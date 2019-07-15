Mylan: The Epipen Shortage Could Sting

Mylan CEO Heather Bresch. Source: Forbes

Shares of Mylan (MYL) to were under pressure last week after news surfaced that patients and pharmacists were struggling to get their hands on the company's emergency allergic reaction treatment, Epipen:

A persistent shortage of Mylan NV's EpiPen anti-allergy injectors is forcing patients and pharmacists to go to great lengths to get their hands on the lifesaving device. EpiPens, which can help stop a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction, have been hard to get since at least May 2018, when the Food and Drug Administration said the device was in short supply. While other options are available, including an identical lower-priced version of the device from Mylan, consumers have also struggled to secure alternatives thanks to uneven distribution, the reluctance of insurers to pay for similar treatments and uneasiness with unfamiliar products.

EpiPen is a "must have" for schools in case students have a severe allergic reaction. The company came under fire by lawmakers in 2016 due to the skyrocketing costs of the device. A few years ago Mylan launched a generic version of Epipen. Competitors later entered the market, driving down profits.

This Is The Wrong Time To Miss Out On EpiPen Sales

In 2016 sales of Mylan's specialty segment (which including EpiPen) were growing at double-digits, amplifying the company's total sales growth. The product was so profitable that researcher ABR|Healthco, once estimated EpiPen provided about 40% of Mylan's operating profits. The product's impact is now less-pronounced. According to Bloomberg prescriptions of brand-name EpiPen have been in free fall:

In the meantime, brand-name EpiPen prescriptions have swooned. After peaking at more than 580,000 in August 2016, there were just 27,000 in May 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Mylan no longer breaks out results of its specialty segment. Nonetheless, I doubt Mylan can afford to lose out on EpiPen sales. Its Q1 2019 revenue of $2.5 billion was down 7% Y/Y; this was a far cry from the high single-digit revenue growth the company enjoyed when EpiPen sales were at their zenith. Generic pharmaceutical companies have been losing pricing power, particularly in North America, where large institutions have negotiated steep discounts and the FDA has accelerated approvals of new drugs.

Gross margin was 32% in Q1, a decline of 500 basis points compared to that of the year earlier period. On a dollar basis gross profit fell 18%. Operating expenses (R&D and SG&A) declined 6%. The company may need to cut into operating costs to potentially mute the fall off in gross profit. Mylan has proven the ability to bring complex generics to market like Teva's (TEVA) Copaxone; however, it is still reeling from the diminution in EpiPen profits.

Mylan's $14 Billion Debt Load Could Weigh

Mylan's Q1 2019 EBITDA declined 19% to $542 million. Its EBITDA margin was 22%, off 300 basis versus the year earlier period. The company's shrinking margins have come at an inopportune time. Its has nearly $14 billion of debt that needs to be serviced. A sizeable chunk of that debt was accumulated with its $7 billion acquisition of Swedish drug maker Meda in 2016.

I previously estimated Mylan's debt/run-rate EBITDA (Q1 2019 and Q4 2018 annualized) was around 4.9x. This would put the company's debt on the cusp of junk levels. Fitch Ratings revised Mylan's outlook to negative. A downgrade could make the company's debt junk-rated. A ratings downgrade could hurt sentiment for the stock and amplify interest costs on its massive debt load. Higher interest cost amid shrinking EBITDA could have a double-negative effect on Mylan's operations.

The next few quarters are crucial, in my opinion. Mylan needs to prove to the rating agencies it can generate consistent growth in revenue and cash flow. A loss of sales due to an EpiPen shortage will not help its cause.

Conclusion

Scrutiny from Fitch amid EpiPen headwinds makes MYL a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.