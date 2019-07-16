CrowdStrike: The New Kid On The Block

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is the talk of the town, as the IPO has more than doubled from $34 to $73.50 in one month’s time. Many investors think that CrowdStrike is a great company but the price is too high, the TAM is too small or there is too much competition. There are lots of excuses not to buy this stock.

In this article, I will argue that CrowdStrike is actually undervalued when compared to other SaaS stocks, that there is no serious competition, and the TAM is not too small, it is actually irrelevant. If you are going to buy any SaaS stock, this should be the one. There are two items to consider, however, and you may want to hold off for 6-12 months if you are at all concerned.

Competition

CrowdStrike’s competition falls into 3 categories: legacy antivirus product providers, alternative endpoint security providers, and network security providers.

Legacy antivirus product providers such as McAfee and Symantec (SYMC) are the old guard and are quickly being replaced by modern solutions built from the ground up. Legacy vendors require constant software updates and can’t respond to threats with the speed of a real-time, crowd-sourced, end-point solution enhanced by AI.

Alternative endpoint security providers such as Carbon Black (CBLK) and Cylance are the prime competitors for CrowdStrike, but they are proving to be no match. Both Carbon Black and Cylance have YoY revenue growth of approximately 30%. Meanwhile, CrowdStrike is growing at a rate of more than 100% per year with a very sticky product. The dollar-based gross retention rate is a phenomenal 98% and dollar-based net retention is 147% due to a large number of apps in the suite. In the case of Cylance, the company is owned by BlackBerry (BB), and BlackBerry is under intense pressure to start showing profitability in the near future. Cylance is CrowdStrike’s biggest threat, but it is unlikely to undertake a “win-at-all-costs” strategy that SaaS companies generally employ to gain market share. Such a capital-intense strategy would be difficult for BlackBerry's management at this point in time.

(Source: CrowdStrike prospectus)

Network security providers such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and FireEye (FEYE) offer firewall-based security solutions augmented by endpoint security. FireEye is laboring with single-digit revenue growth and should not be considered a threat. Palo Alto Networks has a comprehensive suite of security products but lags behind in AI capability, and is not focused specifically on endpoint solutions. It is also transforming into a SaaS company, and that process will cause customer churn and possible distraction for management. The company has YoY revenue growth of 30%, significantly below that of CrowdStrike.

Total Addressable Market (TAM)

This is an area that too many analysts dwell on. An example is "CrowdStrike IPO: Price At 2x Addressable Market." As a minimum, the new generation of endpoint security solutions will replace the existing legacy offerings, meaning there is plenty of potential future growth. I wouldn’t be an investor in McAfee or Symantec for that reason. In addition, it has been shown time and again that disruptive market leaders grow and expand as they execute against their road map. It is literally impossible to predict how far this will take them. It is really about customer satisfaction, sticky products, company vision, competent management, and a “win-at-all-costs” attitude, all of which CrowdStrike has.

Company Fundamentals

As I explained in a recent article on Workday (WDAY), high-growth companies generally aren't understood by analysts. These companies can't be measured by the standard metrics that analysts are used to. The result, if you follow analysts' advice, will be a lost investment opportunity.

In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation - a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

The Rule of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the "Rule of 40." It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that it is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and cash flow and is financially healthy.

To demonstrate the Rule of 40, I performed a backtest of those companies that meet the Rule of 40 and also a baseline composed of all stocks in my digital transformation universe. The digital transformation universe consists of 72 software stocks. The backtest was performed over the last two years using Portfolio123, and the results are shown below:

(Source: Portfolio123 / MS Excel)

Rule of 40 Applied to CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike's revenue growth from the most recent 12 months was 110%, while free cash flow margin was -26.3%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 110% - 26.3% = 83.7%

Since the calculation comes out much higher than 40%, I conclude that CrowdStrike is in fine shape despite the company’s high level of SG&A expenses, which was 120% of revenue.

Relative Stock Valuation

This is where things get interesting and somewhat controversial. It seems logical to me that high-growth companies should be valued higher than slow-growth companies. This can be shown by creating a scatter plot of Enterprise Value (EV) / forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth.

(Source: Portfolio123 / MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the “next year’s sales estimate” mean value from all analysts in the Portfolio123 database and the current EV. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using the “current year’s sales estimate” and “next year’s sales estimate.”

The reason for using analysts’ estimates is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions, which can muddy the waters. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions, and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies. Note that most SaaS companies tend to be quite conservative when it comes to revenue guidance, and analysts tend to come in slightly on the low side.

An exponential best-fit trend line appears to be more appropriate than a linear trend line for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially, as shown in the chart. The exponential trend line was calculated using MS Excel. Stocks above the trend line are considered overvalued, while stocks under the trend line are considered undervalued.

As can be seen from the chart, CrowdStrike is way off in right field. Provided that analysts’ estimates are correct, this company will have 6x revenue multiple by the end of next year. Growth of 43% in revenues next year is quite plausible. This company has by far the best relative stock valuation of any software stock that I follow.

Concern #1 - Insider Lockup

The first item to consider is the insider lockup period, which may be 6-12 months post-IPO depending on the contract between the underwriter(s) and the insiders. The lockup period tends to keep a lid on stock price appreciation, as VCs and insiders may want to take profits once the lockup period expires.

Below are a few examples of how post-IPO stock price tends to fare.

(Source: Yahoo Finance / MS Paint)

While CrowdStrike has had a very strong first month, in all probability the stock price will cool off for a period of time, somewhere between 6 months and 12 months, waiting for insider lockup to expire.

Concern #2 - Conversion to ASC 606

As CrowdStrike has been private up until recently, it has not had to convert to the new revenue recognition rule, ASC 606. The next quarterly report coming up soon will be the first report using ASC 606. I see two issues here. The first is that this new accounting may be a significant distraction for management. The second issue is that CrowdStrike may not convert last year’s financials to ASC 606, meaning there will be a discontinuity. I won’t try to guess whether revenues and profits will be positively or negatively impacted, but this could cause revenue growth to be misinterpreted.

Other Investment Risks

An investment in CrowdStrike comes with risks apart from the concerns already mentioned. For starters, the bull market is long in the tooth, and we could enter a bear market in the not-too-distant future based on a slowing economy or a resurgence in trade tensions between the USA and China.

In addition, SaaS stocks are on a tear, and many of them are reaching all-time highs. Some analysts believe that we are in for a second "dot-com" crash due to lofty valuation.

Also, the corporate headquarters is located in the San Francisco Bay Area. This is an area known for earthquakes. An earthquake or any or natural disaster could impact operations.

Summary

CrowdStrike has YoY revenue growth of 110%. There are many investors out there that believe the company is too richly valued, the TAM is too small, and there is a lot of competition. I have shown that the company is not overvalued relative to other SaaS stocks, and argued that the TAM is meaningless for a market leader with disruptive technology. CrowdStrike is running circles around the competition and is gaining market share at the expense of legacy players. This stock is a definite buy. There are some concerns, both specific and general, for SaaS stocks. Specific concerns include post-IPO insider lockup and the change in accounting to ASC 606. General concerns include the lofty valuations of SaaS stocks and the possibility of a dot-com market crash.

Keep an eye out for my soon-to-be-launched Digital Transformation marketplace service!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.