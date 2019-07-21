PCI: Premium CEF With 8.6% Monthly-Pay Yield And Growing

We also discuss buy levels for PTY, another fund that we like.

PCI is one of the best fund to own through retirement.

When we recommended buying PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) it was trading at a premium, and the growth has more than justified that decision.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and Treading Softly for High Dividend Opportunities

Back in March, we wrote an article about PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) suggesting that it was still a bargain. PCI is a closed-end fund ('CEF') currently yielding over 8.6%. In a recent article, we discussed the reasons why we like CEFs.

We use CEFs to:

Leverage the skills of the portfolio manager Gain income from sectors that typically don't provide them and Gain access to asset types we wouldn't have access to anyways.

PCI achieves numbers 1 and 3 with a world-renowned asset manager and a focus on investments that are not easily accessible for retail investors. There are several things that appeal to us about PCI including,

It is managed by a premium fund manager , Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO)

It has a history of providing a secure and stable income while maintaining NAV over the long term.

and income while maintaining NAV over the long term. PCI is currently focused on RMBS, a sector that continues to trade at a discount to par, despite strong fundamentals.

fundamentals. Primarily focused on fixed-income investments, PCI stands to out-perform in a declining interest rate environment.

The most frequent negative comment we received in the comment section was that PCI was trading at a premium to NAV. Many investors have an ironclad rule that they will not invest in a CEF that is trading at a premium to NAV, especially one that has a history of frequently trading at a 5%+ discount to NAV.

PCI is a great example of why strict rules such as "never buy a CEF above NAV" can cause investors to miss out on great opportunities. Since we made the article available to members of High Dividend Opportunities, PCI's NAV has grown, the market price has grown with it maintaining the premium, we have received 3 dividend distributions, and PIMCO announced a 6% raise in PCI's monthly dividend.

Understanding the dynamics of an investment and what fundamentals are going to drive growth or produce headwinds is crucial. It is not enough to simply identify whether a CEF is trading at a premium or discount, it is important to understand why.

A CEF trading at a discount might be discounted because the market believes it is going to decline, and it might be trading at a premium because the CEF is positioned to outperform. At HDO, we do not take it for granted that the market is always right, we take a look at the fundamentals for ourselves and we are willing to pay a premium when it is warranted and to pass on a discount when it is earned.

Disappearing Premium

When we first published our report to members, PCI had a NAV of $22.78 and a market price of $23.17 (a 1.71% premium).

Data by YCharts

Since then, price and NAV have generally trended up and is trading higher than the market price was when we bought it. We have also received 3 monthly dividends of $0.1641.

We have an unrealized capital gain of $0.97/share, slight over 4% in just 4 months. We recognize that unrealized gains can be fleeting and disappear in minutes. So more importantly, we have received $0.4923/share in dividends. That is a 2.1% return on our original capital in cold hard cash. More than the $0.39 "premium" that we paid.

Looking at the chart, investors might notice that PCI did trade at a discount for a brief period since our acquisition. Would it have been better for us to sit on our cash and wait?

The lowest closing price since then was $23.10 on April 22nd. 6 weeks after our article. If we had invested on that date, we would have a larger unrealized capital gain of $1.04, or 4.5%. However, we would have missed one of the dividend payments and would have received only $0.3282 in cash.

So our total return is at $1.46/share, while an investor that waited for the premium to disappear would have a total return of $1.37. Time in the market is far more important than perfectly timing the market.

We picked PCI because they have a portfolio positioned to benefit from declining rates and we believed that NAV would grow, erasing the premium that we paid. That is exactly what happened, now the central question we have to answer today is if that trend is going to continue.

Fundamentals

In our last article, we identified declining interest rates as a catalyst for growing NAV at PCI. Since then, rates have continued to decline, with the 10-year treasury closing below 2% for the first time since 2016.

Source: CNBC

Given that PCI focuses on mortgage-backed securities ('MBS') and on high-yield bonds, declining rates are generally positive for their portfolio. Additionally, it makes the yield that PCI pays itself more attractive to investors.

Short-term rates remain elevated, which will be a slight headwind as PCI's borrowing is based on short-term rates. We continue to expect that the Federal Reserve will reduce their rate target.

The market is now expecting 3 rate cuts this year, a remarkable turnaround from the rate hikes at the end of last year. This will create a very positive interest rate environment for PIMCO to work their magic and provide us with strong returns.

MBS Fundamentals

Given that PCI is heavily exposed to MBS, it is important to take a look at mortgage fundamentals.

Source: CoreLogic

Delinquency rates and foreclosure rates continue to drop. Additionally, homeowners are experiencing greater equity levels in their homes.

Source: CoreLogic

This provides security for MBS in two ways, first homeowners with substantial equity are less likely to default and second when a home defaults with substantial equity value can be recovered either from the owner selling it or if necessary through a foreclosure auction.

Home values continue to climb at a healthy pace. We do not see the high-paced growth in prices that led to the housing bubble and its eventual collapse in the early 2000's.

Source: CoreLogic

Instead of climbing at 10%+ per year, the Home Price Index has been maintaining a steady growth rate closer to 5%/year. That is a healthy pace which will expand the value of the collateral that underlies the mortgages in MBS, while also being a long-term sustainable growth rate that indicates the sector is not in a bubble like before.

Prepayments are often mentioned as a negative for mREITs, and with mortgage rates headed down, it is likely that prepayments will continue to increase across the board.

For PCI, prepayments are positive. PCI buys MBS that are trading below par, so as mortgages are paid back, they lose the interest payments, but that is offset by the realization of a capital gain. As prepayments increase, PCI will use the proceeds to redeploy into more MBS or possibly into other assets such as high-yield bonds depending on where they see the opportunity.

Strategy

Since CEFs can change their holdings quickly, without notification, it is important to be able to trust the management team to make good decisions on what sectors to focus on, when to move in and when to move out.

One of the things we love about PIMCO, is that their perspective fits well with ours. Like us, PCI priortizes cash-flow. Also, their economic outlook is very similar to what we have been saying in their 1st quarter commentary,

Over the secular horizon, we expect a very different macro landscape to emerge, reflecting shifts in the monetary-fiscal policy mix, rising protectionism and economic nationalism, and the potential for a recession. Our cyclical outlook remains cautious, where we see growth slowing but not an imminent recession.

PCI expects to continue to focus opportunistically on corporate credit, non-agency MBS and senior CMBS.

Dividend Raise

PCI recently raised their distribution from $0.1641/month to $0.1740/month. That is a 6% raise driven by PCI's performance and it also expresses management's confidence that PCI will be able to maintain that performance. PIMCO regularly makes a special distribution, which distributes any excess one-time gains that the fund has in a given year.

While we always love getting a special distribution, it is always unpredictable from year to year. A raise in the monthly dividend indicates that management expects more certain and stable cash-flow.

No doubt the outlook of an interest rate environment that will be bullish for PCI played a role in the decision to increase the regular dividend, instead of just having an oversized special dividend.

There is another PIMCO fund that is well-positioned to thrive in a declining rate environment, and that is PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) with a yield of 8.4%. In fact, since the beginning of the year, PTY has seen its NAV grow faster than PCI.

Data by YCharts

As its name implies, PTY has more exposure to high-yield corporate debt. As interest rates decline, we expect that sector to continue to outperform. We believe there is a strong possibility that PTY could also be increasing their dividend within the next year.

Key risk

We love both these CEFs, but it is possible that the Treasury market may throw a curveball here. One reason for that is the boat is very tipped to one side. For example the percentage of investors expecting lower rates is the highest since late 2008 when the stock market was bottoming from the heaviest selloff and safe haven demand as at its maximum.

Other sentiment indicators show a similar rush into bonds.

While we think the fund can prosper in a rising rate environment, there might be some significant volatility as sentiment normalizes.

About PTY, it is currently at 26% premium above NAV. We believe that this is normal especially given the fact that we were in a rising interest rate environment during the past several years. Today, we are in a declining interest rate environments, so a higher premium is justified. Still, investors should note that this premium can do narrow during periods of market volatility. As a long term investor in PCI and PTY for my retirement account, I do not care much about price fluctuations. What I care about is the safety of the income and this is exactly what these two CEFs provide.

Conclusion

There is no dispute that PIMCO is a premier asset manager and it has earned its reputation. The 8.6% yielding PCI and the 8.4% yielding PTY are our two favorite PIMCO CEFs.

Both funds focus on fixed-income investments which will continue to perform well in a declining rate environment. PCI focuses more heavily on MBS, a sector which continues to provide attractive below-par opportunities despite strong fundamentals. We believe this is primarily due to the crash of the MBS market last recession, making a lot of investors gun-shy about anything MBS.

When we look at the numbers, we see a housing market that is growing at a far more sober and sustainable pace. Americans have a record level of equity in their homes and default rates continue to decline. Mortgages have been attractive to investors because historically, they have been very safe as most consumers prioritize paying mortgages over almost every other bill and the value of the collateral is often very sticky. That perspective was upended in 2007-2008, though in hindsight it was obvious that the housing market was unsustainable with values increasing 10-15%/year. We do not see a similar bubble in the housing market today.

PTY on the other hand has more emphasis on high-yield corporate debt, a sector where it has demonstrated it can provide a high level of income through both bull and bear markets. At the tail end of this bull market, we expect PTY to continue to outperform with declining interest rates providing tailwinds to the funds NAV and also increasing demand for the fund itself.

PCI remains a strong buy at the current price for the safety of its dividend, and for its current juicy yield of 8.6%. PCI is a perfect example of a CEF that, as an income investors, you should buy as a core position in your high yield portfolio. Our objective is to generate 9% to 10% yield to our investors, and both PCI and PTY fit in nicely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.