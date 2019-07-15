Zuora: Recent Weakness Is Great Buying Opportunity

Despite reporting a solid Q1 earnings, Zuora (ZUO) shares were down nearly 35% the day after reporting due to updated revenue guidance coming in ~6% lower than their previous guidance. Shares have recovered a bit since then, though still remain down nearly 20%. Zuora focuses on billings management for subscription companies and with software companies increasingly developing this type of business model, there is a lot of room for growth in this industry.

Q1 revenue grew 22% which was what consensus estimates also expected. What was impressive during the quarter was the subscription revenue remains very healthy, growing 32% to $47.3 million, which was ahead of consensus expectations for $46.5 million. The big negative during the quarter was the updated guidance which included revenue ~6% lower than previous guidance.

Data by YCharts

Investors punished the stock heavily following the earnings report and rightfully so. It is very uncommon for a software-based company to reduce full year guidance by 6% after Q1. It was only a few months prior where management remained confidence in their original guidance range. It appears the biggest challenge remains in their sales force and slower than anticipated implementation of RevPro. Management remains confident in the demand environment for this offering, though investors are likely to wait for the results to show before piling back into the name.

With the stock remaining under $17, I believe now is a good time to pick up some shares for long term investors who believe in the story. After reducing full year guidance, it appears slightly conservative as management likely reduced guidance large enough so they could potentially beat the number throughout the year. Management importantly reiterated their 25-30% long term annual revenue and billings growth guidance, which reinforced my long term buy thesis.

As Zuora continues to focus on subscription-based models, their revenue visibility and predictability will continue to increase, which investors have historically placed a higher valuation multiple on these types of companies. One of the bigger tailwinds for the company over the next several years is the transition of "legacy" companies moving to subscription-based models. Think of 10 years ago, a majority of companies in the world were not operating under any type of subscription model, thus Zuora's services were not needed. As more and more companies adapt their business models to offer some sort of subscription service, Zuora's addressable market will inevitably expand.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

Zuora reported a strong Q1 with revenue growing 22% to $64.1 million, which similar to what consensus estimates expected but decelerated from 27% growth in Q4. The most impressive part of growth was subscription revenue growing 32% to $47.3 million, which was ahead of consensus expectations of $46.5 million. The 32% growth this quarter showed no deceleration from the 32% growth seen in Q4, which is impressive considering the 30%+ growth and the difficult year-ago growth comparison of 38%. Subscription revenue now represents 74% of total revenue, compared to 73% in Q4.

Source: Company Presentation

Professional services revenue remained a bit challenged in the quarter, growing only 1% and represented the remaining 26% of total revenue. The slower revenue growth from this segment was the main detractor to revenue not being able to beat consensus estimates.

One other weak part of the quarter was billings growing 22% to $65.6 million, which was lower than consensus expectations for $67.4 million. Billings is a great indicator of future revenue growth and with billings growth slowing down in the quarter, investors seemed to be a little more concerned with where new revenue will come from. Combined with full year revenue guidance being lowered, this was not the best combination coming out of the quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

While gross margins continue to remain well below other leading software companies, gross margin of 54% was similar to the year ago period gross margin of 55%. Subscription gross margin remains impressive at 78%, which is a similar margin that is seen at other software companies. As Zuora continues see faster revenue growth from subscription services, we should expect to see gross margin improve over time.

EPS for the quarter came in at a loss of $0.11, which was slightly better than consensus expectations for a loss of $0.13. I believe over time, as subscription revenue continues to grow at a fast rate and helping margins expand, we could start to see bigger upside to EPS.

During the quarter, Zuora reported net retention of 110%, which was in the middle of management's long term guidance of 108-112%, despite being down from 112% in Q4. In addition, the company added 20 customers with ACV greater than $100k, an increase of 24% yoy.

Source: Company Presentation

Zuora has been able to slowly improve their free cash flow margins over time, reporting FCF of -$3.8 million during the quarter improving from -$9.6 million in the year ago period. The transition to a heavier subscription revenue model will naturally come with better cash flow, which I believe could lead to the company reporting breakeven cash flow within the next year or two.

Source: Company Presentation

Due to weaker than expected Professional Services revenue and challenges in implementing RevPro, management reduced their guidance for the year. Management now expects revenue of $268-278 million (14-18% growth), down from the previous guidance of $289-211.5 million (23-25% growth), which compares to FY19 revenue growth of 40% in FY19, implying quite a bit of deceleration. Subscription revenue is now expected to be $200-206 million (18-22% growth), which is down from previous guidance of $209-211.5 million (24-25% growth).

I believe revenue guidance was cut larger than needed in order for the company to remain conservative. With subscription revenue growing 32% so far this year, the updated guidance implies a large deceleration for the remainder of the year. I believe subscription revenue will continue to remain healthy, and although it may experience some deceleration, I do not believe subscription revenue will come in ~20% for the year.

For Q2, management is expecting total revenue of $66-68 million, which includes subscription revenue of $48.5-50 million. EPS for the quarter is expected to be a loss of $0.13-0.15.

Valuation

With Zuora's stock price trading down nearly 20% since reporting earnings, valuation has dipped below recent levels as well. Management's reduced guidance for the year appears to be slightly conservative as they may be looking to set the bar low so they can potentially beat throughout the remainder of the year. With valuation now at a more reasonable level and expectations set low heading into the quarter, now could be a good opportunity for investors to pick up some shares.

Below is a group of other software companies that have revenue growth in the 20-30% range and is starting to become profitable. Although Zuora does not directly compete with any of these companies, they have similar operating attributes.

Data by YCharts

Zuora's valuation has self-corrected in recent weeks and rightfully so. With management reducing guidance by ~6% for the year just after one quarter of earnings, investor sentiment shot down. I believe there remains some upside to management's lowered guidance with potential for a beat and raise quarter coming up.

While I do not think the stock should be trading near their all-time high of close to $40, I believe shares appear to be cheap under $17. Valuation is currently 6x forward revenue, well below the above peer group with similar growth characteristics. Over time, the valuation gap could be narrowed if Zuora posts an encouraging quarter with strong revenue and subscription growth in addition to a potential raised guidance.

Management remains confident in their long term revenue guidance of 25-30% which could place a floor on valuation for the time being. Despite the weakness through the first quarter, the company has a positive outlook which should be considered in a long term investment at these levels.

One of the bigger risks for Zuora is the competition from larger enterprise management companies, such as SAP (SAP) and Oracle (ORCL). Both have a long history of being leaders in the ERP market with larger customers potentially choosing these legacy providers over Zuora.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.