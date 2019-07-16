Akebia Therapeutics: Still A Strong Buy After The 50% Decline

We see two possible explanations for why the stock declined over 50% recently, but neither gives us much concern.

There has been significant price movement in the stock of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) since our last article was published on March 25. We wanted to make investors aware of the developments since then, and to restate our bullish position (which is now even more bullish given the additional upside after the decline).

After announcing positive results from two phase 3 trials in Japan for lead pipeline candidate vadadustat on March 12, AKBA climbed to over $8.00/share. But since early April, shares have lost over 50%.

There are two possible explanations (that we know of) for the decline.

Reason #1: Auryxia Scripts

During the last few days in March and the first few days in April, some comments began appearing in several online chats indicating that the script numbers for Auryxia were flat compared to the prior quarter. Auryxia is AKBA’s commercialized candidate which is approved for hyperphosphatemia in dialysis patients and iron deficiency anemia in non-dialysis patients. It has been on the market for several years now, but sales remain in the $20M-30M/quarter range. This is clearly disappointing given what previous peak sales estimates had been. When earnings were finally announced on May 9, Auryxia net sales came in at $23M, showing a decline of 6% QoQ, and validating some the concern from the previously mentioned comments. While we do not have access to up to date script counts, we suspect that the scripts since earnings are also showing poor growth, and this continues to contribute to the declining share price.

For what it’s worth, management claims that the recent prescription demand for Auryxia is the best it has ever been since launch. Regardless, in the long run, disappointing Auryxia sales do not change our outlook, as we do not assign it any value. We simply view it as a way to partially fund the more promising candidate vadadustat.

While it would be great if sales took off, sales fluctuations of +/-10% do not change our thinking at all. AKBA is eligible to receive up to $40M upon approval of vadadustat in Japan (the application submission will take place this year) and has a cost-sharing agreement in place with partner Otsuka for the two phase 3 trials taking place outside of Japan. Management said that cash of $168M (as of 3/31/19) should last into 3Q20 (including the regulatory approval milestones and cost-sharing arrangement), so again, declining Auryxia sales do not change the thesis.

Reason #2: Hy’s Law Concern

The second possible explanation for the decline initially concerned us a bit more, but the decline thus far seems a bit of an overreaction to it.

On April 2, Twitter user GC (George Costanza) posted a language change that was picked up from AKBA’s 2018 10-K (filed on March 26).

On page 11 and 60 of the 10-K, AKBA mentions a patient from a previous phase 2b trial that had a serious adverse event (SAE) pertaining to an abnormal liver function test (LFT). It says that this was a case of “drug induced liver injury meeting the biochemical criteria of Hy’s Law, which was assessed as probably related to vadadustat.” The patient discontinued vadadustat treatment and made a full recovery. (Hy’s Law is a “rule of thumb” observational checklist used by the medical community to determine if a patient is at a high risk of a fatal and drug induced liver injury.)

The reason this twitter comment (and the ensuing discussion that followed) caused the stock to drop over 10% on the day is because in previous 10-Ks there is no mention of Hy’s Law (we checked as far back as 2014’s 10-K). The results of the trial in question were published in the November 2016 issue of Kidney International (pages 1115-1122), which also contained no mention of Hy’s Law.

The “Safety” section did discuss the one patient in question:

With the exception of 1 patient in the vadadustat group who had an increase in liver function test, deemed possibly related to study medication, no other changes in liver function tests . . ., renal function tests . . ., serum electrolytes, serum lipids . . ., serum bicarbonate, or serum creatine kinase were reported in either treatment group during the study.”

In addition to the concern regarding the patient in question, it’s worth mentioning that there were three patient deaths in the vadadustat arm. In Table 3 of the “Safety” section, we can see that 3/138 (2.2%) patients in the vadadustat arm died compared with 0/72 (0%) in the placebo arm.

All three reported deaths were due to heart complications. Two were ruled unrelated to the study medication (the causes of death were sudden cardiac death and cardiac arrest). The third death was due to myocardial ischemia and was considered to have a possible relationship to the study medication.

Management was asked specifically about the Hy’s Law language change on the 1Q18 earnings call. It answered:

Thanks for the question. Again, this was an update that we had through our disclosure in the 10K. This is a case that we previously disclosed from our Phase 2b study from about five years ago, the same case, no new data, but we're always looking at the data, and the current medical team, clinical team updated their -- I remember this was a possibly related case when it was first reported. The current medical team updated that to call it a probably related case and nothing really changed with the data, just the way they looked at it, and with that, we felt appropriate to update our disclosure. Nothing has changed in our view of the safety of the product.”

Also discussed on the call (pertaining also to the Hy’s Law disclosure) was the fact that vadadustat has been used to treat thousands of patients over the course of several trials and several years. After this many patients were treated, if the FDA or other ex-US regulatory authorities had a justifiable concern regarding the safety of the drug, they would have halted or terminated the trials.

While the language surrounding Hy’s Law in the 2018 10-K is new, the potential toxicity from vadadustat treatment has been known for several years now and should have already been factored into the thinking. We do not consider this a new risk.

Conclusion

Given these two explanations, we do not see the 50% decline since April in AKBA’s stock price as justified.

Its lead candidate vadadustat is being tested for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). The current standard of care, erythropoietin stimulating agents (ESAs), are effective but come with very serious cardiovascular side effects. Still, ESAs managed to do over $6B in global sales in 2018, the majority of which was for anemia due to CKD (see pg 9, 2018 10-K). And the market is expected to reach $7.4B by 2022. We think vadadustat has a very good chance of disrupting this large ESA market.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) also have phase 3 candidates in this space (roxadustat and daprodustat, respectively), but neither announced regulatory or clinical updates from the end of March to the end of April, and so their position relative to AKBA was already known.

We think the commercial opportunity for vadadustat has remained unchanged, and so the stock is even more appealing given the large decline in the share price. It’s still a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AKBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a “quantamental” approach where each position, while based on Fundamental Analysis, is sized as part of a larger quantitative portfolio. The commentary presented here is for research purposes only and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of research submission/publication. Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without notice.