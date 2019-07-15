Tesla: Bad Week For Autopilot

When you think of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), one of the first things to come to mind is Autopilot. As part of its efforts to get to full self driving capabilities, Tesla has been expanding this feature over time and hopes to have a million robo-taxis on the road in 2020. Unfortunately, last week wasn't a great one for this important aspect of Tesla's feature, adding further to long delays that Tesla is certainly known for.

Last week, The Information came out with a report that Tesla had lost part of its Autopilot team, with several engineers having left the firm. Electrek had reported back in May that Tesla was shaking up the team and CEO Elon Musk was taking the reigns, so there is speculation that this was part of those efforts. Electrek also provided the following important piece:

It’s important for Tesla to deliver on the feature since Tesla is currently selling cars with the promise that their owners are going to be able to upgrade them with full self-driving capability through a simple software upgrade (for cars built since April 2019) and through a computer upgrade (for cars built since October 2016).

With Tesla's financial flexibility haven been in question over the years, nobody knows if the company has reserved any funds for the promised upgrades to consumers. Also, what happens for those who leased a vehicle in late 2016 and paid for the full-self driving feature when it came out, but their two or three year lease is expiring soon or has already ended? Elon Musk also said that Tesla owners will still be on the hook for some risks, so how much liability will the firm try to take off its own hands when all is said and done?

Tesla was supposed to complete a coast to coast drive on autopilot in 2017, and that certainly didn't happen, just like Model 3 production volumes that were supposed to happen last year. On Saturday, Elon Musk admitted that parking lots are a problem for summon, and that he was doing an in-depth review of Enhanced Summon later in the day. Of course, that isn't exactly inspiring faith given the following tweet from 3.5 years ago.

(Source: Elon Musk Twitter, seen here)

While consumers certainly want to be safer in the future, there is something to be said for using customers as beta testers. Tesla's autopilot has come under a lot of scrutiny due to some high profile crashes. When the system comes into question, Tesla usually ends up blaming the driver, especially as it reminds everyone that it is just an assistance feature and hands must be on the wheel at all times. Unfortunately, many get the idea that's not the case, primarily because of pictures like the following:

(Source: Tesla: The 60 Minutes Scare, seen in this article)

While talking about Autopilot, consumers and investors are constantly looking for updates. One area where Tesla provides data is its quarterly safety report, which can be found on this page. The first three reports came within nine days of the quarter's end, but as of Monday morning (July 15th), the Q2 report is nowhere to be found. Tesla skeptics might wonder if the company is trying to stall publishing some less positive data, or perhaps the person in charge of this is no longer employed at the company?

In the end, last week certainly was not the best of times for Tesla's Autopilot. An interesting report came out detailing the loss of potentially 10% or more of the engineers involved, and Elon Musk admitted there are still problems with summon in parking lots. With much scrutiny on Tesla's ambitions in this field, the quarterly safety report is taking much longer to come out than normal. With the company already well behind with major parts of its self-driving ambitions, both consumers and investors will be closely watching to see if it can deliver on its grand robo-taxi plan for 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

