NVE Corporation: A Dividend As Safe As Any

The company's cash hoard is certainly capable of funding both operations and dividend distribution for several more years.

When NVE introduced its dividend, the goal was to make payments from reductions in marketable securities. But the company's industry-high margins have meant operating cash covers the majority.

Tensions continue to pressure NVE shares. Any upcoming negative impacts do seem to be factored into the price already. Even if margins and earnings decline, income investors need not sweat.

The spinning in NVE's share price hasn't been ideal for those in search of share price appreciation. But, for income investors, its dividend should be considered as safe as any.

NVE Corporation (NVEC) designs, develops, and manufactures spintronics technology.

Spintronics technology is built on electron spin rather than electron charge. Electrons have both an electric field and a magnetic field. In conventional electronics, the charge of the carrier is what matters. Electrons also have a property known as spin. Electronic spin causes magnetism. This magnetism allows for the acquisition, storage, and transmission of data. Spintronics is NVE's expertise.

Yet, the spinning in NVE's share price hasn't been ideal for shareholders in search of share price appreciation.

Starting in May 2018, NVE's share price climbed above $100, setting a new high weekly, until it hit $135 in late June. The climb was not spurred by specific news or media hype. The price bounced just under the mark for a few weeks. Then, with as little fanfare as it had risen, it steadily trended downward. A year later, on June 17th, 2019, it dropped to a 52-week low of $66.35.

Tensions continue to pressure NVE shares – tension in the semiconductor industry, tension regarding China, and general global economic tension.

But shareholders invested in NVE for income need not sweat the pressure. NVE's dividend should be considered as safe as any.

Semiconductor Industry Tension

In the second half of 2018, growth in semiconductor sales slowed. Still, 2018 proved to be a record year.

“The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced the global semiconductor industry posted sales of $468.8 billion in 2018, the industry’s highest-ever annual total and an increase of 13.7 percent compared to the 2017 total.”

Demand growth continued to be flimsy in the first half of 2019. So, now, despite five years of solid growth, silicon wafer makers are bracing for a pause.

A wafer is a thin piece of semiconductor material. Several materials are used to make semiconductors, but silicon is the most widely used.

Source

Semiconductor device manufacturing requires microfabrication, the fabrication of miniature structures. Several microfabrication steps are involved in producing semiconductors - ion implantation, etching, deposition of various materials, and photolithographic patterning. Once produced, wafer dicing is used to separate the die or microcircuits from a wafer of semiconductor.

NVE details its product manufacturing.

“The heart of our fabrication facility is a cleanroom area with specialized equipment to deposit, pattern, etch and process spintronic materials. Most of our products are fabricated in our facility using either raw silicon wafers or foundry wafers. Foundry wafers contain conventional electronics that perform housekeeping functions such as voltage regulation and signal conditioning in our products. Each wafer may include thousands of devices. We build spintronics structures on wafers in our fabrication facility. We either saw wafers to be sold in die form or send wafers to Asia for dicing and packaging.”

In the past twenty years, the silicon wafer industry has been in a consolidation phase. It's estimated 90% of the market is now controlled by five producers -

Shin-Etsu Handotai (OTCPK:SHECY, OTCPK:SHECF) of Japan,

Sumco (OTCPK:SUMCF, OTCPK:SUOPY) of Japan,

Siltronic (OTCPK:SSLLF) of Germany,

GlobalWafers headquartered in Taiwan, and

SK Siltron of South Korea.

Shipments of wafers are measured in MSI (millions square inches). Data from SEMI (Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International) reflect the ebb and flow of the past decade. In each of the past five years, shipments have set a new record. Prices turned around in 2016. Despite this near-term slowdown in demand growth, prices continue to creep higher and are rumored to potentially reach $1.20 per square inch in 2019.

Source: Author-created from SEMI data

Silicon wafers are manufactured in 200mm and 300mm sizes. According to semiengineering.com, both sizes are expected to remain in demand. Wafer makers are not expected to add 200mm capacity. Thus, that supply should remain tight. But wafer makers are ramping up capacity for 300mm wafers to meet the longer-term outlook. Source

By 2020, China's wafer makers could become a factor in the overall picture. The country's manufacturers plan to be capable of producing approximately 5% of global capacity.

With near-term demand waning, supply now exceeds demand. However, based on the strength of the market's long-term outlook, the WSTS (World Semiconductor Trade Statistics) expects recovery to commence in 2020. Some analysts are predicting a shortage could transpire by 2022. Source

China Tension

China has been called the “factory of the world” and represents the largest semiconductor market worldwide. Thus, trade tensions create uncertainty with a deep ripple effect.

I was honored last week when NVE CEO, Mr. Dan Baker, took time to answer some questions via e-mail concerning NVE's exposure to China. Rightfully, the largest semiconductor market in the world is an important market for NVE Corporation. In its financial reporting, NVE has detailed its business interactions with China in multiple areas.

First, NVE does sell products globally. In fiscal 2019 (period ending March 31), NVE was no longer required to report sales by geographic location. But, from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2018, sales to the Asia-Pacific region represented 11.2%, 14.8%, and 15.4% of total sales.

It is pertinent to recognize the numbers are only direct sales to the region and do not represent indirect sales. For all companies involved in semiconductor commerce, this distinction is applicable.

“The supply chain is global and semiconductors in different stages of completion are transshipped and re-exported from numerous markets.”

The numbers do show NVE is benefiting from growth in Asia, specifically China. The growth has come from its key target markets – automotive, industrial control, and factory automation, Internet of Things, and medical devices.

The company has also experienced benefits from having dedicated distributors in Asia.

“We’ve added distribution particularly in Asia and that’s going very well. There is interest, in particular, for the industrial Internet of Things. For industrial control and automation, in China, Taiwan, Korea, there are a number of prospects that we’re working with, some of them with our new products, our new smart sensors, some with our traditional products to automate factories and to make more efficient manufacturing. So we’re pleased with our distributors there. They tend to be specialized distributors. They know our products very well, they know their industry very well. They’re not the huge worldwide distributors that are mostly buying and reselling and not adding a lot of expertise or value that way. We have value-added distributors that are technically savvy and have spent, invested a lot of time and effort in learning our products.”

Therefore, likewise, there is obviously potential for trade wars and tariffs to have negative impacts on NVE's top line.

“On the sales side, there are risks related to retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports, and indirect risks if trade policies were to cause a downturn in our target industries.”

Secondly, NVE relies on suppliers in foreign countries, including China, India, Taiwan, Thailand, and others. Some of these suppliers are single-source suppliers, meaning alternate suppliers have not been identified or qualified.

In his e-mail response about potential options for raw materials, Mr. Baker did not directly state NVE is at risk regarding China suppliers. But he validated the risk, should it exist, is real.

“Trade experts have pointed out that many things U.S. companies source from China are not readily available or may cost more elsewhere.”

Semiconductor assembly and test OSAT is a back-end process in semiconductor manufacturing. It focuses on packaging and testing semiconductors. NVE sends wafers to Asia for dicing and packaging. The majority of its packaging services are performed in Asia because of the complexities of spintronics.

“Because of the unique materials our products use, the complexity of some of our products, unique magnetic requirements, and high isolation voltage specifications, many of our products are more challenging to package than conventional integrated circuits.”

Mr. Baker's response regarding OSAT processing seemed more promising regarding potential options.

“Packaging services are available throughout Asia. For example, in the past we’ve disclosed packagers in Thailand and India.”

But, in its annual report, the company warns packaging services alternatives aren't necessarily easy or inexpensive.

“We have alternate vendors or potential alternate vendors for the majority of our products, but it could prove expensive, time-consuming, or technically challenging to convert to an alternate vendor.”

Akin to the top line, trade wars and tariffs have the potential to create negative impacts on NVE's bottom line should the cost of goods sold increase and put pressure on gross margins. In our e-mail communication, Mr. Baker was neither dismissive of the threat nor rosy about the prospects. He was simply honest.

“So like many companies, we’re monitoring the situation with China and are hopeful that tensions are easing.”

Considerations for Income Investors

In my opinion, NVE Corporation does have distinct advantages in this challenging environment.

“Small” is NVE's forte. Its product announcements often include the phrase “world's smallest”. In 2017, the company introduced the world’s fastest and smallest isolated RS-485 transceiver and the world's smallest analog sensor. Consider these examples.

An Altoids box could hold more than 500,000 NVE IsoLoop 610-5 monolithic couplers.

A circuit board the size of a watch could hold hundreds of NVE’s smallest sensors.

If a penny were rolled to the thickness of the copper layers in NVE spintronic GMR devices, the penny would be about 10 miles in diameter.

Thus, NVE is able to get more from a single wafer.

It also should not be ignored that companies are scrambling. Just as NVE is being forced to do, tensions are prompting companies to consider diversification of suppliers and alternative sourcing. Apple (AAPL) is frequently mentioned in discussions about moving production from China. Other companies are either planning moves or already moving. GoPro (GPRO) announced a move last December. In January, Sony (SNE) admitted it would consider a move. Just last week, Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY, OTCPK:NTDOF) confirmed it plans to move some production to Vietnam. Whether it ends up being a new build, expansion, renovation or innovation, these tensions are driving changes in the world's supply chain.

Such activity could actually benefit NVE. The company is well-positioned to meet the ongoing demands of automation and connectivity. Since August 2018, it has been introducing smart sensors – sensors featuring analog-to-digital conversion, digital signal processing, digital factory calibration, and digital interfaces. Because of the sensors' precision, small size, low power requirements and programmable parameters, they are ideal for integration in industrial control, factory automation, and IoT applications.

“We have several customers evaluating the new parts, some with significant volume potential.”

In a nutshell, NVE is absolutely doing more with less – more functionality and features on less of a footprint. These innovations enable the company to maintain the best gross margins in its industry. Source

And, for NVE's income investors, this distinction regarding margins is important.

In comparison to others, NVE could better withstand a temporary hit to margins. If it chose to do so, it could absorb additional costs and would not have to pass any increases to its customers. Obviously, such a decision would result in lower profit margins and an earnings decrease. Should this occur, shareholders invested in NVE for share price appreciation could potentially see a further decline in the share price.

But, for income investors, taking a hit to margins and earnings is much less a concern. Even with an earnings decrease, the dividend rate should be considered safe. NVE's dividend is not fully funded from its operating cash flow. And, actually, when introduced, it wasn't designed to be funded from earnings.

Because its net profit margins historically topped 40%, NVE generated a lot of cash. By fiscal year-end 2015, it had over $100 million piled up in cash and marketable securities. In the 2015 third quarter (ending December 2014), the company declared its first dividend and modified its capital allocation strategy:

“...our plan for capital allocation is to continue large cash dividends and opportunistic share repurchases until we significantly decrease our marketable securities. We’re planning to return tens of millions of dollars in total to shareholders before we might decrease or eliminate dividends.”

With less than 5 million shares outstanding at a rate of $1.00 quarterly, the annual dividend payment outlay has been less than $20 million.

In recent years, NVE has infrequently generated more than $30 million in revenue annually. (This certainly is not meant to imply the company is not capable of much more as it is on the brink of revolutionizing several industries.) Since the dividend was introduced, because of its impressive margins, operating cash has consistently covered more than half the dividend payment – 74%, 64%, 78% and 73%, respectively, for fiscal 2016 through fiscal 2019. Source

So, despite dividend payments of $87.5 million in the past five years, at the end of fiscal 2019 (ending March 31, 2019), NVE's balance of cash and marketable securities is still $74.3 million. With over $15 in cash and equivalents per share, no debt obligations, and less than $2 million in SG&A expenses annually, the company's cash hoard is actually capable of funding both operations and dividend distribution several more years.

Summary

NVE's share price certainly reflects the tensions culminating in its industry. Its steady decline seems to have already factored in any upcoming negative impacts to either the company's top line or bottom line or even both.

And, NVE is not alone. With the next earnings season at hand, a year-over-year decrease in earnings is forecast for five of the eleven sectors in the S&P 500.

“The only good news is that expectations are low.”

Furthermore, expectations for the second half of 2019 are “froggy” - frugal and foggy.

“CEO confidence readings have been reflecting the uncertain outlook for some time and capital spending has slowed as a result.”

NVE shareholders holding for share price appreciation may have to simply wait until there are resolutions for the tensions. In the meantime, an investment will, at least, pay attractively at a yield likely over 5%.

For income investors, NVE's dividend can be considered as safe as any.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVEC,AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in NVEC and AAPL.