Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. (DSNY) CEO Fred Vandenberg on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fred Vandenberg

Thank you. Hi everyone and thanks for joining the call. I think we're going to dispense with the real number portion and the review of the financial statements as they are fairly straightforward. Sandra can help me answer any questions about the specifics about them. But I wanted to focus in on what we've done since the last quarter or two accomplish our goals.

Revenue grew by 10%, little over 10% before adverse exchange rates and we're happy with that. All things considered. But we're really focusing on making the groundwork for longer term growth. On this call I will talk little bit more about general approach and then get into specifics.

We started off the year with six identified targets for revenue growth. And for each of those targets we have a specific strategy. But as we go along we revisit and remind ourselves exactly what we're trying to accomplish. This is something we do in the office all the time. So I think it's a good thing to do here.

Some other things I'm going to say are obvious, but its never bad thing to just reset and remind ourselves what we're really trying to accomplish. We as a company we'll be only have one goal and that's to maximize shareholder value. That's it. So how do we do that?

Our approach has always been to position ourselves for the greatest amount of revenue and income growth that we can. This is the one thing that I think we have the most control over. And at some point along that path we start to market the stock. So, how do we do that?

We start by narrowing our focus. About 18 months ago we decided to focus in on Play MPE and do one thing well rather than a few things poorly. So with that we started catching up on much needed product enhancements and that process continues. The most significant being the encoder access to Mac users.

At the same time we started improving internal processes and staffing resources and those changes also continue to occur. We've been relatively quiet when it comes to marketing the stock because I believe that other things have taken priority. And most importantly we had to improve the product. In this case the product being the company before we brought in marketing resources. That's going to change.

Some of you may have noticed that we started posting items on social media specifically linked in to do some company announcements. This is your starting, but we'll do more of that for certain announcements that are – they're material, they're not press release worthy, but it will give you a sense of what we are doing on a day-to-day basis and showing you how we're progressing.

When I talk about the market size for Play MPE and say we're between 5% and 10% of the worldwide market. I think that's a tremendous size of market relative to our market cap. It's successful in capturing that market. I believe our annual income would be higher than our current market cap for example. And I think we'll be successful in growing that market share.

But we see many opportunities beyond what we currently do. The music industry is still very much at the beginning of evolving into the digital age. The farther we get to down the track of shoring up and expanding our existing business the better we'll be able to execute on additional revenue ideas.

Very generally we see Play MPE as an ecosystem where both recipients and senders engage and solve more of their day-to-day needs. Right now we charge senders for delivery of the song. In the future we'll provide greater functionality to both sides and obtain revenue for that enhanced functionality.

I've had – I've hinted some of those ideas in the AGM address, but – so I won't go into those. But this does bring me to what we've done in the quarter to move things along. The first, our staffing changes. Over the last quarter we've added a new product to the Director of Product Management, a new tech support/release coordinator. It's was the combined role and a new inside salesperson.

Faina is our new Director of Product Management. I spent much of the quarter recruiting for that position and she brings a lot of great ideas, a very positive approach and has really hit the ground running.

The other two positions are more junior, but they are newly created positions require to facilitate growth. The new support person is really there to help with the expansion of Play MPE and as we enter into new territories.

There's a bit of legwork to set up a new network in the new territory, getting content in the system et cetera. The inside salesperson really handles new leads and freeze up our business developing staff to focus in more strategic objectives.

We are also – we have two new backend developers stating within the next week, I think its actually this week. And we're recruiting for an additional Biz Dev person, a product manager, front-end developer and Director of the development.

Process improvement; we made a number of tweaks and processes and we continue to improve each day. I'll give you an example; we've added the CRM and integrated that into our billing system. I think that was towards the end of fiscal 2017, so it’s probably 18, 21 months something like that ago.

We're now creating dashboards to really learn more about how effective our activities are on a day-to-day basis to sort of learn what's effective in growing revenue and what's not and to identify any issues that may arise.

For example, in the quarter -- in the current quarter, Sony Sweden's revenue declined a little bit and that's because they deleted part of their list over concerns over the GDPR requirements, which is a data protection rule. For a variety of reasons that's a little bit surprising. But we have a good solution for them.

But the concern is it impacted our results by about 1% adversely. The concern here though was is how quickly we identified the issue. It wasn't happy with how quickly we did, but working to fix that and make sure that we're monitoring our activities more proactively.

We also had some product updates. It was quite a number. We have a pretty good cadence of releasing new features, but two are probably worth a little bit of dialogue. The first one, we integrated with BDS. This is a Nielsen subsidiary and this will help create a network of use for us in Canada and the Latin genre music.

We also launched new player apps for android and IOS and these are reasonably important. The reason is little bit subtle. These apps generally help our recipients in their day-to-day workflows. And so when we're trying to displace a competitor in a new geographic segment, take Canada for example. We approach our customers directly and do our regular sales, but we also approach the people they market to. That's our recipients. And the more demand that our recipients communicate to our customers the greater chances that product switches over to Play MPE.

So revisiting our six main initiatives for the year; the first is a new genres music in United States, so Top 40, Urban, Rhythmic. We continue to grow in this segment specifically with the Independence and Warner -- Warner records. Our Independent revenue in the U.S. is up over 10% versus the same quarter last year. And Warner is up 33%.

Canada, we just started commencing CD content. Content is important because when you enter in the territory you want recipients to have a library of music, so we're just putting that as we speak. And I think we'll have – we'll make some significant progress in revenue in the last calendar quarter of 2019.

Scandinavian, revenue was down quarter-to-quarter, but it's really a function of Sony's that the declines they spoke up with Sony and some huge releases we had in the same quarter in the prior year. But I think that will switch in Q4.

One thing I think is worthy of note here is that our last report [ph] Warner Sweden put us in contact with Warner in the Baltics and that's in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. We train them and you started in Q4. So, this kind of revisits the reset that we typically do. This was not one of our targets and yet it's a new geographic segment that is just starting and hitting Q4 and it's a kind of a low hanging fruit that we're going to pick.

U.K., our approach here is really to increase our use first with trials and to establish a stronger network of use. We've had some traction here. We've had some trials with Independence and we had our first Sony U.K. release ever. It's only one release, but it actually performed very well and we're just going to keep plugging away and try to grow that the use in that market.

The U.K. is reasonably large market by itself, but it's also strategically important. It's also very a fractured market, so I hope once we start to get more traction that it will fit well. South Africa, we did the training with Warner South Africa. I think if you've been listening to these calls you've probably heard me say that before and that's because we -- this is the second time we train them. We'll keep at it. It isn't translated into new SKUs yet, but we do see some engagement there, so we'll figure that out.

And last but certainly not least is a Warner global agreement. I've previously mentioned that we put a proposal together in front of Warner and we think that proposal makes a lot of sense for them. But we're trying to grow revenue from the bottom up as well and I think you probably have got a flavor of that from my comments, but we see an increase of 27% in revenue in Europe and 33% in the United States.

We're expecting to see Canadian content very shortly. We did the South African training and we have the new Baltic use et cetera, et cetera. We're also engaging with their promotion staff and I believe we've identified some reasonably easy process improvements that we can build out for them and we hope that translates into a ground swallow demand for Play MPE within Warner and that will facilitate worldwide growth. We have to map this out specifically, but I think we can make these changes in the reasonably short term and leverage that into global deal. That's where we stand on initiatives.

One last comment, we've been recruiting. Our staff levels are increasing. So this will put a little bit of upward pressure on expenses. I don't have projections updated, so it’s a bit challenging to predict where this will all shake out. But while I see a little bit downward pressure on income, I don't – we'll stay income positive far as I can see, and I think that we will continue to increase the rate of revenue growth that – so our -- potentially or other income level is still growing.

And I think that's it. I'll turn it over to questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you for taking my call. Just short question on the – it's kind of off the record here, but last thing you showed today, but where do we stand with the lawsuit with the former CEO?

Fred Vandenberg

We have a trial set for next April, not much has happened – not much really I can say about it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So it hasn't been resolved yet, it still on the bucket in other words?

Fred Vandenberg

It's resolved. It's on the bucket. I remain very confident in a positive result from that depends on – I mean, ultimately how we handle that is -- we'll do it in the best interest of the company the long term it's – we'll figure out. It's out there. It's not – I kind of forgot about it, to be honest, until you asked me about it, but it will come up again next winter I'm sure.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Hey, thanks for taking my call. I appreciate there for you guys and your strong revenue and I appreciate that. Thank you.

Fred Vandenberg

No problem. Thank you. One thing I do want to clarify and I'm not sure how I said it. When I said, the European revenue is down or the Scandinavian revenue is down, that's actually with just Sony and the Independence. Overall it's up. We're doing quite well in Europe in general and in Scandinavian. Just want to clarify that.

