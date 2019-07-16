Canopy-Acreage Merger Update

Owning shares in Acreage remains the best way to take a position in Canopy, thanks to the very large spread on offer.

However, Canopy-Acreage still dominates the cannabis sector, and will be able to attract a wide range of highly experienced CPG executives to fill the role.

The CEO of Canopy was Fired:

Bruce Linton, the former CEO of Canopy (NYSE:CGC) (WEED.TO), was recently fired. While I agree he may not have been the optimal person to run day-to-day operations at a multi-billion-dollar CPG firm, I also think firing him at this time was a mistake. Bruce is a strong entrepreneur, provided key industry vision and knowledge, and was an excellent mouthpiece for the company. Because Bruce has been intimately involved with the cannabis industry since its inception, leading much of the overall progress of the industry, he could articulate off the cuff what most would not be able to do with hundreds of hours of study and preparation. In this role as visionary and spokesman, he will be missed.

When you have a paradigm shift, high growth situation (e.g. Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Canopy), someone with vision who can successfully articulate future growth and promise is vital. Unfortunately, what I've seen so far from Bill Newlands (Constellation's (NYSE:STZ) CEO) indicates he is falling short of picking up that role. If there was a need for change, Constellation should have first brought on an exec heir apparent, let that person come up to speed, and then transitioned from Bruce to the new CEO. In my opinion, Bill Newlands blew it by not facilitating a more orderly transition.

As someone who has been involved with this industry since 2014, I must say with Bruce gone I am less confident of Canopy's long-term domination. Canopy-Acreage is still by far the industry leader, particularly in North America.

Source: Company Presentation

However, now there is an additional level of uncertainty that didn't exist before. To stay in a leading company in a sector undergoing paradigm shift, you need a leader with both insight and vision, as well as the ability to translate that vision to the masses (e.g. a good mouthpiece matters). Bruce was excellent in these roles, but to be fair, this is not the only thing one looks for in leadership.

Moving Forward:

A seasoned CPG executive will likely be hired at Canopy that more closely fits Constellation's culture. While some bold strategic vision focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will still be necessary, this may start to be toned down a bit in favor of internal growth, tactical gains, operational efficiency, and financial discipline. This isn't a bad thing, but we do question if it wasn't still a bit too early to shift the emphasis from bold market share enhancing M&A?

While Constellation was likely going to make this transition eventually, we suspect last quarters' low margins and poor cash flow performance prompted it to move early. Let's not forget Canopy remains the clear leader in this industry worldwide with the war chest to support that it is remaining there.

Unfortunately, for now the same cannot be said for Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) (ACRG-U). Until the SAFE or STATES Act passes in the US, Acreage will remain dependent on its shares to fund growth. Until then, Canopy's cash can't be directly used to fund Acreage's growth. Even a loan from Canopy to Acreage is apparently prohibited until the SAFE Act passes. Bruce could have been helpful with this.

For example, Bruce could have helped Kevin Murphy, the CEO of Acreage, to improve his media skills and better articulate vision, competence and likelihood of success to the investing public. A simple example is joint TV appearances in front of investors with Mr. Murphy gradually taking on a more central role. As another example, does anyone doubt Bruce Linton merely disclosing that he had sold $1 million worth of Canopy shares and used the proceeds to buy $1 million worth of Acreage shares would have closed the Canopy-Acreage merger spread meaningfully?

While a greater focus on synergies and efficiency around the considerable asset base Canopy and Acreage already own is called for, Acreage still needs improved access to capital in order to accomplish it.

Source: Company Presentation

So why do I still want to own Acreage?

Transfer of the access-to-capital advantage from Canopy to Acreage does not seem to be succeeding so far as the spread remains large. However, the existence of this spread is the very reason I still favor investing in Acreage over Canopy.

Once one decides they want to have an investment in the highly volatile but also extremely promising cannabis sector, it still makes sense to focus on the leader, Canopy-Acreage. Canopy-Acreage's position as the company "most likely to succeed and dominate in North America" has not changed. Indeed, the uncertainty around the new CEO may signal both a challenge and an opportunity. The role will obviously be a coup for almost any ambitious CGP executive, and thus, Constellation will have its choice of a number of very qualified candidates. Thus, while the market has priced a huge amount of uncertainty into the Acreage-Canopy merger, we can move forward understanding the most likely outcome is a competent CEO replacement and eventual approval of the STATES Act.

Thus if anything, Acreage is now an even better way to own Canopy-Acreage than it was prior to recent changes. As I write this (7/12/2019), the spread is a remarkably large 68%.

Source: Author Calculations

This is a significant opportunity. As an example, a $10,000 investment directly in Canopy currently buys you 286 shares of CGC. If those shares doubled because the STATES Act and/or full legalization passed, the investor doubles their money ($70 per CGC share, 100% gain, $10k in profit).

If, however, you instead invested your $10,000 in ACRG-U, you get much more potential upside. Realize in this case the STATES Act or full legalization passing wouldn't just cause CGC shares to double, it would also cause the Acreage-Canopy merger to be consummated. So $10k buys 826 shares of ACRG-U today, but on the passage of the STATES Act each of those shares will become .5818 shares of CGC. Thus, 826 shares of ACRG-U become 481 shares of CGC. Instead of owning 286 shares of CGC for your $10k, you instead eventually end up with 481 shares. At the same $70 per CGC share those 481 shares aren't worth the $20k they would be if you had bought CGC directly, they are instead worth $33,670. That's a 236% return instead of a 100% return.

Alternately, if you don't assume the STATES Act and/or full legalization passes, I have to ask, "Why are you investing in the cannabis space at all"? All cannabis stocks are clearly trading at multiples that assume further progress in the US legalization. If you don't assume that progress towards legalization, you almost certainly should not be investing in this space.

Thus, in buying Canopy, Acreage, or indeed any cannabis investment, you are essentially taking on the major risk that the STATES Act or full legalization will eventually occur in the US. By buying Acreage instead of Canopy you aren't upping that risk, you are simply upping the potential for profit from taking it on. Another way to think about this is Canopy is pricing in the risk of the STATES Act and/or US legalization not occurring, and then the additional spread between Acreage and Canopy is pricing it in all over again. This makes little sense, but identifying such alpha-producing disparities is exactly the purpose of this website.

Conclusion:

To sum up, I can't tell investors whether the volatile cannabis sector is right for their risk profile and goals. It is clearly a high risk, high return, paradigm shift type situation. However, once you have decided you do want to invest in the space, Canopy-Acreage is clearly the leading company in the sector, and Acreage is clearly a much better way to own Canopy than buying CGC shares directly.

