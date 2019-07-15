A Late-Cycle Look At Mercer International

If one asked, “Who is behind the curtain pulling the strings at Mercer?”, the answer would be Peter R. Kellogg.

Over the next few years, their specific commodity should experience constrained capacity growth and consistent demand growth, improving factory utilization and creating a better pricing environment.

Mercer Int’l (MERC) is a basic material, commodity pulp manufacturer with additional businesses in the renewable energy and European lumber industries. When one thinks of paper and pulp, the images of corrugated boxes from e-commerce purchases, computer printer paper, and folding cartons for a 12-pack come to mind. However, there are other paper products with more precise requirements, mainly tissue, fine printing, hygiene absorbing products, and specialty paper. It is this niche portion of the paper business that MERC is focused on, and they have become the second largest global producer of their specific grade of pulp with an overall market share of 13%.

Mercer is the world’s second largest NBSK producer with 13% global market share

MERC manufacturers mainly one grade of pulp – northern bleached softwood kraft NBSK. NBSK is a raw material prized for its ability to add strength to paper products, and as such, is priced higher than its cousin, bleached hardwood kraft pulp NBHK. The preferred trees for NBSK are softwoods grown in the northern climates of Canada, Siberia, and Europe. NBSK is known for having longer fiber lengths and larger fiber diameter due to a very long growing season and mild climate. It is the physical difference in cell wall thickness combined with fiber length and size that give NBSK its preferred status for paper that needs added strength. While there is some desire by paper makers to substitute lower-cost hardwood for NBSK, the end results usually lack in quality if thin, flexible, and strong are the finished product criteria. Of MERC’s total pulp capacity of 2.3 million ADMTs, approximately 1.9 million, or 86%, is NBSK and the balance is NBHK.

Mercer Intl operates four pulp plants, 2 in Canada and 2 in Germany. As a small cap stock with a market capitalization of $900 million, MERC is often overlooked by forest product investors and is not followed by many broker analysts. Investors should appreciate a few of the major trends that will impact MERC going forward.

These trends include the continued large market for NBSK in China. Imports into China comprise one third of the global demand for this specific grade of pulp. With strong growth in tissue and personal hygiene products, the Chinese market will continue to play an important role for MERC. Much like its overall market position, Chinese exports account for roughly a third of MERC revenues.

As a commodity, the supply and demand equation very much impacts pricing. Demand seems to be growing at a fairly steady pace. With large capacity additions in 2018 and early 2019, capacity seem to be under control until at least 2021. With rising demand and capacity additions constraints, overall utilization will increase, and with the utilization should come firming prices. The following chart from Brian McClay and Associates from March 2018 outlines demand growth, capacity additions, and overall capacity utilization.

Also, as a commodity producer, MERC is at the mercy of market pricing. The Natural Resources of Canada agency publishes market prices for various grades of pulp. Below is a 1-yr chart of NBSK pricing for various global markets. As shown, current NBSK prices are weak, and this is pressuring pulp makers share prices.

With no new NBSK capacity planned for the balance of 2019 into 2020 and 2021, and considering the rise in capacity utilization back to the mid-90s, market prices should respond positively over the next few years – assuming demand from China continues to be strong. Longer-term, the continued urbanization of China and developing markets, coupled with a rising middle class, brings increased use of tissue and personal hygiene products. Some believe that by 2050, there will be more plastics in the ocean than fish and is driving higher demand for cellulose in food packaging. These forces will continue to support market demand for NBSK.

While the supply and demand forces appear to line up positively for NBSK producers over the next few years, the industry remains very cyclical and dependent on overall global economic activity. It is important to point to the large reduction in NBSK demand during the Great Recession of 2007-2009, as shown in the graphic above.

Mercer Int’l also manufactures lumber from one of Europe’s largest sawmill in Germany. Likewise, commodity oriented, this business is very dependent on both US and Euroland housing starts. MERC has been a pioneer in generating electricity from its “bio-waste” at its mill sites, initially supplying power for the energy-intensive pulp process. Initially, MERC generated about $40 per ton in cost advantage through lower energy cost, contributing to a higher margin than many of its peers. MERC generates enough electricity to power 170,000 homes, and about 44% of its generated electricity is currently being sold to third-party utilities while 56% of generated power is consumed internally. MERC also sells bio-chemicals produced in the pulping process, known as tall oils.

Lumber, energy and bio-chemical sales combined contribute slightly less than 10% of 1st qtr 2019 revenue, with pulp sales generating 90%.

Despite robust and above average cash flow generation, late cycle pulp commodity stock valuations usually begin factoring in the potential for a downturn. However, MERC’s valuation seems to be especially low compared to both its forest product peers and its own trading history.

There are few publicly traded NBSK pulp producers with the majority of pulp-grade peers being divisions of much larger companies. For example, the #3 producer of NBSK is International Paper (IP), but NBSK only comprises about 5% of total company revenues. CFRA offers the following table of Mercer Int’l peers, along with selected fundamental assessments, as of June 5 when MERC traded at $15.03. Investors should note the peer group includes more diversified forest product firms.

As shown, MERC’s forward PE of 5.8x is on the lower side of its peer group, its return on revenue is about middle of the pack while return on equity is second out of the ten firms listed. In addition, MERC key profitability ratios, also from CFRA, are favorable especially considering the current valuations.

Thestreet.com offers the following chart of revenue growth vs EBITDA margins for Mercer Int’l and a few of its peers. While MERC closed on the purchase of an additional pulp mill in Canada last Dec and it is this addition that is driving the high percentage revenue growth, the chart takeaway is the higher than peer EBITDA margins. MERC has consistently generated EBITDA margins over 20% since 2014. Matching higher revenues with above peer average EBITDA margins should equate to higher comparable earnings over time.

Credit Suisse offers an interesting valuation graphic of the ratio of MERC’s enterprise value (market cap + debt) divided by EBITDA. Reviewing the historic valuation, MERC is valued equal to or lower than it was in 2010-2011. FY1 is for 2019 and FY2 reflects 2020 expectations.

While the end of the economic cycle may be closer than we think, current valuations could imply bad news is getting baked into share prices. MERC is trading at the low end of its historic valuation dating back almost 10 years.

Credit Suisse offers an interesting “sum-of-the-parts” NAV calculations, based on 2020 anticipated EBITDA and slightly below average industry multiples. Reviewing MERC’s three operating parts, CS calculates a potential value as follows:

While “sum-of-the-parts” calculations historically are controversial as a valuation tool, it can provide a benchmark for consideration. Even with a discount of 25% to SOTP, target prices at $18 still provides approximately a 30% capital gains potential from today’s $13.62 market price.

Finviz.com offers the following long-term monthly chart for Mercer Int’l. As with many basic material commodity stocks, MERC share prices jump around and is about midrange of its high and low since early 2017, $18 and $10 respectively.

Mercer Int’l recently announced a dividend increase of 10% to $0.55 per year, for a current forward yield of 4.1%. This is the second increase since a dividend was established in Sept 2015. The payout ratio is a conservative, and sustainable, 24%, based on 1st qtr. 2019 TTM EPS of $2.35. While its major assets are in Canada and Germany and is “headquartered” in Vancouver BC, the company is domiciled in the US. This means no Canadian dividend tax issues, and the quarterly payout is classified as qualified.

It is also important for investors to appreciate Mercer Int’l does the vast majority of its business internationally, and results are subject to the crosscurrents of exchange rates. With mills in Canada and Germany, MERC reports operating costs in Canadian dollars and Euros. However, the majority of its sales and financial reporting are quoted in US dollars. From MERC’s latest SEC filing on “Business Risks”:

Our costs generally benefit from a strengthening dollar but are adversely affected by a decrease in the value of the dollar relative to the euro and to the Canadian dollar. Such declines in the dollar relative to the euro and the Canadian dollar reduce our operating margins and the cash flow available to fund our operations and to service our debt. Further, while a strengthening dollar generally lowers our costs and expenses, it increases the cost of pulp to our customers and generally puts downward pressure on pulp prices and reduces our European lumber, energy and chemical sales revenues as they are sold in euros and Canadian dollars.

Assembled in the early and mid-1990s by acquiring various German pulp facilities to augment its Canadian business, MERC grew as an affiliate of then-Hong Kong-based Mass Financial Corp. with Peter R. Kellogg as a major investor. Kellogg, through his ownership of Bermuda-based IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd., still owns approximately 33% of shares outstanding. If one would ask, “Who is behind the curtain pulling the strings at MERC?”, the answer would be Peter Kellogg. As a very successful long-term investor, the backing and management expertise of Kellogg should not go unnoticed.

Mercer Int’l has been rated as “Full Speed Ahead” or “Power Up” (both buy recommendations) by Guiding Mast Investments newsletter since Jan 2018. I have been a shareholder since 2011, after exiting other Kellogg-backed stocks. I started a small position in MERC in 2011, nibbling in 2013, 2016, and again when the market collapsed in late Dec 2018.

While commodity firms are cyclical by nature, and many expect the current economic growth spurt to be rolling over, current valuations for Mercer Int’l offer both income and capital gains potential for current position additions and for newer long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MERC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.