Paycom Is Too Rich For My Blood

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is a cloud-based payroll and human resource software company that has been on a tear recently, but then again, so are many other SaaS companies. Paycom has been stealing market share from the much larger Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) and growing revenues by 31% YoY.

Paycom has extremely good fundamentals and appears to be growing, not by a “win at any cost” mentality like many other SaaS companies, but by producing a good product, organically grown from the ground up (i.e. not through acquisitions). The great part is that they have managed to keep expenses under control. The only thing I don’t like about the stock is its price tag, and for this reason, I have to give Paycom a pass. There may be an opportunity down the road to get in at a good price, but right now, it is too rich for my blood.

Competition

Paycom provides HCM solutions in several categories, and competition is different for each category. I am going to focus on payroll applications as this is a core feature for Paycom and generates most of its revenues.

Company Revenues Gross Margin P/S YoY Growth Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $13,995M 45.56% 5.15 7.03% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) $763M 51.40% 9.67 10.21% Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) $3,772M 73.59% 8.24 10.85% Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) $427M 71.87% 13.46 22.03% Paycom Software, Inc. $612M 86.86% 23.2 31.00% Ultimate Software Group N/A N/A N/A N/A

As can be seen from the above table, Paycom is richly valued compared to its peers with a price/sales ratio of 23.2. But then again, the company also has the best fundamentals such as revenue growth and gross margin. The question is whether or not the fundamentals justify the lofty valuation. Let’s do some exploring.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies aren't understood by most stock analysts since these companies generally can't be judged by the standard value metrics that analysts like to use. These companies prioritize growth over profits, and it is usually best to put blinders on when analyzing the fundamentals. If you follow analysts' advice, you will avoid most growth stocks which tend to reward investors the most.

In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

Paycom had an excellent year with trailing-twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 31%. The company's 5-year annual growth rate of 39.4% is also extremely good, indicating that the company has had strong performance over a long stretch of time.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Paycom's free cash flow margin TTM has been positive since 2015 and is currently sitting at a very healthy 24.7% of revenues.

(Source: Portfolio123)

SG&A Expense

Paycom has good control of SG&A expenses, which are under 52% of revenues, typical for a mature software company. This is a result of developing a product internally over a long period of time without spending money acquiring companies. The company was formed in 1998 and was one of the first to introduce online payroll processing. Paycom doesn’t spend exorbitant amounts on Sales and Marketing or R&D, just enough to keep the product advancing and ahead of the competition.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the "Rule of 40." This metric helps SaaS companies balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as I believe that it is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and cash flow resulting in financial health.

To demonstrate the Rule of 40, I performed a backtest of only those companies from my digital transformation stock universe that meet the Rule of 40. To obtain a baseline, I performed the same backtest on all of the stocks in my digital transformation universe. The digital transformation universe consists of 72 software stocks. The backtest was performed over the last two years using Portfolio123, and the results are shown below:

(Source: Portfolio123 /MS Excel)

As can be seen from the above chart, stocks that meet the Rule of 40 tend to perform better than those that don’t on average.

Rule of 40 Applied to Paycom

Paycom's revenue growth from the most recent 12 months was 31%, while free cash flow margin was 24.7%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 31% + 24.7% = 55.7%

Since the calculation comes out higher than 40%, I conclude that Paycom is in good shape financially.

Relative Stock Valuation

This is where things get interesting and somewhat controversial. It seems logical to me that high growth companies should be valued more highly than slow growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of Enterprise Value (EV)/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth. Note that only software stocks that pass the Rule of 40 are used for this evaluation.

(Source: Portfolio123 /MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and “next year’s sales estimate” mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using “current year’s sales estimate” and “next year’s sales estimate” also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts’ estimates is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions, and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies except that they are usually a little on the conservative side. Apparently, all SaaS CEOs are clones of some very conservative financial guy as they all give conservative guidance!

I use an exponential best-fit trend line as it appears to be more appropriate than a linear trend line for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially. The trend line was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trend line to be overvalued while stocks lying under the trend line are undervalued.

As can be seen from the chart, Paycom is much higher than the trend line, indicating that its EV/forward sales are considerably higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. For comparison’s sake, Paylocity is also shown on the scatter plot, and its valuation is close to the trend line. My interpretation is that Paylocity is fairly valued. I recently wrote an article on Paylocity, indicating that the stock was a good GARP investment.

Summary

Paycom appears to have a very strong future with strong fundamentals, a strong product, and good revenue growth. The company has YoY revenue growth of 31% and is likely to achieve similar growth for several years by stealing market share from its oversized competitor ADP.

The company scores quite well on the Rule of 40, a rule of thumb that estimates a software company's health. But in my estimation, Paycom is overvalued, and hopefully, the market will come to its senses and provide a better entry point for Paycom somewhere down the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.