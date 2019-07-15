Simulation Plus: Fantastic Total Return With 50% Increase In Price In Last Three Months

Simulation Plus has increased its dividend for 3 of the last six years with a present yield of 1.0% below average but has a great innovative product for strong growth.

Simulation Plus' three-year past CAGR of 25% is well above average and will give you great growth with the increasing need for testing new drugs faster than before.

Simulation Plus (SLP) is a choice for the speculative growth investor looking for the latest technology in drug development. Simulation Plus is a provider of simulation and modeling software for pharmaceutical product development in the United States and foreign countries. What interested me in this company was their product and, most of all, the high inside ownership of 30%.

Simulation Plus is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, but some of my guidelines are not germane for a small cap company like SLP. The company has the cash it uses to increase capacity and develop new products.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Simulation Plus has a great chart going up and to the right in a very good slope with the latest upswing of 50% in three months fantastic.

Fundamentals of Simulation Plus will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Simulation Plus passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a moderate score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Simulation Plus does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a yield of at least 1%, failing this guideline with dividend increases for 3 of the last six years. The recent earnings payout ratio is moderate, at 55%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. SLP fails that guideline. Simulation Plus is a small-cap company with a capitalization of $550 Million, up $180 Million in three months. The Simulation Plus cash flow of $9.8 Million gives it the ability to increase the business going forward. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year past CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 25% strongly meets my requirement of 7% with 20% CAGR projected going forward. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. SLP passes this guideline with a fantastic total return of 442.92%, much more than the Dow's total return of 52.30% over my test period. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $59,100 today. This great total return makes Simulation Plus a fantastic investment for the total return investor looking back with growth to continue going forward at a rate of at least 20%/year. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. SLP's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a calculated one-year target price of $33, passing the guideline. SLP's price is presently 5% below the target. SLP is under the target price at present and has a high PE of 53, making SLP a good buy at this entry point if you consider the high growth rate the company has achieved for the past few years. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The past total return is fantastic, and the renewal rate and new customers for their products are increasing in the business sector that needs to make the drug development process shorter. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes SLP interesting is the great growth rate in a new technology that is helping develop new drugs faster. It’s also interesting that 30% of the shares are held by insiders.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Simulation Plus total return is strongly positive compared to the Dow baseline in my 54-month test. I chose the 54 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great total return of 442.92% makes Simulation Plus a great investment for the total return investor. SLP has a below average dividend yield of 1.0%, but who cares with the great growth in the company revenues and earnings long term. The Dividend was last increased in November 2017 to $0.06/Qtr from $0.05/Qtr or a 20% increase.

Dow's 54 Month total return baseline is 52.30%

Company name 54 Month total return The Difference from Dow baseline dividend yield Simulation Plus 442.92% +390.62% 1.0%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on July 10, 2019, Simulation Plus reported earnings that beat expected by $0.02 at $0.16, compared to last year at $0.13. Total revenue was higher at $9.94 Million more than a year ago by 16.3% year over year and beat expected revenue by $0.09 Million. This was a great report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing and having a good increase compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out October 2019 and is estimated to be $0.09 compared to last year at $0.07, a good increase.

Business Overview

Simulation Plus provides simulation and modeling software for the pharmaceutical industry in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

Simulations Plus, Inc. is a provider of simulation and modeling software for pharmaceutical discovery and development. The Company offers its products and services through two business units, including Simulations Plus, Inc. and Cognigen Corporation. The Company also provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis and reporting to regulatory agencies. The Company offers over seven software products for pharmaceutical research and development, including three simulation programs that provide time-dependent results-based on solving various sets of differential equations. The company distributes its products and offers its services in North America, South America, Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore and the People's Republic of China.

Overall Simulation Plus is a good business with 25% CAGR past growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more drug-related products and faster time to develop and get them to market. The revenue growth provides SLP the capability to continue its growth as the need for faster drug development is needed as they add new customers worldwide each quarter.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019, which they said are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the June 2019 meeting, the Fed suggested that there could be one or two rate cuts this year. The rate cuts should help to keep the economy growing.

From July 10, 2019, earnings call Shawn O'Connor (Chief Executive Officer) said

This is a very strong quarter for Simulations Plus. We made excellent progress with regard to our key initiatives for the year, and our financial results are reflective of the return on these investments with increased revenue growth and profitability during the quarter. As we have previously discussed, we have historically grown revenues in the 10% to 15% range, excluding the effects of acquisitions. We have been focused on delivering at the high end of that range and in the long run beyond that range. Our third quarter revenue growth at 16% demonstrates good execution on this objective, especially compared to the fiscal year 2018 Q3 growth of 11% adjusted for last year's acquisition source growth. Software revenue growth achieved record levels in this our largest seasonality renewal quarter. Our consulting revenue growth accelerated to 39% year-over-year, reflecting the growth of our service capacity through successful recruiting efforts and the significant projects related to RENAsym and IPF, which initiated late last quarter. We have made progress with respect to each of our key initiatives. During the quarter, we hired another senior consulting scientist with business development skills who is scheduled to start with us in the fourth quarter. Not including this addition, we grew the consulting staff by three during the quarter and have now increased the company's consulting staff by 22% year-over-year. This capacity growth is critical to our efforts to meet the strong demand for services across all three divisions. I'm especially pleased with our efforts to coordinate our sales and marketing effort across each of the divisions, which are beginning to deliver results. During the quarter, we were successful in closing business with a large pharma client with a proposal that included both software products and consulting services sourced across our three divisions. Internationally, we made progress as well. Our 16% revenue growth in the quarter was achieved while delivering a 20% increase in net income year-over-year. Year-to-date, our 13% revenue growth was achieved while delivering a 25% increase in net income, excluding the effects of last year's deferred tax benefit adjustment.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Simulation Plus business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. SLP has good growth going forward and will continue as the world need for faster drug approvals grows.

Takeaways

Simulation Plus is a great investment choice for the growth investor with it's above average total return. Simulation Plus is 0.8% of The Good Business Portfolio (My IRA account) and will be added too if cash is available. I am normally not a buyer of small companies, but the forward potential of this company and the fact that insiders own 30% of the company makes me a buyer of this innovative technology software company in the drug business. There is also the possibility of this small-cap company being bought by a large drug company.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On June 17, I wrote covered calls (July $140) against the DHR position to gain 2.6% of income from the holding in one month. July 11, the time value has decreased, and next week, I will most likely buy the calls back and write covered calls against the $140 August contracts to collect another premium.

On May 24, I trimmed the position of Home Depot (HD) from 9.40% of the portfolio to 9.00%. I like HD, but it is getting too high a percentage in the portfolio. HD will be kept at 9% of the portfolio.

On May 6, I added to the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) from 3.40% of the portfolio to 3.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows and want to get it to 4% of the portfolio, a full position.

On April 22, I sold all of the Hewlett Packard (HPQ) position. The company's last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. It's time to sell HPQ for better a business.

On March 22, I added to the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13, I increased the position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85%. I needed a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12, the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic Inc. (ARNC). I only have one more commodity play, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), that I think will go up over time. The dividend was just cut, and forward growth is under par.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson at 8.0% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.6% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 12.9% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46, which has started delivery in 2019. Eight KC-46A tankers have been delivered YTD for 2019. Boeing has dropped in the last 12 weeks because of the second 737 Max-8 crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion. An FAA representative said on May 23 that the 737 Max could be flying again by late June. The latest news has the 737-Max flying by October; it's taking much too long.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 3.98%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “ The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, MMM, AMT, FCX, DIS, SLP, PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale.