Why Oil's Rally Might Continue

At the worst case, we should see inventories more or less flatline, but with the OPEC deal still in force, oil bulls should be happy.

Right now, the oil industry is facing a significant degree of volatility, with fears from investors and market watchers alike centering around the prospect of weakening demand and a continued increase in the US output. In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook report, the EIA (Energy Information Administration) revealed to investors that some of these concerns, particularly those focused on weakening demand, are not irrational. Recent data suggest that supply growth should be stronger this year than previously anticipated and that demand, likely affected by the Trump Administration’s trade war with China, will be weaker than what the organization thought it would be last month. This is important for investors to factor into their investment profile, but when you look at what revisions have been made, the data still look to be playing in favor of oil bulls, not the bears that have come to dominate the space.

Some revisions have been called for

In its latest report, the EIA revealed to investors in the oil space some unsettling news. In the table below, you can see a breakdown of global daily output, global daily demand, and the implied excess output per day that we should have seen for last year, and that we should experience both this year and next year. The data are set beside last month’s estimates to put into context how the outlook for the industry has changed.

*Created by Author

What’s interesting here is that, for 2019, global supply is now expected to average about 101.11 million barrels per day. This represents an increase of 0.26 million barrels per day compared to the 100.85 million barrels per day previously estimated. This figure alone is not insignificant, but a saving grace for oil investors is that if the EIA’s estimates do turn out to be accurate, this is more of a front-loading of output into this year as opposed to next year. As the table illustrates, output next year should be about 102.55 million barrels per day, about 0.27 million barrels per day lower than what the EIA forecasted it would be last month for 2020.

While the supply figure essentially balances out, what does not is the demand picture. This year, demand is now forecasted to average about 101 million barrels per day, 0.14 million barrels per day lower than the EIA’s prior forecast. This, unfortunately, will transfer into next year as well, with demand coming in 0.16 million barrels per day lower than anticipated in June’s report. On the whole, these supply/demand changes will have a profound impact on the global market for oil. If the EIA is correct, instead of having a deficit of 10.69 million barrels spread over the 2019-2020 period, we should have an excess output of 95.05 million barrels.

Before I move on to the next stage of this assessment, one thing I would like to illustrate (shown in the table below) is that there really aren’t any material changes to revisions regarding the US output or output from OPEC nations month over month. This year, US production should be higher by about 0.04 million barrels per day, while next year it won’t be any different from what was previously forecasted. OPEC will see a similar increase this year, followed by a 0.02 million barrel per day increase in 2020.

*Created by Author

The picture isn’t bad

Looking at the data so far, it might appear as though the picture for oil bulls is looking worse than it has in a while. After all, falling demand growth, combined with continued supply growth, implies a rather sizable increase in inventories. However, the area that really warrants focus is related to the OECD nations. In the table below, you can see just how much more in inventories we should have this year and next compared to what June’s forecast called for.

*Created by Author

By the end of 2019, inventories should be around 2.899 billion barrels, about 28 million barrels higher than previously forecasted. Next year, interestingly enough, this will narrow a little, with OECD inventories of 2.934 billion barrels coming in only 14 million barrels higher than June’s forecast of 2.920 billion. Interestingly enough, even as OECD inventories are slated to come in higher than expected, US inventories will actually come in lower. As the table illustrates, commercial stocks in the US should total 1.293 billion barrels by the end of this year, down 11 million barrels from the prior forecast of 1.304 billion barrels. 2020 should see a similar disparity exist, even as inventories continue rising.

The fact that inventories are rising at all might be cause for concern, but the fact of the matter is that, over time, inventories should climb to match growing demand. Generally speaking, a shortage of oil inventories occurs when OECD nations have fewer than 55 days worth of commercial storage, while a glut occurs when those nations have more than 60 days worth of inventories. If we take 2019’s data, it’s implied that OECD nations will have 60.05 days worth of commercial storage, which comes out to a glut among those countries of only 2.41 million barrels (basically a rounding error). By the end of 2020, this will grow to 60.81 days or about 39.08 million barrels of excess crude.

At the end of the forecast period, it does appear that a glut of some magnitude (even a minor one) will have formed, but not only is this quite a few months away from now and subject to change, it’s also taking into consideration some rather aggressive assumptions, like not seeing more production declines from OPEC nations like Iran and Venezuela, and not seeing volatility from Libya and Nigeria. Bigger than these, though, is the fact that the report assumes Russia won’t play along with their side of the production cuts.

You see, last year, Russia agreed to cut its production by over 0.2 million barrels per day to 11.191 million barrels daily. While the country was slow to get moving on its side of the pledge, output in May averaged 11.11 million barrels per day, while in June it was 11.15 million barrels per day. In the first days of July, it had fallen further, to hit 10.79 million barrels per day, but this decline is likely temporary in nature. The EIA, on the other hand, believes that Russia’s output will average 11.46 million barrels per day this year, up from 11.40 million barrels per day in 2018, and that in 2020 it will average 11.43 million barrels per day. Even if Russia matches the 11.191 million barrels per day that it pledged to, global inventories will come in lower this year by 98.19 million barrels compared to assuming the EIA is accurate, while next year it will come in lower by a further 87.47 million barrels.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems clear to me that the oil picture has gotten a little less appealing based on the revisions provided, but this still does not warrant any degree of pessimism from investors. Even if Russia achieves part of its compliance this year and next, we should see, at the worst (and assuming no more bearish revisions that may or may not happen), flat inventory figures adjusted for demand growth, while more likely than not we could see inventory levels drop over time compared to their existing forecasts. On the whole, this does not mean that risks are gone (they do still exist), but it does point to the bullish case still being very much in play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.