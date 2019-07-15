Enterprise Products Partners Quietly Produces 59th Consecutive Increase In Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its distribution to investors every year for the past two decades, including in each of the last 59 quarters.

If you are an investor who is looking for other asset classes to invest in as equities hit new highs, you might want to consider the Master Limited Partnership. For the past four years, I have watched MLPs lose more and more value as investors bail on this asset. While watching this asset class decrease in value, I have stayed on the sidelines from fear like other investment professionals. However, what if the retired dividend investor could purchase a midstream MLP that has increased its dividend for 59 consecutive quarters? You can do that while limiting your risk in this name by purchasing an in the money put option as well.

Key Earnings Data

Let's start off looking at the key earnings data table below breaking down Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE:EPD) dividend:

Earnings ESP 3.63% Most Accurate Est 0.53 Current Qtr Est 0.51 Current Yr Est 2.11 Expected Earnings Date 7/31/19 Prior Year EPS 1.91 Forward PE 14.48 PEG Ratio 3.62

(Source: Zacks)

EPD’s 58.69% revenue and 66% net income increases over the past two years should continue the higher earning per share trend and provide enough growth to generate share appreciation and future dividend growth. When looking at the above table, you can see the current year EPS estimate is standing at $2.11/share, a 9.4% growth in earnings year-over-year. EPD's sales revenues have increased from over $23 billion in 2016 to over $36 billion at the end of 2018. Net income has increased from over $2.5 billion in 2016 to over $4.2 billion in 2018, which is a 37.7% growth in net income. EPD seems to have no troubles growing EPS or net income in this current economic climate.

Enterprise Products Partners Steady Dividend Income

First off, Enterprise Products Partners generates very predictable cash flow backed primarily by fee-based contracts. In the first quarter, for example, 83% of the company's earnings came from these stable and more predictable income sources. EPD only uses around 60% of its current cash flow to support its high dividend payout. That's somewhat a conservative level for a midstream MLP; they are often found paying out around 80% of their cash flow. For example, EPD covered its distribution by 1.6 times in 2018. A 1.2 is considered strong coverage when comparing them to other midstreams in the industry.

Data by YCharts

As you can see from the above chart, EPD's price topped out at $40/share while yields bottomed out around 3.5%. Today, EPD trades at $30/share with the yields at a more respectable 6%.

Dividend Yield History

Year Year End Yield Average Yield Max Yield Min Yield 2019 5.71% 6.07% 6.86% 5.68% 2018 6.97% 6.21% 7.29% 5.67% 2017 6.29% 6.14% 6.98% 5.32% 2016 5.88% 6.02% 7.73% 5.18% 2015 5.90% 5.01% 6.91% 3.88% 2014 3.96% 3.83% 4.42% 3.43% 2013 4.07% 4.38% 4.88% 4.03% 2012 5.06% 4.83% 5.33% 4.51% 2011 5.19% 5.52% 6.33% 5.18% 2010 5.49% 3.35% 5.74% 0.00%

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

EPD announced a hike in the quarterly cash distribution for the second quarter of 2019. The master limited partnership has hiked quarterly distributions over 59 times. This distribution of 44 cents per common unit reflects a sequential increase of 0.6% and a year-over-year hike of 2.3%. The dividend is payable Aug. 13; for shareholders of record July 31; ex-div July 30.

EPD Has Returned 17.83% Annually Since 1999

I know this article's main focus is the consistent dividend EPD has paid out to investors. However, I am a big believer in total return. When looking at the total annual return for EPD, I was shocked to see it was 17.83% since 1999. Here is a table below that shows what its annual return has been since '99:

Year Return 1999 36.80% 2000 86.99% 2001 58.77% 2002 -12.04% 2003 35.45% 2004 12.70% 2005 -1.14% 2006 29.25% 2007 16.92% 2008 -30.08% 2009 64.82% 2010 41.04% 2011 17.80% 2012 13.40% 2013 38.41% 2014 13.34% 2015 -25.59% 2016 12.38% 2017 4.24% 2018 -1.33% 2019 21.06%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

You can see from the above table that EPD has had some really great years of outperformance. The biggest mistake I see is dividend focused investors buying MLPs just on yield, and not on total return. This is a big no-no in investing 101. Investors must look at what the total return can be. However, I want to take this one step further in protecting the average dividend investor by focusing on this total return, and using the dividend yield to finance an 'in the money' put option.

Use The 6.1% Dividend Yield For Protection

What is great about dividends is that they are cash payments to you. Instead of us just buying the limited partnership on just yield alone, we can use that dividend payment and purchase a put option with it. We just showed you in the above chart that EPD likes to appreciate over time, so let's make sure it does with a purchase of an in the money put option. A put option is considered in the money when the current market price of the underlying security is below the strike price of the put option. Let's take a look at a current example below of EPD:

Current Market Price of EPD is $30.23

The $31 Jan 2020 put option costs $2.10.

- The in the money portion ($31-$30.23) = .77 cents

+ Cash Dividend of 191 days ($1.75 annual dividend / 191 days) = .90 cents

= .43 cents/share at risk

If you were to purchase the Jan 2020 $31 put option, you potentially risk only .43 cents/share. The total VAR, or value at risk, is around 1.5%. For investors like myself who always look at the downside, this is a very comforting notion. Owning EPD along with this put option we recommended, the MLP has to trade above $31.38 to break even after January of 2020. Anything over that is pure profit. What we haven't discussed is how much the stock could appreciate in value. In theory, EPD could increase an unlimited amount. Again, this is an option for those who want to be hedged or protected in case of a market downturn.

Summary

Not many companies can say they have increased quarterly dividends for 59 consecutive quarters. My hat goes off to the management of this Houston, Texas-based MLP. Since 1999, the investor base has enjoyed a 17.83% compounded annual growth rate. For any new investor, take a look at purchasing an in the money put option on EPD, and using the dividend to finance it. This way, you can go to bed at night not worrying about the unlimited risk to the downside, but worrying about the shares getting over your breakeven price instead. My first article I wrote for Seeking Alpha was on a local regional bank with this exact strategy. It was a great idea to hedge yourself then, and still is now. Use that consistent dividend to your advantage in reaching for total return with EPD shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ortner Capital consults clients who own the following securities: SPY, SPLV, SPHD, SPYD, AGG, PONAX, FCAU, VZ. This article is the opinion of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and is not consider specific advice. Please consult your own certified professional before acting on any information within the article.