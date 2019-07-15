With A 3% Dividend Yield, Investors Should Consider Emerson Electric

Introduction

I am still looking for additions to the industrial sector in my dividend growth portfolio. Right now, this sector is the most unbalanced. My latest purchases in the sector were Boeing (BA) and Eaton (ETN). Both are decent companies, and in this article, I am going to look at another one of their peers, Emerson Electric (EMR).

Unlike Boeing, and Raytheon (RTN), which I analyzed in March, Emerson is not in the booming aerospace industry. It is a dividend king that has raised its dividend consistently over more than half a century, and it is a more traditional company in the industrial sector. It is one of the "boring" companies that simply work hard for you as an investor and many times are overlooked in favor of more hyped companies.

I analyzed the company using the graph below that represents my methodology. I looked into the fundamentals, valuation, opportunities, and risks in order to better understand the company and its attractiveness in today's market. I found a company with strong fundamentals, fair valuation, some decent growth engines, and limited risks.

Emerson Electric is a technology and engineering company, which provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves, actuators, and regulators. It serves the oil and gas, refining, chemicals and power generation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, automotive, pulp and paper, metals and mining, and municipal water supplies markets.

Fundamentals

The company suffered from an earnings and revenue slump in the middle of the decade, and in the past three years, the management team achieved an impressive turnaround. Sales are growing again, with Q/Q growth of 8% in the past quarter alone. This growth led to the company achieving similar revenues before the decline in demands back in 2015. Management forecasts high single digits sales growth in 2019 as well.

The same story goes for the EPS. The successful turnaround helped Emerson Electric grow sales and the net income. EPS grew even faster due to share repurchases and margins expansion. The company expects mid-single digits EPS growth in 2019, and analysts expect that in 2020, the company will reach all-time high EPS. Long-term investors shouldn't ignore this growth rate.

During the hard times, the company slowed the dividend growth substantially. It offered a dividend growth rate of just 1% for the past couple of years. The current dividend yield is rather attractive at 3%, and due to the slow growth rate, the payout ratio declined, and the dividend is extremely safe. I expect that as the company achieves growth again, it will offer investors a more pleasing dividend growth rate.

The number of shares outstanding has declined by almost 5% in the past three years. The management took advantage of the depressed share price and lowered the share count rather substantially. It is even more impressive as it was done during a period when the company tried to allocate capital carefully. In my opinion, it shows how competent the management is when it comes to capital allocation.

Valuation

The forward P/E of the shares is 18. It is much higher than the P/E in January, but while the shares are not cheap, I believe this is a fair valuation for a company like Emerson Electric. It is a quality company with improving fundamentals, and, therefore, I believe that a P/E ratio of 18 is decent. In my opinion, if the shares reach a P/E of 15 again, it will be a very attractive opportunity for investors.

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com also shows that the current valuation is just a little lower than the historical valuation. Shares don't seem to be undervalued, but they still offer a valuation that is in-line with the past two decades. When we take into account that the markets are at all-time high and the interest rate is still low, I believe that this is a decent valuation to initiate a position.

Emerson Electric is a company that made a turnaround lately. It suffered from sales and income slump, and it is now on a path to growth again. The improving fundamentals come with a decent valuation, but while isn't too low, it is more attractive than the broader market. If there are growth opportunities to support the growth and the risks are not systematic, I believe that the company is suitable for every dividend growth portfolio.

Opportunities

The first growth prospect for the long term is the diversification and the global reach. The company offers a large variety of products in a large variety of markets. It allows it to be more competitive, by having manufacturing plants across the world, and, therefore, lower its logistics expenses. The company keeps investing in products and services worldwide, and it sees it as growth prospect.

China is another growth prospect. The growth in the Chinese remained strong in the past year and is forecasted to stay strong despite the slowing economic growth and the trade tensions. The heating and cooling sector is excluded as the company from a correction in the demand in that sector. The company keeps investing in service centers in China, and as long as the demand keeps growing, EMR will be offering its services to take advantage of that.

The competent management team is also a good indicator for the future. The management dealt well with the 2008 crisis and managed to achieve a successful turnaround in the past several years. Over that period, the management proved to be very efficient in allocating the company's capital. It lowered the number of shares outstanding, raised the dividend, and made the necessary investment in order to achieve growth again.

Risks

There are three main risks in the short term that may affect the stock price in the near term, but I don't believe that they will have significant effect on the long-term prospect of the company. The company suffers from decline in leading indicators. While the company believes that this is simply an inventory correction, investors should be more cautious and take into account that this correction may last longer than anticipated.

In addition, the company has already lowered the guidance for 2019. So far, it has lowered the high end of the outlook, but it is never a good sign. In the short term, additional cut to the outlook may send the share price lower and offer a better entry point. If the short-term outlook will get even weaker, it may have an impact on the medium term, and it may cause a substantial decline in the share price.

The trade war between the United States and the rest of the world is another risk. While the war's success is very questionable, it influences the global economy. The United States and India just raised the tariffs on each other last week, and the Chinese and the Americans are already at war in order to reach better terms on a future trade deal. International companies such as Emerson need free trade in order to deliver materials and goods around the globe. The tariffs will be paid by the customers, but the higher prices will depress demand. The war hurts all economies and it will have an impact in the short term. Escalation, on the one hand, and a trade agreement, on the other hand, will have an impact on the share price.

Conclusions

Emerson Electric is a company that enjoys improving fundamentals and fair valuation. Moreover, the company has several growth prospects that will drive the company forward in the years to come. On the other hand, in the short term, there are several risks that the management will have to deal with. Personally, I believe that the management team has proved to be talented and capable of leading the company through these challenges.

The current valuation is fair, in my opinion. The forward P/E of 18 is like the historical averages and when the Dow is above 27,000 and the S&P 500 is above 3,000, buying companies that trade at a fair valuation is acceptable. If you believe that the short-term risks will have a significant effect on the share price, consider buying the shares around the price range of $55-60. If not, I believe that this is a decent entry point, at least with a small position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, ETN, EMR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.