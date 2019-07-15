Ashtead Is A Good Opportunity For U.S. Investors In The EU

I will start with Britain and my favourite opportunity there; Ashtead (ASHTF). Articles on Germany, France and favourites in those countries will follow another day.

I will highlight opportunities emerging from that risk that maybe of interest to US investors who form the majority of readers on SA.

It is not possible to separate politics from investment opportunities and the political risk in the EU and member states is high.

The EU as a whole is in poor shape and so are its most important member states; Britain, France and Germany.

Ashtead Group (OTCPK:ASHTF) is doing an excellent job in exploiting an undeveloped but fast growing business sector in the US - construction equipment rentals - and is in number one position to benefit from some positive developments in an otherwise ever weakening home market; Britain. I shall start with some background information on that weakness and lead into the important and very positive changes emerging in the northern regions there. In the US, the Ashtead name is virtually unknown but it is number two after United Rentals (NYSE:URI) due to its operating company there (Sunbelt), and it is growing faster and is more profitable than URI.

Britain

Britannia does not rule the waves anymore and not much else either!

Its economic performance was woeful long before Brexit; the referendum about Britain leaving the EU. Measured by gross domestic product many UK regions were worse off in 2015 than in 2007 and in the wake of the financial crisis the UK has suffered a decade without growth in average earnings - the worst performance since the 1860s (Source: Financial Times). Since that referendum in 2016 around 2.4% has been knocked off economic growth, according to Goldman Sachs, and official Office of National Statistics - ONS - figures due to be released are likely to show the UK is officially in recession having had two quarters of contraction.

Brexit is a convenient political diversion from real life in Britain. I mentioned some of the problems in Britain - lost en route to Empire 2. Matters have not improved since then - that country is in a near unfixable mess. Poverty is extreme with over 14 million people living in poverty and many of those have jobs so jobs in Britain are no longer a route out of poverty as they were for earlier generations. And since the official measure of poverty is a bar fixed low for political convenience one can imagine that many more are very, very poor. That in the world’s fifth largest economy nearly 20% of the way through the 21st century! And if California was a country it would knock “Great” Britain out of that fifth position!

Also not talked about is Britain’s real debt. Official figures show debt to GDP as around 85% which is lauded as being respectable by the current political leaders. The real debt is well in excess of 200% when unfunded government obligations such as public pension payments are added in (source: ONS stats). Other calculations show the real national debt at 5 times official figures.

That only shows the situation at central government level. At the local level many councils are nearly bankrupt and are unable to keep up with their own obligations such as providing affordable housing to ease the national housing crisis caused by low pay and insufficient housing being built over several decades to meet population growth.

Many in jobs have zero hour contracts that have become “permanent” if they are lucky because they have no choice. This is something that should not be allowed in a civilised society but which has been allowed in order for Britain (and in the mighty US also) to be “competitive" with low pay countries and for CEO’s to line their own pockets! Some people end up trapped in those jobs for years with no sick or holiday pay and no employer pension fund available to them. They will end up with no pension at all except for that unfunded state pension that will keep them in poverty until they die. SA contributor, Roger Salus, has recently written some excellent articles that include the pension crisis ahead for many.

The UK mess is all encompassing and reads like a fantasy but it is real; The infrastructure is crumbling. No new towns have been built to accommodate a population growth of around 400,000 per year (ONS stats) since 2010. To give that number some context; the population of Britain’s second largest city Birmingham is, according to official figures, around 1.41 million meaning three cities of around that size should have been built between 2010 and now. That means housing, schools, hospitals, roads, rail, power stations, sewerage systems, prisons etc. Nothing of that scope has been started nor is even contemplated by political leaders in the capital, London.

There is nothing but mountains of debt, vast out of control bureaucracies and high taxation. Parking attendants get bonuses for the number of tickets they issue to help finance those near bankrupt local councils. Central government adds VAT (a sales tax) on top of the fuel tax adding more burdens on car owners.

The UK’s manufacturing PMI is now 48, a six year low (Source; Markit) and is likely to keep falling since many in the UK’s most important manufacturing industry - the car makers - are heading elsewhere. Ford is closing its engine works in Wales. Some of the important Japanese car makers, with huge investments in Britain, are slowly leaving too.

For those staying at home there maybe a glimmer of light to be found in one of the UK’s many divides and that is the decades old north-south divide where the country has long been hugely unbalanced in favour of the south, centred on London. There are some very positive things happening in the north and they create opportunities for investors.

Opportunities in the north

I do not know if it is too late or not to bridge the growing canyon that may cause Scotland to leave the UK in rebellion against being treated with contempt for so long by UK Prime Ministers who have totally disregarded the desire of the Scots to stay in the EU.

Maybe that canyon will be be partly bridged by the spectacular Queensferry Crossing that opened in 2017 and is massively improving the traffic flow in both directions, north and south. Whether it is a contributing cause or not I do not know but upmarket house prices in nearby Glasgow have start to increase nicely recently after a long period of stagnancy. I find that bridge inspirational to look at in real life and this photo only partially shows how something so necessary and so practical can also be a thing of great beauty.

Another big improvement is coming from the upgrading of the AI(NYSE:M), a main route in the north east of England

Britain invented the railway and much of it - and the modern world - developed rapidly from that but if anything shows how Britain has rested on its past it must surely be there has not been a major intercity railway built north of London in over 100 years!

British political “leaders” have a well practiced skill of starting big projects then abandoning them incomplete after spending billions but if the high speed HS2 railway gets completed connecting with the Northern Powerhouse Rail and other rail projects in the north, it will lead to a total regeneration of the major cities in that part of the UK ; Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle and onwards into Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland. Businesses will relocate from the overcrowded south and companies from other countries will move in too. Some local governments are getting on and doing their own thing after years of control and suppression by the central government in London. Leeds has attracted financials services companies away from that high cost southern city.

Bucking the trend of car makers leaving the UK, that I mentioned above, Jaguar LandRover will invest billions of pounds to develop new electric Jaguars at their plant near Birmingham.

Infinity Park in Derby is going hi-tech.

Manchester is also doing its own thing.

Manchester is not only a football city it is becoming a university city too. One development known as ID Manchester - ID meaning Innovation District - will invest £1.5 billion/$1.9 billion transforming a tired old central campus into a shining educational, commercial and residential community. Graphene was invented on that campus - more will come in the future.

Manchester already has one of Europe’s largest student populations.

Close to that project is a another called Bruntwood. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is a tenant and has its graduate programme for sales there. Bruntwood’s development company is aiming to build a network of such innovation districts in other parts of the UK with a university as its core.

Amazon (AMZN) opens its first UK hub outside London this year in Manchester creating 600 jobs and a close relationship with around 160 companies that rent across those campus sites ensures educator and business networking.

TalkTalk (OTCPK:TKTCY) has moved its head office to nearby Salford where the BBC also has a large presence. Some of the news programmes, that many of us around the world watch, come from the BBC building in this photo

Manchester in the north west of Britain already has an important international airport that has been expanded recently, as shown in these photos, to aid worldwide networking

In the north east Newcastle has an international airport as do Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland. A regional one has just opened in Carlisle.

One of the main UK telecoms companies - Vodaphone - has switching on its 5G network in several major cities in the north and more will have it soon. This is very important for business in a country that until now has been very backward with its internet infrastructure. The mighty US is lagging far behind in this too. SA contributor, John Mason, puts that story well in a recent article.

A new trend is also developing in Manchester that can be seen as well in similar business, educational and research clusters elsewhere in the world - graduates are getting jobs and settling there instead of returning home. This is causing a problem that is creating investment opportunities - insufficient housing nearby plus improved the infrastructure needs throughout the region. Earlier I mentioned the population growth of 400,000 per year since 2010. Recent Eurostat forecasts see that rate of growth continuing through to 2050 increasing today’s population of 67 million (UN estimates) by around 12 million. That requires 8.5 “Birminghams" to be built and there is no space in the overcrowded south.

Given these developments some massive investments have to be made and the necessary construction equipment will be rented from the UK market leader. That also means;

US investors can buy a bit of the US in the UK

Ashtead Group PLC (ASHFT or, better, AHT on the London exchange), should be a favourite with US investors and Canadian ones too. I do not know why Ashtead does not have a mainboard listing in the US because most of its business is done there. As a long standing shareholder I will contact them and recommend they seek such a listing.

Ashtead is the second largest construction equipment rental business in North America. United Rental (URI) is the largest. The Ashtead name may not be well known in the US but it owns a name that is: Sunbelt Rentals with 811 stores in 48 states. Sunbelt started more recently in Canada and is growing rapidly there too.

There is enormous growth potential in the US because in the land that invented car rental, construction equipment rental still has a relatively small market share with many companies buying and leaving expensive equipment unused sometimes for extended periods between jobs. That is changing and Sunbelt is helping hasten that change.

There is also opportunity in the fragmentation that exists in the US. Three rental companies control just 23 per cent of the US by sales. The top 100 account for less than half. The leaders are growing faster, too. In the seven years to 2017, the top 10 rental companies grew at about twice the pace of all the rest. Ashtead sees even more potential to expand, and has the balance sheet to do so. Net debt exceeds estimated ebitda (a cash earnings measure) by a reasonable 1.4 times. That compares well with over two times for United Rentals and over three for HERC Holdings (NYSE:HRI). About half of Ashtead’s 19 per cent top line growth in 2018 came from same-store rental shops. Only about a quarter was achieved through acquisition. Although net debt rose, it has delivered free “organic” cash flow ex-purchases. Theoretically, it could reduce acquisitions and even share buybacks to lift cash flow quickly.

Excess inventory can destroy businesses such as Ashtead when construction dips but there is little sign of that yet as US housing starts were at their highest level for 11 years in May this year and if political leaders finally get their act together and do something about the decaying infrastructure in the US there is very large potential ahead. If there is a downturn, Ashtead can remain safe as its fully owned rental equipment value — if sold immediately — exceeds its net debt by £1.8bn. This extra value provides the company with great strength in such times and those times are good times to increase market share while less financially strong companies retreat.

In Britain Ashtead owns the largest such company - A Plant - in a slow growth economy but one that must invest massively in infrastructure soon if it is to get out of the decaying mess it is in plus get on with the new investments needed to cater for the population growth. Construction equipment rental is much more common in the UK than in the US and Canada and being number one in the UK means AHT - via A Plant - is the automatic choice for many. A Plant’s equipment will be in use on all those northern UK projects I mentioned above.

I have seen United Rentals (URI) featured several times in SA articles but do not recall any mention of Ashtead. Ashtead is superior in many way including growing faster and being more profitable, as these financial highlights show: URI Financials; AHT Financials.

URI’s 5 year revenue growth was 41%. AHT’s was 120%! AHT also pays a 1.74% dividend. URI pays none.

AHT showed its latest results on these earnings call slides.

Another advantage AHT has is via the currency. It reports in British pounds and with much of its earnings in US dollars the ever declining pound enhances AHT’s results effortlessly.

Another major opportunity for investors is in the growing build-to-rent sector in the UK. AHT will obviously benefit from that during the construction phase but big opportunities also exist with the owners of those properties.

Build to Rent

The UK has had a housing crisis that began in the 1980s and is getting worse. The culture there - as in the US - was to buy one's own home but flat incomes and insufficient house building pushed up existing home prices beyond the reach of many so rentals are becoming the only way to get a roof over one's head for many.

US investors will have to get out from behind a “wall" built long before President Trump’s time and buy into the following companies directly on the London stock exchange - the LSE - because they are not listed in the US.

These are my favourites to benefit from that coming build-to-rent boom:

Grainger PLC (GRI:LSE) is the largest build to rent company in the UK and has enormous growth potential. It pays a 2.2% dividend. The following is from Grainger’s website:

Established in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, we are proud to be the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and a market leader in the UK build to rent and private rented sector. Our existing portfolio extends to over 8,000 rental homes, and we have invested £943m into the UK private rentals sector to date, which will deliver around 5,000 new rental homes.

GRI pays a 2% dividend.

PRS REIT (PRSR:LSE) This extract from the PRSR website tells more of the state of the UK housing market and thus the opportunity for rentals:

Across the political spectrum it is recognised that the housing market is facing challenges on all sides. Both the Government’s housing white paper published in April 2017 and Labour’s ‘New Deal on Housing,’ advocate a housing target of 300,000 new dwellings per year to try to address the key issues of supply and the consequent impact on affordability. England has the worst levels of housing affordability in the OECD with average house prices now representing 8 times average salaries; in 30% of local authorities that ratio grows to 10 times average salaries.

PRSR pays a 2.1% dividend.

Both companies are headquartered in the north of England; GRI in Newcastle and PRSR in Manchester so they are well placed to be leaders in the northern part of Britain if it finally does bridge that north-south divide and prospers in new ways, as I believe it will.

Politics and investment effects?

There is strong chance that a communist style politician will become Britain’s Prime Minister after the next elections because the present government is in disarray, ruling from a cocoon in London far removed from the people. That politician might bring in rent controls which will be a threat to GRI’s and PRSR’s profits. Rent controls are in vogue elsewhere too and are being brought in in the German capital of Berlin and the French capital, Paris. Even the capital of capitalism - New York - is bringing them in!

That is a crazy situation because it will deter building the very thing politicians - in Britain and Germany especially - need most of all; more housing. But if one tries to get one's head around the way that subspecies thinks one will end up in a cell with padded walls for protection against beating our heads against those walls!

Therefore I am following a - hopefully - normal person's track and will stay with those build-to-renters. They have a great future over the medium to long term so I am long both GRI and RSPR and they will be less buffeted by cyclical downturns that might cause a growth pause for AHT but it would only be a pause.

Ashtead has a great future, short, medium and long term that will get even greater if political leaders in the US ever get on with investing in rebuilding the decayed infrastructure there. This excellent article on the sad state of US infrastructure and the investment needs means government spending - if it comes - will ensure AHT rides out any cyclical downturn in the foreseeable future.

This graphic shows even more about what they do

And I need to learn from Goethe:

In short: Ashtead is a "buy now and hold forever."

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.