reached 106% of our GDP, the highest on record. That was well before the Social Security Trust Fund was lending to the US government. The amazing thing is it only took three years to get it back under control. That of course was another day in another time. Beware of a burning dollar!

