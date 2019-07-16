MSC Industrial: Profitability Outlook Is Cloudy, But Dividend Raise The Silver Lining

Company outlook and investment thesis

Started in 1941 as “Sid Tool Company” in Manhattan, MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) is a maintenance, repair and operating ("MRO") supplies distributor. Although listed on the NYSE since 1995, the company remains a family-controlled business in his essence: founded by businessman Sid Jacobson, its leadership is now firmly in the hands of his grandson Erik Gershwind. Gershwind has served as CEO since 2013 but has worked in MSC for 15 years, holding responsibility roles progressively across the business before becoming President in 2011. Throughout all its three leadership generations, MSC has grown and emerged as a leading industrial metalworking and MRO supplier, and sales surpassed the $3 billion mark in 2018. The North American MRO market is large, albeit highly fragmented. Considering a $160 billion addressable market in the US (as reported by MSC last year), the company's market share is only about 2%, and the top 50 companies represent less than 30% of the total.

Source: Company presentation at William Blair 2018 Growth Stock Conference

Traditionally, MSC's strength has been within metalworking, an area of distribution which requires expertise and a high level of customer service. The business has grown EPS at a compounded rate of 11% during the last two decades and is earning superior returns on invested capital. As a mature business, MSC throws off abundant free cash flow, which has been used to reward shareholders through an ever-increasing distribution (17 years of increases excluding special dividends). It is also positive to note that cash flows and earnings have been tracking each other tightly, so I feel confident with the company’s accounting.

However, differentiating seems to be getting harder for MSC. 2019 has been a disappointing year so far: despite modest top line growth, the company kept suffering from margins erosion. While management blamed M&A for that, profitability compression has been ongoing for a while, and recent results were just no exception to the downtrend, with MSC already warning next quarter is not going to be better either.

The continuous slide in MSC's profitability, coupled with market share data, has polarized investors main arguments towards the future of the company. Bulls are faithful that MSC will keep growing the top line and market share in a fragmented space where smaller regional competitors abound. As demand improves from current softness, profit margins will eventually stabilize, then possibly go up again as the company leverages on scale. Bears, on the contrary, argue that profitability will continue to be under pressure, as it is getting harder to sustain the niche position in metalworking. With a potential disruptor in Amazon Business (AMZN), MSC will not be able to differentiate itself from the crowd and will suffer from competition and tariffs.

My goal is to understand better how these (legitimate) concerns are currently weighed in the share price, potentially creating an opportunity. With MSC Industrial presently trading near the 52-week low and a record high yield, the market has taken a bearish stance on the name: a situation in which contrarians usually find the potential for outsized long-term returns.

Not much to like in Q3 results

The company last reported earnings a few days ago, and the results weren’t good. Earnings came in short of both consensus and MSC guidance, which prompted a sell-off in shares. With the price dipping below $70, I decided to initiate a small position. Since then, MSC has slightly recovered to the $70-75 range it was trading before earnings, but still 20% below the 52-week high.

Despite managing to pull EPS growth of 3.6% y/y, a lower reported tax rate entirely drove the bottom line increase. I fail to find anything else to like besides the tax cut. Gross margin decreased from 43.6% last year to 42.5%, falling short even of the company guidance of 42.7% (which was the Q2 result). MSC blamed the 20bps difference to business customer mix and slightly higher-than-expected purchase cross escalation. Out of the 110bps vs. last year, MSC attributed 40 basis point to the acquisition of All Integrated Solutions (AIS), but that does not account for most of such erosion. On top of this, despite company claims to “drive productivity,” operating expenses came in below guidance but still 5.1% above last year, which does not compare favorably to revenues increasing by 4.6%.

Source: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

In fairness, margin pressure has been a common issue among distributors in the last few years, and this is a motive behind my decision to give the company and management a chance. Assessing the status of the sector proves to me there is nothing fundamentally wrong in MSC as a company, and the current macro setting has a lot to do with the headwinds. I took a look at peers Fastenal (FAST), W.W. Grainger (GWW) and Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to assess MSC's relative weakness/strength.

While all these are industrial distributors, it is essential to remember there are no exact replicas, and each company will indeed specialize in a different subsegment of the MRO market. In the case of Applied Industrial, the strength will be bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, and specialty flow control solutions. AIT has been the only company in the peer group I analyzed to experience a margin expansion in the last five years, but it is also the business whose margins were the thinnest. Compared to Fastenal and WW Grainger, MSC has fared okay, if not better.

Five reasons to like MSC Industrial Direct today

While everybody loves to see ever-expanding margins and profits, truth is real-world operations are tied to clear efficiency limitations. Margins do peak but also tend to move up and down through the cycle, related to a bunch of macro conditions hard to predict. Industrial distributors are no different in this regard.

Longer term, I view the specific expertise of MSC and other industrial distributors in inventory management as value-added services, which will allow these companies to limit price competition to some extent. Also, contractual agreements protect distributors by being the sole choice for certain premium brands. In the case of MSC, the focus is obviously on metalworking with Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKF), Seco, Kennametal (KMT), and ISCAR. (Reason 1)

I do not dismiss the possibility that larger clients could permanently drive gross margins down. On the other hand, these accounts, which allow suppliers to share their advantages in terms of scale, provide distributors with a chance to compensate these gross margin losses with gains from operating efficiencies. Evidence of this argument is already in the numbers above. All the names experienced sales growth and less-than-proportional losses in operating margins compared to gross ones. (Reason 2)

Despite the challenges ahead, I feel like a lot of negatives have been priced in at this point. The shares may be trading at 2012 levels, but MSC valuation has come around, with P/S going from 2x to 1.2x and P/E from 20x to the current 13x. That’s a 40% drop. (Reason 3)

In a signal of confidence, management just raised the dividend by another 19% to $0.75/quarter. The stock is quite popular among DGI investors, and the distribution seems safe: considering MSC earned $5.3 in LTM EPS, the payout is still below 60%. Some shareholders might feel puzzled by this latest increase so disconnected from earnings, but the total payout remains in line with the most recent historical data once taking into account the special dividend of $3.00 in 2014. (Reason 4)

Another strong point playing in favor of MSC is its pristine balance sheet. With D/EBITDA below 0.5x and FCF ex-dividend to debt above 30%, the company, although officially unrated, would fall definitely within the “investment grade” camp. To provide a comparison, MSC’s Moody’s rated peer W.W. Grainger (A3, stable outlook) has a D/EBITDA of about 1.5x and FCF (w/o dividends)-to-debt of about 20% during 2018. Although low debt will not positively contribute to make MSC a takeover target (since the company is family-controlled), I view the conservative leverage as a proof of management’s balanced approach to financing and shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy (Reason 5)

Relative and absolute valuation

Analyzing MSC Industrial's current valuation compared to both (five years) historical and peers group average, I found out the company trades at a discount of about 20% from the mean, consistent across the different multiples taken into consideration. It is crucial to note Fastenal's most recent quarter was just as abysmal as MSC's, but despite the fact that the conditions do not seem to warrant any particular difference in valuation, one stock appears to have been unduly punished by Mr. Market.

From the above data, a fair value per share of about $90 seems reasonable (based on a 25% upside from the current $72 price). However, it is necessary for MSC to show some internal improvements over the next few quarters to shift the current negative sentiment. A positive resolution of the trade tensions could be the first step. An easing of tariffs could remove the overhang on supplies prices, but there are a lot of “ifs,” and I remain skeptical whether investors will see material improvements in the short term.

Turning to absolute valuation, Morningstar analysis assigns an FVE of $90 to the company based on DCF, which seem to reconcile with the reported relative assessment finely.

On my side, I decided to add a “quick and dirty” valuation method theorized by money manager and valued SA contributor Vitaliy Katsenelson. I ran the numbers based on the “absolute P/E method” to determine MSC's fair P/E and adjusted the data for business-specific risks and strengths.

I derived a fair value of $91 from this method considering the 4.15% dividend yield and a forward EPS growth rate of 7%. Forward EPS growth was calculated multiplying MSC's ROIC of almost 15% for the company’s retention ratio (1 – 52% dividend payout = 48%). I also lowered the absolute P/E value of MSC to factor current sector headwinds, although the good financial shape of the company acted as a counterbalance, which I believe is a reasonable assumption. MSC is a consistent FCF machine throughout the economic cycle, but I decided to assign a Neutral rating for the adjustment related to EPS predictability.

Conclusion

Based on the absolute P/E results, I assigned a Buy rating to MSC Industrial Direct shares in the case of a minimum 25% margin of safety (price below $73.2) and a Strong Buy rating with a 40% distance from stated FVE (price below $65.3). However, the margin of safety is a subjective concept, and the above numbers might differ based on personal investing preferences. Despite a recovery from the post-earnings selloff, shares appear cheap.

The sector outlook remains uncertain at this point, and I see further downside risks. Nevertheless, there are clear reasons to like MSC as a quality name within the industry, and I feel confident the company will eventually produce compelling long-term returns. With shares on the verge of my Buy recommendation, I think an entry position is warranted, but I remain on the lookout for further dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.