Ford's New Best-Selling Large SUV Is Effectively A Hybrid Mustang Underneath

Then, possibly by the end of 2021, the promised all-electric F-150 pickup truck will arrive. Will it beat Tesla to market?

Looking beyond The Explorer, 2020 will bring an all-electric crossover-SUV built in North America that seems to take the lead in the area of attractive design. Watch out, Tesla!

Ford has also taken the unique competitive approach of making the electrified Explorer the rare hybrid that can tow and go off-road.

This will also be the first time that a Ford Explorer is exported to Europe - in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) trim nonetheless.

Ford's multifaceted 2020-2021 electrification strategy sees its first entry with the 2020 Explorer, which just started arriving in U.S. dealerships.

America has fallen in love with the 3-row SUV, and the segment now accounts for an annualized 2 million units sold in the U.S. alone. In a U.S. light vehicle market that is expected to end 2019 with between 16.8 and 16.9 million vehicles sold, that's 12% of the total based on unit volume.

However, large 3-row SUVs are, of course, priced above the average, so the dollar (and profit) impact of this 12% of U.S. unit sales is naturally larger than 12%. In total, the competitive set has swelled to a bedazzling list of at least 32 competitors:

US sales 2019 1-6 2018 1-6 change 1 Toyota Highlander 111183 114254 -3% 2 Ford Explorer 88680 110805 -20% 3 Chevrolet Traverse 72375 74090 -2% 4 Honda Pilot 68452 76079 -10% 5 GMC Acadia 59620 50008 19% 6 Chevrolet Tahoe 53793 50523 6% 7 Kia Sorento 47018 52760 -11% 8 Ford Expedition 43569 27934 56% 9 Subaru Ascent 40108 1897 2014% 10 Volkswagen Atlas 37726 28158 34% 11 Dodge Durango 36991 32722 13% 12 Nissan Pathfinder 36312 33702 8% 13 GMC Yukon 34970 34522 1% 14 Chevrolet Suburban 29295 29861 -2% 15 Buick Enclave 27739 22420 24% 16 Kia Telluride 23227 0 N/A 17 Infiniti QX60 22836 22176 3% 18 Acura MDX 22634 21900 3% 19 Nissan Armada 18713 18445 1% 20 Cadillac Escalade 16251 17766 -9% 21 Volvo XC90 16035 15974 0% 22 Audi Q7 16033 17763 -10% 23 Mazda CX-9 11872 14716 -19% 24 Infiniti QX80 10611 8942 19% 25 Mercedes GLS 9885 10199 -3% 26 Tesla Model X 9000 9525 -6% 27 Lincoln Navigator 8856 9115 -3% 28 BMW X7 8814 0 N/A 29 Land Rover Discovery 4752 4627 3% 30 Toyota Sequoia 4564 5441 -16% 31 Hyundai Palisade 383 0 N/A 32 Cadillac XT6 74 0 N/A TOTAL 992371 916324 8%

In such a competitive environment, it is not easy to stand out. Aside from price - premium and luxury brands vs. basic - the most basic fault line has been body-on-frame and unibody. The body-on-frame was rear-wheel-drive based (longitudinally mounted engines) and the unibody ones were mostly front-wheel-drive based (transversely mounted engines).

Usually, the most premium and luxury unibody SUVs carried longitudinally mounted engines, however - BMW, Mercedes, Audi, and Range Rover, for example. It was not common on the "price leaders", however.

In fact, the only large budget 3-row unibody SUV recently has been the Dodge Durango. It is basically the 3-row SUV version of FCA's (FCAU) trio of rear-wheel drive sedans, the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, and Chrysler 300. That platform hails from a many-generations-old Mercedes E-Class, back when Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) used to own Chrysler.

Think about it: Those were the days when Google and iTunes didn't exist, and Mark Zuckerberg was still nowhere near finishing high school. But does anyone who isn't a professional car reviewer know or care about this fine architectural point? I think not. Get into any of those Dodge and Chrysler cars derived from a 1990s Mercedes development, and almost everyone is guaranteed to love it.

Love it how much? In the first half of 2019, 36,991 units of the Dodge Durango were sold in the U.S. and 5,577 in Canada. As far as the U.S. is concerned, this points to the highest full-year unit sales number since 2005.

From that architectural standpoint - rear-wheel drive budget unibody - the Dodge Durango was a unicorn in the U.S. market. As the only large 3-row budget unibody SUV that's rear-wheel drive based, the driver felt like he was driving the SUV version of a cop car (Dodge Charger) or a muscle car (Dodge Challenger). Then, add the huge discounts at which these Dodges sell in retail, and they are among the vehicles I recommend the most.

Well, the Dodge Durango is now joined by its first direct competitor based on this concept, and it's the all-new 2020 Ford (F) Explorer. Completely unlike the outgoing generation of the Explorer, which was based on a front-wheel drive (transversely mounted engine) platform, the all-new 2020 is, for all conceptual intents and purposes, a very large SUV sitting on top of a Mustang.

It is an interesting coincidence that this happens essentially within 90 days after the 55th anniversary of Lee Iacocca launching the first Ford Mustang in April 1964. The development of making the next-generation Ford Explorer into an SUV version of the Mustang started 50 years after the original Mustang launch, and now five years thereafter, we got to drive the fruits of this development.

Lee Iaccoca was an icon of transforming the U.S. car industry, and with this 50-year de-facto SUV addition to the Mustang line, it completes what could be the most iconic half-century transformation of an original product into a new one to address a new generation of automotive tastes. The sports-muscle car is (almost) dead, and the SUV has come to take the lion's share of that pie.

How important is the Explorer to the Ford of 2019? Let's look at the first-half 2019 U.S. sales data compared to one year prior:

Ford USA 1H 2019 1H 2018 change F-series 448,398 451,138 -1% Escape 133,100 144,627 -8% Fusion 96,351 86,978 11% Explorer 88,680 110,805 -20%

As you can see in the table above, the Explorer was Ford's third-largest U.S. nameplate a year ago but fell to fourth place in 2019. Instead, the Fusion is now in third place. In an age where sedans are generally giving way to SUVs, how do we explain this?

Here is the explanation: Ford has announced that the Fusion will be discontinued. As a result, it is cranking out a lot of Fusions near the end of its life cycle so as to give that "one last boost" to inventories before the product goes away. This increased supply, in combination with very generous discounts, is fueling Fusion sales.

In the meantime, the Explorer was on the last leg of undergoing a generational shift in the first half of 2019. Manufacturing of the all-new 2020 generation Explorer started by June 2019, and as a result, the sales of the old model had been in decline for months already.

Basically, give it another few months from now, and I expect the U.S. sales ranking of the Explorer vs. Fusion to reverse again, to where it was a year ago. The Explorer will easily outsell the Fusion in 2020 and possibly already well before this year-end.

How will the new Explorer expand Ford's sales into 2020?

We have already discussed that the 2020 Ford Explorer is based, almost uniquely among budget 3-row unibody SUVs, on a rear-wheel drive based (longitudinal engine) architecture. But what did Ford do in conjunction with this shift in order to expand the appeal of this new Explorer generation?

Aside from the exterior design, which for the 2020 generation went from industry-average to industry-leading in my opinion, the main changes are around the powertrains. There are a few main points here:

The base engine now becomes the same 2.3-liter straight four-cylinder as we find in the Mustang and Ranger. Same goes for the 10-speed automatic transmission. There is now a 400 horsepower V6 sports version, which elevates those capabilities to a level where few other similar-configured SUVs have gone, especially anywhere near this price class. The Dodge Durango may again be the only relevant comparison. There is now a hybrid version. Unlike any competitor in this segment, this is a hybrid which can tow 5,000 lbs and has meaningful off-road capability. For export to Europe only (for now), a plug-in hybrid version (PHEV). Considering that the Lincoln sister vehicle - the Aviator - gets a plug-in hybrid version right away, it would not surprise me if the U.S. PHEV Explorer is only a year or so away.

All of these new variants and resulting selling points ought to make the all-new 2020 Ford Explorer more attractive to a broader set of buyers than the outgoing Explorer. This includes the fact that it will be the first Explorer to be exported to Europe.

While there won't be a pure electric - battery-electric vehicle (BEV) - version of the Explorer, these hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants speak to a very broad and sensible approach by Ford to electrification. There will be a BEV version of the Ford F-150, and there will also be a "Mustang-inspired" crossover-SUV in 2020. Here is a rendering of what Ford says it will look like from the rear.

Ford said on the April 24 conference call when it discussed the investment into Rivian that the all-electric F-150 was mid-way through development. That suggests it will be in series production by the end of 2021. Will this beat Tesla's (TSLA) pickup truck to market? Judging from current and planned factory capacity, it looks that way.

As for the "Mustang-inspired" crossover-SUV, it will be in dealerships in 2020. Considering that it has no predecessor, Ford could be more inclined to unveil this product earlier than it would be with a normal generational change. As a result, I would not be surprised to see it unveiled before 2019 is over. It will be in production by approximately mid-2020 and in dealerships later in 2020.

Ford's electrification strategy seems very sensible:

Make a hybrid version out of each of its more popular nameplates such as Escape and Explorer. Make a plug-in hybrid version of each of the same in (1) above. Use Ford's most iconic nameplates - F-150 and Mustang - to evolve those platforms into new all-electric interpretations. This will kick off Ford's major BEV push as it unfolds more broadly into 2022. Make a (non-plug-in) hybrid version of the F-150 in addition to the above.

There are other aspects of Ford's electrification too, including its recent announcement to partner with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) for one or more MEB platform based vehicles, initially conceived for European consumption. Then, there are various commercial van applications as well.

However, out of all of these paths to electrification, the Explorer is the first to show up in a major way in dealerships - regular hybrid in the U.S., plug-in hybrid in Europe, and a Lincoln plug-in hybrid version in the U.S. Never in Ford's history will the Explorer have taken on such a global and technology role. 2020 will definitely be the model year of The Explorer, for Ford.

