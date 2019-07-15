Chiasma: Some Derisking Based On Previous CRL

The company received CRL from FDA in 2016 due to a poor trial design, but since then it has reached an SPA agreement with FDA on a new p3.

Technology

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) has been developing TPE (Transient Permeability Enhancer) platform that enhances absorption of the drugs through the intestinal wall. Normally a wide class of molecules cannot be administered orally due to the defense functions of a human stomach (which tends to digest peptides) and intestine (which is very selective in terms of what molecules can be absorbed through the intestinal wall). The company tries to solve this issue and make a platform allowing a wide class of peptide molecules to be administered orally.

For now, this platform is applied to octreotide - a traditional small molecule (patent ended) that is quite alike to human hormone somatostatin. Due to its somatostatin similarity Octreotide is typically prescribed in conditions when growth hormone (GH) production needs to be inhibited. Chiasma specifically targets Acromegaly - a condition when patients experience an overproduction of growth hormone (which is typically associated with tumor in the pituitary gland).

The 1st line of treatment for acromegaly is surgery with an aim to remove the pituitary tumor. In cases when it's not effective, patients are prescribed with monthly intramuscular or subcutaneous injections of somatostatin analogues (octreotide or lanreotide). Obviously, injections come with many downsides, like injection-site reactions and pain, inconvenience to patients and burden on the healthcare system (due to the need of regular doctor visits for the injections). Chiasma's oral formulation of the octreotide (called MYCAPSSA) may solve this problem and provide patients with a better alternative to injections.

Phase 1 results on a healthy subject showed that MYCAPSSA is an effective way of reducing GH levels in the blood (Figure 1).

Figure 1; source - corporate presentation

Company progressed further and conducted p3 trial with primary endpoint to achieve GH levels below 2.5ng/ml and IGF-1 levels below 1.3 x ULN (upper limit of normal). 65% of patients demonstrated a desired biochemical response after 7 months of treatment. In the baseline group (treated with traditional injections) response rate was 89% (Figure 2).

Figure 2; source - corporate presentation

Although trials showed that MYCAPPSA seems to be working, the company received CRL from FDA in 2016. Among the main reasons for CRL, was poor design of the p3 trial. CHIASMA performed multicenter, open-label, baseline-controlled, dose-escalation trial (instead of "randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial" which is sort of standard in the industry). Data from old p3 study can be found here. The design that the company selected potentially had some backdoors for making results better in the interest of the company (which however doesn't mean that any manipulation took the place). Such a design very likely simply produced the data that weren't convincing enough for FDA.

For example, if we look at the plot from the old p3 with a distribution of IGF-1 levels (Figure 3), we can note that the interquartile range (green boxes) for all subject groups is right below the target level. The target level (1.3 x ULN) itself seems to be set voluntarily (at least the author during this research couldn't find any arguments supporting 1.3 multiple). If we had set it let's say around 1.1 or 1.0, we would have completed the trial with smaller percentage of patients meeting primary endpoint. Maybe that was Chiasma's concern that eventually motivated them to choose an out of standard type of trial.

Figure 3; source - corporate presentation

To summarize: based on completed trials the company's platform seems to be working. All the data that we see from previous trials partly reduce investors' risks, at least risks of complete failure at a new p3 phase. The remaining question is whether MYCAPPSA is working better than current injections or not. However even with a worse performance against injections, capsules may be approved as they create less burden for some patients

Timeline and Catalysts

The company has two ongoing, international Phase 3 clinical trials - CHIASMA OPTIMAL and MPOWERED trials.

CHIASMA OPTIMAL in the USA. This time the company is conducting randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. CHIASMA has reached SPA (special protocol assessment agreement) with FDA, which we hope decreases the risks of new FDA complaints about the trial design. Top-line data are expected by mid-Q3.

CHIASMA MPOWERED in the EU. The second trial is conducted in order to support drug approval in the EU. Plus, in this trial MYCAPPSA will be benchmarked not against placebo, but against octreotide injections (which could be more challenging). Topline data are expected in the second half of next year.

The near catalyst is the top-line data from OPTIMAL study. The recent uptrend in CHMA stock prices (since March 2018) is most likely explained by a greater interest from investors in the light of upcoming release of the top-line data in Q3. However, it must be noticed that these data will provide investors mainly with information about how MYCAPPSA performs against placebo, not against injections (standard of care). And the latter one is more important for assessing market cap of the company.

Market sizing

The octreotide was developed by Novartis and generated ~2.5bn USD dollars of peak sales. Out of this 775m USD were generated by acromegaly patients. The CHIASMA estimates its target market at 810m USD (figure 4).

Figure 4; source - corporate presentation

Taking this as an upper estimate, let's try to make ballpark estimations for the lower bound. There are 24 000 patients with acromegaly in the US. 8000 of them are treated with SSA injections. Let's assume that MYCAPPSA wouldn't be as effective as injections for 50% of patients (in my opinion it's a negative but still possible scenario given the data from the old p3), then let's assume that 1/3 may start but then may discontinue administration due to different issues (see slide 15 here, 49 out of 151 discontinued). This gives us around 2600 patients in the US. The annual course of SSA injections (Sandostatin, Somatuline, Somavert,Signifor) costs from $55,000 to $165,000 (the data is taken from the company's latest presentation). I'm not an expert in pricing, so I just take $55 000 for annual course of MYCAPPSA. In total it gives us around 140m sales in the US. Potential market cap for such company will be ~500m USD (sales by factor of 4-5).

Additionally, the company has several upsides, like 1) sales in the EU (it's not taken into account in the above-mentioned ballpark calculation), 2) new indications for MYCAPPSA, and 3) expansions of TPE platform for other peptides. If the company proves that TPE platform works and is versatile, it could be considered as acquisition target. In case if all the upsides are realized, I believe the company can be valued at 1.5-2bn.

Current market value is 220-250m which is already quite high (assuming worst-case cap of 500m in case of "moderate" P3 success). However, if we believe in the best-case scenario (not only P3 success but also data suggesting that the mentioned upsides are feasible), then the company is still a good buy.

Finances

The company has raised 32m of additional capital in April 2019 and now possesses ~33m of cash reserves. With an average burn rate of $8m per quarter (data from company balance sheet) it seems to be exactly sufficient to fund operations till FDA approval (expected in mid-2020 in case of successful readouts from OPTIMAL trial).

Downside Risks

1) CHIASMA is a single product company. So disappointing readouts in 3Q2019 will very likely lead to bankruptcy - the company has no more resources or reputation to survive another CRL, as it did in 2016.

2) Although TPE technology seems to be working it's not clear yet whether MYCAPPSA is on par with injections or not. Inferior perfomance can limit market potential for the drug or (in worst case) even lead to another CRL (since unmet need is limited due to availability of SSA injections).

Summary

I personally believe that CHIASMA is a good bet, since the data from previous trials provide some derisking. I bought company around $4.0 and now consider some allocation increase (if price dips below $7.0) as believe in positive readouts in 3Q2019. Potential value of the company can reach $500m in a moderate scenario and $1.5-2 in the best case. However, such an opportunity comes with all the obvious risks of investment in micro-cap biotech stocks, tripled by "single-product" nature of the company's profile (e.g., complete wipe out of the investments in case of disappointing data from OPTIMAL trial).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.