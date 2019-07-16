Ameriprise Still Worth Adding To Your Portfolio After The Run-Up

Photo Source

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) is an asset manager with more than $900 billion in AUM or assets under management. The company continues to perform exceptionally well through its network of financial advisors that operate under the Ameriprise name. Compared to peers, the company trades at quite a discount. While the shares have come off their lows and trade near new highs, any pullback could be an opportunity. Additionally, shareholders will be rewarded with a healthy dividend that has been rising and is plenty secure. As the financial markets continue to perform well Ameriprise will benefit from larger AUM.

Performance

Ameriprise reported results in the most recent quarter that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Besides the very rough first quarter causing headwinds, the company was still able to perform well. Revenue didn't see much growth in the quarter due to turbulent markets and outflows of funds. This usually happens when markets go down just as the opposite occurs when the market goes up. The company posted strong results with operating earnings growing 9% year over year once accounting for one time charges. The company is confident enough in the future of its business that it even announced a $2.5 billion share repurchase program and increased the dividend 8%.

Below we can see that so far for 2019 the company can operate well despite a rather large pull back in markets.

Source: Earnings Presentation

The company continues to see strong asset growth, and its advisors continue to produce plenty of revenues on their part.

Source: Earnings Presentation

While the wealth management division did suffer a revenue decline, I expect this to turn around this coming quarter. We will keep an eye on it to ensure it is not an ongoing problem, but as long as inflows are a positive, then I am happy.

Below we can see the company's strong commitment to return capital to shareholders.

Source: Earnings Presentation

The $2.5 billion share repurchase program should allow the company to buy back over 10% of the outstanding shares. This is a great way to not only increase earnings but also buy back stock while cheaply valued. The huge amount of shares being bought back will also allow for future dividend increases to continue at a healthy pace.

The balance sheet continues to remain strong as well. This will allow for the continued capital returns.

Source: 10Q

The company has close to $3.3 billion in cash on hand with long term debt slightly above that at $3.4 billion. This means the company is almost essentially able to pay off all of its debt. A huge positive, of course, as we like to see this as we head towards the end of a cycle. It also provides confidence that the company can continue to operate in a recessionary cycle as it has more than enough cash flow to continue to fund operations without using cash on hand.

Data by YCharts

In the last 5 years shares outstanding have been reduced by more than 25%. At the quarter end the company had just over 138 million shares outstanding. Investors should take notice that they have become a larger owner of the company and are benefiting from the strong cash flows the company produces. With continued share repurchases coming at a time during share price weakness offering further strong return on capital for shareholders, the prospects look positive.

As far as we can see, the decline in share price is not related to under performance by the company itself. It continues to grow its network of advisors adding another 87 for the quarter to almost 10,000 advisors. As it continues to bring on more financial advisors its asset base will grow and its earnings stream along with it. Investors should be mindful of this metric as it can signal how well the company will do in the future. Next, we take a look at valuation to see where the company currently stands.

Valuation

Ameriprise pointed out in 2018 that the company trades at a discount to peers.

Source: Investor Presentation

At this time the company has a market cap that was is about 5% higher, or about $20.4 billion. The company identified that if it were to trade in line with peers it would have a market cap of close to $32 billion or about $230 a share. This is roughly 90% higher than where shares trade at today implying significant upside potential. But is Ameriprise right?

Data by YCharts

Well compared to some peers in the same business it looks like Ameriprise may be undervalued. The forward P/E being the lowest, and the P/S forward ratio being second lowest. While the trailing yield is the lowest, I expect it to catch up once accounting for the new dividend. So it appears that Ameriprise was correct in being quite a bit behind in valuation compared to peers.

Looking at valuation compared to its trading history, we see shares still offer value at current levels.

Source: Morningstar

The company trades at a lower P/E, P/CF, PEG, and P/S ratio compared to its 5 year history. Along side this it also offers a higher earnings yield and lower price to forward earnings ratio. It appears there hasn't been a cheaper share price from a fundamental standpoint to own shares than now.

Looking at owning shares from a historical yield perspective, we see now is an opportune time as well.

Source: YieldChart

Shares currently yielding close to 2.6%, offer an above average yield that has only happened about 25% of the time in its trading history since 2005. The dividend has also been growing with 13 years of uninterrupted raises at an average growth rate for the last 5 years of 17.7%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investors should continue to expect enhanced returns of capital as the operation grows. An increased dividend stream is always welcomed of course by myself and others.

Looking at the DCF value, we see the following.

Source: Moneychimp

Even with a lowly estimated 7% growth for the next 3 years and 5% there after shares have a DCF of $330.08. This is remarkable considering the company has plenty of room for growth with the largest generation of Americans entering the phases in which they would begin to plan for retirement. The company stands to benefit from years of tailwinds as it sees the generational shift continue to its favor.

The company expects investable assets to double in the next 15 years making the company the obvious beneficiary of such an event.

It appears that with tailwinds at its back and a depreciated valuation compared to peers that AMP is an opportune buy. The company also has identified opportunities in Europe to expand operations and benefit from the growing number of assets there. With such an excellent and well-run operation, it seems like it has been unfairly punished with the rest of the market.

Conclusion

Investors looking for investments that offer a significant potential return due to recent market weakness should look further into Ameriprise. The only risk the company would face against operating performance would be the decline of AUM. This may happen at times of market under performance such as we have seen recently, but it should be noted that this also increases the amount of meetings with financial advisers in which the client is charged for. The market will eventually lead itself higher as it has throughout history, and Ameriprise will benefit as more and more become ready for financial advise and planning for their future. The company is an obvious beneficiary of a large and growing aging generation that will utilize its services. As the company continues to expand its reach with additional advisors it can be expected that the company will add further revenue as well. With no performance issues within its operation, an attractive share repurchase program, low valuation, and high dividend yield there is not much to dislike about Ameriprise at this time. I will look to once again own the shares should a brief pullback from highs occur.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.