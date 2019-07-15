Callon Disappointment: Mediocre Merger With Carrizo

Callon (CPE), a Permian basin focused oil and gas company, is merging with Carrizo (CRZO), a Permian and Eagle Ford oil and gas company. The merger is a share for share deal with a 25% premium to pre-deal prices for Carrizo shareholders, with Callon management leading the combined company. In response, CRZO is up slightly and CPE is down double digits:

Data by YCharts

While a deal should not be judged by its short term market response, the negative response is instructive. And considering the deal and its implications, there are some aspects that make it mediocre all around, and disappointing to Callon shareholders (and to Carrizo shareholders by default as they are taking stock in the combined entity):

1) Callon was built to sell

Callon's current asset base was assembled through a number of equity, debt and asset sale financed acquisitions. The plan as communicated to shareholders was to build the company's Permian position up and then sell it in a high valued transaction like Diamondback (FANG) / RSP, Energen, and others. As recently as last year, Callon tacked-on 212 Permian Delaware basin locations and 6,831 barrels equivalent of production for $570 million. This was financed with $288 million from issuing 25.3 million shares and $400 million from a high yield note (bond) offering.

This deal and the prior deals were accretive to varying degrees, depending on attributed value per net acre or net drilling location. However, the logic was ultimately to bulk up the asset base to a point that a larger independent or oil major might come in and buy the whole thing for a premium to the cost of assembling it and whatever development had been done until that point.

The merger with Carrizo doesn't eliminate that possibility, but it does challenge it somewhat. Adding in Carrizo's assets in the Eagle Ford reduces Callon's prior focus on the Permian, and the pro-forma share count is almost double, while only increasing Callon's Permian acreage position by 50%. Curiously, despite pages of merger announcements and presentations, Callon doesn't mention once the number of Permian acres it is acquiring. I had to find an old Carrizo presentation for that:

Source: Carrizo June 2019 investor presentation

A share price history is instructive as well, with Callon shares peaking at points where it seemed most likely the company would sell and falling when that was perceived as less likely:

Data by YCharts

2) Limited free cash flow

The merger announcement highlights $100 million of pro-forma free cash flow for the combined entity expected in 2020 "at current strip pricing". This is insubstantial compared to a pro-forma market cap of over $2 billion, and a pro-forma debt load of nearly $4 billion (which incidentally is also hard to find in the materials). It is also concerning when the claimed "synergies" from the deal are evaluated more closely.

$100 - $125 million of "primary identified synergies" are discussed in the deal presentation. $35 - 45 million per year are categorized as G&A savings, and $65-80 million are categorized as operational synergies. There is a third category, "optimized capital allocation", which is estimated but seems speculative at best. The G&A cost savings are likely real, although may be less than forecast due to the need for Callon to manage the additional asset footprint in the Eagle Ford. And the operational synergies are harder to credit, as the direct personnel costs are already attributed in the G&A, so while they can be hoped for it seems imprudent to factor them in.

This results with maybe $35 million of real cash synergies that can be conservatively booked into a 2020 cash flow estimate, versus the $100 - $125 million projected in the deal presentation. This is a problem when considering the $100 million free cash flow estimate for 2020. If operational synergies aren't realized, that free cash flow number could drop to $35 million, almost a rounding error vs a $2+ billion market cap.

3) Callon paying a premium with shares to assume Carrizo's stretched balance sheet and scattered assets

This has been addressed to some extent in the discussion above. So instead of delving in detail, it suffices to show the before and after asset maps to highlight the de-focusing by Callon on the Permian through this deal. Here is before, with three "core" Permian areas with a limited aerial extent:

Source: Callon investor presentation June 2019

And after, a map of the state of Texas!:

Source: Callon and Carrizo merger presentation

4) Suspect timing

Both CPE and CRZO share prices are at low points. While there is some logic (cash flow accretion and synergies) for Callon to do the deal, the timing is a little more challenging from Carrizo's perspective. Here is a share price chart for the two. On a one year basis it doesn't look that bad for Carrizo and looks moderately opportunistic for Callon:

Data by YCharts

But on a five year basis, it looks terrible for Carrizo, and raises questions of the logic of the deal and the timing of it:

Data by YCharts

Going forward:

Beyond the one day share price movement and the excitement around the deal and the announcement, Callon management will have quite the task. They will need to incorporate additional assets both in the Permian and in a new operating area. And they will have to balance that ramp up with attempting to generate free cash flow, and trying to realize G&A and operating synergies. The new asset base has substantial potential, and if managed properly could garner a premium in an eventual sale. However, there are many challenges ahead, and the deal doesn't leave a lot of room for error.

