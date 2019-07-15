That's It; This Is A TAP-In Buy

The latest downgrade from BAML comes way too late for me to believe it has any substance.

In soccer, "tap-in" stands for a simple shot into the goal, without goalkeeper's opposition, often just pushing in the ball your teammate has wonderfully served you. Tap-in today seems the perfect way to describe what BAML just did by double-notch downgrading Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP). The chance is here: observers are only left with the task to score the easy goal. When everybody believed TAP was already pricing every possible negative, with shares languishing at 52 weeks lows, here comes another blow, and the company tanks just below $53. Enough is enough: I believe this is an opportunity, and I am willingly starting a position here.

As an answer, I'd like to recall this passage (emphasis added by the author) from The little book of behavioral investing by James Montier:

This behavioral pitfall -hanging onto your view too long- is observed frequently in the financial world. Analysts are exceptionally good at one thing, and possibly one thing alone- telling you what has just happened. […] By the time the stock reaches sell, it is usually time to buy it again."

Yes, indeed TAP price just went from $70 to $50 over the past year (if you consider the brief parenthesis of price above $70 last August). Thank you, BAML, for reminding us!

It is always fun to see how consistently analysts forecasts lag reality. Montier gives a proper interpretation for the phenomenon, explaining how analysts anchor their mind and adjust their opinions to new information too slowly (only when it is too late). Here is an interesting graph that shows you how Wall Street analysts are an almost perfect lagging indicator:

Why TAP shares are a buy

The bull thesis was masterfully laid out to Seeking Alpha readers one month ago by author Trapping Value, so I will not go overly in details and repeat the same all over. The stock has just gotten too cheap to ignore. TAP trades at a market cap of $11.4 billion against underlying 2019 FCF of $1.4 billion. I do not see many quality companies selling at this kind of valuation levels in the consumer defensive sector.

Most investors worry about the debt load against declining volumes. Here is a quick reference:

There are only a few other consumer defensive stocks trading at Morningstar "five stars" rating. Generally, I'd agree that in this market, for large cap, a 5% FCF yield is about as good as you can get. Anheuser-Busch (BUD) has a P/FCF double that of TAP but faces precisely the same trends as Molson-Coors, being a direct competitor. If TAP volumes/prices are to decline, BUD will face the same industry headwinds. Kraft Heinz (KHC) has been battling rising costs and falling sales for years. The balance sheet is bloated; D/EBITDA will be undoubtedly higher than TAP at the end of 2019, accounting malpractices are all over the board, and yet, the company commands a P/FCF more than double that of Molson Coors. The only stock which seems vaguely as cheap is British American Tobacco (BTI). However, tobacco stocks are facing severe volume declines, definitely worse than any alcohol stock. BTI, in particular, has a large overhang from menthol cigarettes sales ban in the US, from which it derives a large share of profits. Molson Coors has a decent pool of brands in the worst scenario low-volume declines and so will turn out a bargain even if beer volumes stabilize and are never to increase again.

Is debt a real issue?

While I do not like to see over-leveraged companies, I recognize Molson Coors' management have two excuses: reason one - the leverage was necessary to perform a major M&A. The operation made perfect strategic sense, and management decided to do it at a time where corporate debt could be raised at extraordinarily low rates. Reason two: since the M&A went through, the leadership team focused precisely on what they were supposed to: deleverage. And they stuck to the plan even if it meant shareholders had to accept a "low," un-increasing dividend.

If the bear thesis plays out, TAP could turn out to be another KHC, resorting to a dividend cut and significant asset write-off. However, the company has demonstrated resiliency in the last two years, and most importantly, its ability to follow through the plan and reduce debt without any need to take extreme measures. This ordinate debt reduction is something Kraft Heinz has failed to accomplish: actually since the 2015 acquisition, long-term debt only kept going in one direction: up. For BTI, judgment is still out. I believe TAP management has done an excellent job and actions speak louder than words.

The catalyst: dividend increase is on the way

In both 2017 and 2018, Molson Coors generated about $11 billion in sales and $2.5 billion EBITDA. However, for 2019, the company has guided for a "strong double-digit percentage increase constant currency." If TAP manages to transfer at least the $200 million cost savings to EBITDA, the company's underlying result for 2019 will reach $2.75 billion. Molson Coors has declared its intention to re-align the dividend and pay shareholders 20-25% of this amount.

Based on my calculations above, a 20-25% EBITDA payout roughly translates into $600-700 million potential distribution, depending on how conservative TAP will be. The yield could double, and TAP would pay a safe dividend of 5% to 6%. This yield is offered on an investment grade security in a defensive sector. Considering the mentioned $1.4 billion FCF for the year, the FCF payout ratio will remain conservative between 40% and 50%, leaving plenty of money on the table to continue with the debt reduction ($700 to $800 million per annum).

Conclusion

I am sincerely thankful to the BAML analyst for creating an opportunity to initiate a long position in TAP sub-$53. I am unsure this will be the bottom, but I am more than willing to close an eye on any remaining concern I have (for the most part, the lackluster historical returns of the stock, and the low profitability and efficiency ratios) and initiate a long position here. With a forward (expected) dividend yield of almost 6%, FCF yield of 12%, and P/E close to single-digit, TAP is probably one of the most mispriced stocks in the consumer defensive sector at the moment. I believe a contrarian stance is warranted and an entry point at any price below $55 is reasonable, considering the inherently low-risk profile (unlike tobacco, we see no worries from "beer bans" here) and high cash flow generation.

