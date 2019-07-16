Accsys: A Tiny Company With A Global Reach And Massive Potential

Regular readers of my articles will have figured out by now that once in a while I highlight a beaten-down Dutch small cap. Today’s experience will be slightly different, as this is about a micro cap with positive momentum and more growth than value.

Because practically no one has ever heard of Accsys Technologies PLC (OTC:ACSYF), the banks barely cover it, and it has a market cap of just EUR 150m ($165m), I’ll start off with a background of the company and its product.

Company background

Accsys Technologies was a university startup. It was founded in 2004 and was listed at the London AIM in 2005 and the Euronext Amsterdam in 2007. The company’s main product is acetylated wood, that is wood that received a chemical treatment to withstand outdoor conditions. Accsys has patented its formula, and it is the only company in the world that does this on a commercial scale. Among things, acetylated wood performs better than tropical hard wood on many fronts and for most outdoor applications. If you’re interested to learn more about the properties of their product, visit this website. The company itself describes the majority of its clients as repeat business of joineries that make door and window frames. Other than that, there are various construction projects for which Accoya wood is used.

Source: Accsys.

At first, the company strategy was to sit back and license its technology to partners. Over the course of 2009 and 2010, it became clear that this didn’t work. The most important licensee it had, Diamond Woods, wasn’t able to raise the capital to build a factory in China and ended up suing the company after Accsys terminated the license agreement. Another headwind was the financial crisis and the collapse of the market for expensive outdoor construction material. It became clear that Accsys had to approach things differently and develop the market for its products itself. Accsys then raised equity to scale up its research facility to commercial size.

Those were difficult years, financially, and Accsys even sold the land of its Arnhem plant to lease it back. Nowadays, Accsys enjoys a healthy profitability on its manufacturing segment and increased investor confidence which enabled it to take on net debt and buy back its land in Arnhem.

Sadly, Paul Clegg, the CEO who led the transition of Accsys over the past 10 years will step down at the end of this year.

Track record

The strategy of self-developing the market has paid off with sales of their main product logging a compound annual growth rate of 25% over the past nine years.

Accoya wood sales per half year. Source: company data, author’s own calculations.

In 2018 and the second half of 2017, the company faced capacity constraints that became increasingly severe but were mostly alleviated by the latest capacity expansion that was fully on stream by the start of calendar 2019.

A less stellar part of their past track record is the corporate bottom-line. The company has been posting negative underlying EBITDA for 7 out of the past 9 years and negative pre-tax earnings in each year.

In EUR thousands. Source: author’s own calculations based on company annual reports.

This track record may scare off some investors, which is fair. However, these losses were made in an environment of underutilized capacity, market development spending, R&D spending and development of new products. Over the years, the biggest cash burner was the corporate segment, which posted a fairly stable negative annual EBITDA of roughly EUR 5 million since 2016. In contrast, the segment that includes the plant in Arnhem has been consistently EBIT positive since 2013 and is growing in relative size.

Durability & Sustainability

One of the reason why the product sells so well is because it is a sustainable alternative to tropical hardwood and other non-sustainable materials like aluminum. With an outdoor use of over 50 years, it is unmatched by most other types of wood.

Source: www.abbeywoods.ie

A large part of Accoya's superior environmental sustainability profile versus tropical timber is thanks to the sourcing of its wood, which is fast-growing Radiata pine from New Zealand. To give a clear example, in New Zealand this pine can yield up to 50 cubic meters per hectare annually versus 2 or 3 cubic meters for Teak (source: UN Forest Department). Because Accsys has managed to give this fast growing Radiata pine wood a superior outdoor durability profile, Accoya has several ecolabels. With increasing environmental awareness among the population, I expect Accsys to continue to benefit from client demand as well as lawmakers' continued crackdown on unsustainable materials, especially illegally harvested tropical hardwood.

MDF (Tricoya) plant

In addition to the main product, which is solid (Accoya) wood, Accsys has developed a Medium Density Fiberboard (Tricoya) that is suitable for outdoor use. Currently, this product is made using Accsys’ existing plant in Arnhem (NL). This is eating into the capacity of its main product though, which also has a higher margin. For this reason, Accsys is constructing a Tricoya plant in Hull (UK) together with several partners.

Source: Accsys 2019 annual report.

The new plant in Hull will have a capacity of 40,000 cubic meters. The company expects it to break even at a utilization of 40%. Good news is that three quarters (30pp) of the MDF volume required to get this 40% utilization has been already been sold by its existing plant in Arnhem last year (12k out of 40k m3). Considering that this market is also growing, we can reasonably assume that the plant in Hull will be profitable once it is fully operational which is expected to be mid-2020 calendar year.

Expansion and forward estimates

The chart below shows planned and prospective capacity expansion in the years ahead.

Source: Accsys 2019 earnings presentation.

The prospective Malaysia Tricoya plant refers to joint effort with Petronas Chemical Group to explore the feasibility of a Tricoya plant in Malaysia. Longer term, Accsys seeks to build a plant in the US, as it sees the US as the biggest potential market.

I have estimated the benefits of capacity additions to the Accoya segment (which does not include Tricoya, corporate, R&D) for the next three years. I estimate sales volume in the FY ended March 2022 to be 75 thousand cubic meters, following construction of the fourth reactor in Arnhem for a total capacity of 80 thousand cubic meters. Taking into account price inflation of 1.5% per year, sales of Accoya wood would in that scenario increase from EUR 67m last year (49.7m3) to EUR 110m (75m3) in FY 2022.

Based on the company's track record, I estimate a gross margin of 31% on accoya as achievable. I estimate other expenses at EUR 12m (up from EUR 9m in FY 2019). Using a gross margin of 31%, my estimated 110m revenue would result in an EBITDA of EUR 24 million.

If we then subtract the costs of R&D and corporate of approximately EUR 6 million, this leaves an EBITDA estimate of EUR 18 million before adding benefits from Tricoya or licensing deals.

Note that for example ‘2018’ in this chart refers to the Accsys financial year ended March 2019 (FY2019), and 2019/2020e refers to author’s estimate for FY2020. EBITDA margin is calculated on Accoya wood sales. Also note that in 2017 the segment changed from manufacturing to Accoya. Source: author’s own calculations and estimates.

Of course, this is not where the growth ends, and management estimates the appropriate market for Tricoya at 1.6m cubic meters and that for Accoya at 1m cubic meters per year. To put that into perspective, my estimate of total production capacity of Accsys is 120 thousand (4.6% of 2.6m) by the end of the forecasting period above. We should also consider that the global market for solid wood is 400m cubic meters, and the imports of tropical hardwood into Western Europe alone are around 4m cubic meters per year. Either way, Accoya wood has a long way to go before it reaches it potential and the next years will be about managing the expansion.

Downside risks

I am a very bullish owner of Accsys, but there are certainly risks attached to the company. Please think through these before doing your own analysis.

In the next couple of years, it is probable that the company will seek to raise equity to finance expansion.

The company still publishes its cash balance at the end of each reporting period. This is for a reason! The company's net debt of EUR 48 million on its FY19 EBITDA of 1 million is something a banker would call 'highly leveraged'.

Though during the 2012-2014 (EU) construction recession, Accsys seemed unaffected, this may be different in the future as the company has considerably increased in size since then.

The shares of the company are illiquid and if multiple large shareholders try to sell their shares, this can put pressure on Accsys shares for a long period of time. Make sure that you have a long time horizon before even considering to buy these shares.

As you may understand, a large part of the future growth of Accsys is priced-in. If the company stops growing, the shares will suffer badly; if sales decline, bankruptcy is a realistic scenario.

Value of the share

For a fast-growing company, it is never easy to come up with a precise valuation. If we take a small step beyond the forecasting period of three years discussed above, I can see Accsys reaching 120 thousand m3 of Accoya sales, which will produce an EBITDA of close to EUR 40m. If we assume that Tricoya will cover corporate expenses and apply a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 8 to the EUR 40m, we can project a share price of EUR 2.30 after taking into account EUR 48m net debt and 118m shares. Discounting this back to today at a rate of 10%, results in a value per share of EUR 1.70 or EUR 1.50 when discounted at 15%. Though this does not account for required investments, it also uses a rather conservative terminal value multiple. I can see myself selling some shares in the EUR 1.50 to EUR 1.70 price range and will continue to add in the current trading range of close to EUR 1.25 per share in Amsterdam.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.