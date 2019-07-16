McDonald's: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Source

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of highly cyclical stocks. When dealing with highly cyclical stocks, it's usually a good idea to evaluate potential returns over a relatively short 5-year time frame because stock prices of cyclicals can move dramatically over short periods of time. Investing in these types of stocks requires techniques that are different than the standard analysis most investors use. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they are still usually subject to the short-term debt cycle (or business cycle) and to changes in sentiment (which can sometimes also have a cyclical quality about it). Recently, I have been adapting some of the techniques I've used with "classic cyclicals" and applying them to less-cyclical stocks. And, today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes. It just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "buy" based on my 10-year, full-cycle analysis, before I invest, I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main difference you'll find between my analysis and others' is that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual growth rate (aka CAGR) one might expect over that period of time; 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns; 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle; 4) I share both a basic shareholder return estimate and a more conservative shareholder return estimate where I lower expected returns for companies with higher debt levels and raise them for companies with higher cash levels; 5) I provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is not currently a "buy" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is the stock will trade low enough to become a "buy" over the next 4-5 years if we have a recession.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the three main drivers of future total returns: 1) Market Sentiment Returns, 2) Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns, and 3) Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns. Then, I combine all three of those CAGR estimates together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected CAGR > 15% a "buy," 12-15% an "outperform," 8-12% a "market perform," 4-8% an "underperform" and < 4% a "sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical its earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I like to examine. Let's take a look at McDonald's (MCD) historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate," and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And, last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical."

For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into. McDonald's experienced earnings declines of about -10% during the 2000/1 recession, grew earnings during the great recession, and then experienced a -13% decline in EPS in 2014. Because of this history, I would classify McDonald's earnings history as low-to-moderately cyclical and on a scale of historic EPS cyclicality from 1-8, I would rate McDonald's a '3.'

For businesses with this low level of earnings cyclicality, it is appropriate to use a longer-term 10-year analysis that assumes a full business cycle.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sorts of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what sort of return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. graph so it starts in 2007, which is a year before the market's last cyclical peak.

McDonald's current blended P/E ratio is 26.73 while the normal P/E ratio over the course of this cycle has been 19.31. If, over the course of the next 10 years, it were to revert to a P/E of 19.31 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -3.20%.

Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns

If we begin our measurement around the same point we were at last cycle, which I estimate to be about 2007, and we adjust the annually compounded EPS growth for the amount of stock that was repurchased over this time period, we can estimate how much CAGR from organic earnings growth we can expect over the next 10 years if the next cycle is similar to the previous one.

Data by YCharts

McDonald's has bought back over 1/3 of the company since 2007. Notably, McDonald's is one of the few companies that continued buying back shares during the Great Recession in 2008/9. Almost every other company I've covered which has been buying back shares stopped doing so during this period. This is a major plus for McDonald's, and I give them a lot of credit for having a dependable buyback program. But for this section of the analysis, I'm going to back those buybacks out, and see what sort of earnings growth MCD would have had without them this past cycle. And even though MCD's EPS grew during the 2008 recession, earnings did fall -13% in 2014, so I will assume some similar type of year will happen during the next ten years as well, whether it is from a recession or just business-related issues.

When I do the math on that, I get a 10-year, full-cycle, organic earnings growth CAGR estimate of +1.30%. That's pretty average compared to most of the other large-cap stocks I've examined with this method this year. McDonald's ability to buy back shares at relatively low prices from 2008 to 2011 did a lot to boost its EPS growth numbers.

Data by YCharts

As we can see, revenue actually did decline by about -10% from late-2008 to late-2009. So MCD isn't totally immune to a soft economy. This is important for investors today because MCD is currently trading at a premium P/E compared to last cycle's peak of about a 21 P/E. Because of the high price, during the next downturn, it is unlikely that McDonald's will be able to support EPS with buybacks as much as it did in 2009, and therefore it's likely the stock price will suffer a steeper decline in the next recession compared to the last one. The 2001 recession is an example of this:

Data by YCharts

Going into this decline MCD had a P/E of about 29 and it lost almost -75% of its value before bottoming in 2003. So it's important to realize McDonald's isn't always a good defensive bet. If the price is high going into a recession, it can experience a very deep sell-off.

Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns

These return estimates are more complicated than the first two, but the idea behind this is to figure out how much the company is making in cash and/or earnings per share while taking into account debt and cash levels, how much of a dividend yield it is paying to shareholders, what percentage of shares it is buying back annually, and how much cash the company is keeping for itself, all on a per-share basis. Once that is complete, I assume any money the business keeps for itself will accrue over a 10-year time period, but I don't assume that it will compound (since I estimated the earnings growth in the last section). For buybacks, if the company is buying back shares when sentiment is below average, I will assume the value of the buybacks will compound over time. If they are buying back when sentiment is higher than average, I will assume the buybacks accrue but do not compound value over the 10-year time period. (This is just a way to weight the value of buybacks over time for the estimate, it isn't intended to be mathematically precise - which is fine for me, because we never know exactly what price the buybacks will be made over time anyway, so there's no sense in pretending we do.) I will assume that dividends paid to shareholders compound their value over time, because shareholders can immediately reinvest the dividends in the best investment available.

As I noted, this process is intended to estimate how much money the business is likely to make and how much of that money will likely be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I limit the expectation of shareholder returns by how much cash is currently being generated and the company's apparent intention of investing that cash itself or returning it to shareholders. If buybacks and dividends are consistently greater than cash flows and earnings, I will assume they are unsustainable through a full cycle that includes a recession, and I limit the shareholder return expectations to actual cash flows and/or earnings estimates I think are reasonable.

First, let's revisit those buybacks and see what sort of returns we might expect from them in the future. I'll look at both 1-year and 3-year time frames.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

We can see the high price reflected in the less than 1% reduction in shares last year. But over the long term, let's assume that MCD will buy back about 2.5% of shares per year going forward, since that's more in line with the 3-year and long-term trend. MCD also currently provides a 2.18% dividend yield. Putting those both together gives us an estimated 4.68% shareholder yield if bought at today's prices.

For my basic shareholder/business return, I'm going to compare that expected future 10-year shareholder yield with the earnings yield, first to make sure the earnings yield is big enough to cover the shareholder yield estimate, and second to see how much is left over for the business to accumulate over the next ten years.

Data by YCharts

The earnings yield is only +3.78%, so it looks like we will have to limit our expected basic shareholder/business yield to that number.

Personally, I like to use a more conservative estimate for long-term shareholder/business returns that raises expected returns for companies with higher cash and lower debt levels and lowers expectations for companies with higher debt levels and lower cash levels. For this, I use a free-cash-flow-to-equity/enterprise value yield.

Data by YCharts

As of the end of last quarter, the FCFE/EV is only +1.50%, but I think it's unlikely that MCD will cut its dividend and that they will make adjustments elsewhere to their business first before they would make a cut, so I'm going to set my conservative shareholder return at the dividend yield level of +2.18%.

Future Return Expectations

Putting all three - market sentiment returns (-3.20%), earnings growth returns (+1.30%), and business/shareholder returns (+2.18% to +3.78%) - together, I estimate a full-cycle 10-year CAGR return of +0.28% to +1.88%. This puts McDonald's in the "sell" category for me.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. Then, I assume we will have a recession after that point. What I want to know is if a recession begins in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy McDonald's at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

If I look forward about 2.5 years and assume that MCD's P/E stays near record highs of 26.73, using analysts' earnings expectations and including dividends, we could expect a price gain of $49.32. If we add that to the current price of $212.99, we get a total future price at the beginning of 2022 of $262.31. So, that's what I consider to be an optimistic yet realistic price 2.5 years from now if we don't experience an economic recession between now and then.

Now, I want to estimate how far the price could fall if in 2022 we have a recession at that point in time. By combining the optimistic upside with the recession downside, we can estimate that if we waited to buy McDonald's stock at a better price, what the likelihood is we'll get a chance to do that if we have a recession that begins at some point over the next 3 years or so.

During the last two downturns, MCD fell to a P/E of 10, and a P/E of 14, and I think it's reasonable to assume that earnings could fall by -10% as well. A fall from a nearly 27 P/E to 15 would produce a price decline of about -44%, and if we add on an earnings decline of -10%, we should expect MCD stock could fall -54% during the next recession. If that recession were to start in 2022 after MCD stock had run up some more from here, we would get a future trough price of $120.66 4-5 years from now.

Even if these figures are just remotely close to being reasonable estimates, there isn't much risk selling McDonald's stock here and not having a chance to buy it back at a lower price if we have a recession at some point over the next few years.

Conclusion

We all know McDonald's is a great company. But it was a great company back in the year 2000, too, before the price fell -74% and took nearly six years to recover those highs. At its current price, it is simply too expensive, and the likely future returns over the next 10 years are too low. It should be available at a lower price at some point within the next 5 years.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.