Cheniere: Finally Profitable And Insulated Against Gas Price Volatility

Resource companies can be very tricky. Generally speaking, they move in accordance with the price of the underlying commodity they sell, but that doesn’t mean that fundamentally they must or even should. Sure, a resource company that makes its money selling X directly will move up and down with the price of X. But it can also lock in long-term contracts related to X, and can protect itself against commodity price volatility.

Regardless of which type of business model a resource firm may have, most still tend to trade up and down with the price of the underlying commodity because of market momentum and knee-jerk reactions. A company associated with natural gas will tend to fall with the price of natural gas regardless of whether the company will be hurt fundamentally by negative price movements or not. And it will tend to rise with the price of natural gas even if it won’t see any concrete benefits from that rise for years on out.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) is a prime example of this phenomenon and how mistaken investors can be buying or selling the stock in times of natural gas price volatility. In the past the stock has collapsed along with the price of natural gas, and has surged along with it as well. However, there have also been times when the stock has greatly outperformed the underlying commodity. The question is, is Cheniere overbought to the point that it is exposed to another collapse should natural gas fall again? Or is the company rather in a situation where it should continue strong despite any potential shocks to the natural gas market?

To answer this question, we need to go into Cheniere’s business model. This natural gas company has been playing the long game for over 20 years, setting up its capital in chessboard formation while continually losing money year after year. This explains why its retained earnings since inception show a cumulative loss of over $4 billion while at the same time its stock is near all-time highs. Since 2017, Cheniere has transformed into a different company, from one that was continually investing in infrastructure to one that actually makes money through renting out that infrastructure.

It owns natural gas terminals, liquefaction trains, and pipelines, which have only started bringing in significant revenue for the company since 2015/2016. Since 2015, revenues have increased by a factor of 30 and earnings have shifted from a loss of $975M then to a positive $471M in 2018. As a result of how these revenue streams are structured, Cheniere is insulated in the near term against any severe natural gas price swings. That doesn’t mean that the natural gas price is completely irrelevant to the stock, but it is nowhere near as severely exposed as it was back in 2008 and 2015/16.

2008 Turning Point

Back during the natural gas price implosion 2008-2009, Cheniere's stock was decimated. It was almost a total loss. Shares fell 98% from 2007 highs as the price of natural gas fell by more than half, if we count from those respective highs. Yet, 2008 was a fundamental turnaround for Cheniere because at almost the exact time that the stock was bottoming as a penny stock at $0.96 in October, one of its main terminals, the Sabine Pass, finally achieved commercial operability. At the time, Total (TOT) and Chevron (CVX) had both reserved a $125M per year contract for 20 years out, ensuring at least $250 million in revenues by the middle of the following year. Though this wasn’t enough to turn the company around yet, these two contracts accounted for the entire capacity of the terminal, showing that once completed, this type of capacity was in high demand even at the depths of a deflationary commodity crash.

To anyone paying close attention, the deals secured portended good tidings for Cheniere in the future. All it had to do was continue increasing its capacity (without going bankrupt) and it would attract more long-term customers for its infrastructure. Meanwhile, the collapse in the natural gas price at the time had little fundamental effect on its earnings. The 2008 annual report states this explicitly (page 50):

During 2008, 2007 and 2006, inflation and changing commodity prices have had an impact on our oil and gas revenues but have not significantly impacted our results of operations.

What we had then was a resource stock responding negatively to the negative price movements of its underlying commodity, while fundamentally speaking, the situation was improving markedly. Shares then went on a record run for the next 6 years and appreciated by a factor of 88x. However, rental income from the terminals was still comparable to direct income from marketing natural gas itself. Natural gas sales were 40% of total revenue that year, terminal rentals accounting for 60%. There was still significant exposure to the price of natural gas, and commodity stocks fell out of favor again when the CRB commodity index cratered to new lows. This is why the stock collapsed again in 2015/2016, but in a sign of fundamental strength, stayed above long-term support first established in 2005.

Liquefaction Trains

But other big changes were occurring. In 2008 Cheniere did not have any liquefaction trains in operation, a train being an industrial facility where natural gas is cooled and liquefied into LNG. It only had regasification capacity, which as you can guess turns liquid natural gas back into a gas in preparation for delivering to market. By 2016 it had two trains, and by the end of 2018 it had 4, with another two on the verge of completion and already securing long term contracts. By 2016, it had 13 long term contracts. Now it has 19, including with giants Chevron, Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), and 6 customers already signing on for trains yet to be completed.

In the meanwhile, the Cheniere Marketing segment, which was responsible for 40% of revenues in 2016, was reduced to only buying any excess LNG from its trains for other customers, basically in charge of taking care of the runoff rather than being a fundamental driver for revenues.

At this point, with 5 trains in operation and a 6th on the verge of completion plus regasification capacity, Cheniere locks most of its revenue in from long-term contracts, insulating the stock from wild price swings in natural gas. The stock is only subject to natural gas price movements fundamentally from the structure of its contracts for terminal and liquefaction services. It gets a flat fee regardless of whether the services are used or not, but it also gets an additional 115% of the Henry Hub natural gas futures contract corresponding to the given month of delivery. So a falling price will affect revenues somewhat, but not acutely. The main point though is that now that Cheniere is profitable, it looks to have finally reached the economies of scale needed to validate its decades-in-the-making business model.

The Main Risk – Customer Bankruptcy

The only thing that could significantly disrupt its revenue streams would be the bankruptcy of its long-term customers. This sort of thing was an issue back in 2016 with marginal oil companies, but it doesn’t look like Cheniere is in similar straits at all. A quick survey of its customers with long-term contracts shows that while a few are struggling, none of them are seriously distressed financially and most are healthy.

Naturgy (OTCPK:GASNY), consistently profitable with leverage of 56% Shell, no problem Chevron, no problem Gail India Limited (OTC:GAILF), leveraged 100% but profitable Total SA, no problem Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYY), 66% leverage and profitable Vitol (Private), founded 1966, likely no serious problems Petronas, private, national company of Malaysia Pertamina, owned 100% by the Indonesian government, Endesa (OTCPK:ELEZF), 27% leverage, profitable Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY) 74% leverage, profitable Woodside (OTCPK:WOPEY) low leverage, profitable Apache (APA) 82% leverage, struggling, but no imminent danger EDP (OTCPK:EDPFY) Portuguese, 100% leverage, struggling, the weakest link but no serious trouble yet

For the foreseeable future then, Cheniere is in a good position to sit back and collect. It has quite a bit of debt at $28.4B, but most of it is fixed, and as new contracts come into effect, additional revenues should be able to chip away at its long-term debt in the years to come. If the stock dips on any knee-jerk reaction to a fall in the natural gas price, it’s a buy even near all-time highs.

