Idorsia: A Swiss Biotech Poised For Fantastic Growth

Now, with only a two-year operating history, the company has 11 drugs in formal clinical trials, with four drugs in Phase 3 status.

With this article, I wish to introduce my readers to a biotech with only a two-year operating history, where on the surface and before you have reviewed the company's actual story, you might walk away from even thinking about investing in the stock. So, I’ve got my work cut out in explaining why I think the stock has great potential for investors with a long-term horizon. But at the end, I think you will agree - Idorsia (OTCPK:IDRSF) is a biotech with a very intriguing history where the company could be on the cusp for repeating the successes it created with its prior model for creating successful drug candidates.

The company is Idorsia Ltd., and it is domiciled in the suburbs of Basel, Switzerland. Prior to June 15th, 2017, it operated under the name of Actelion. On June 15th, the ultimate "rain-maker" visited Basel, where it brought cash in order to pay $280.00 a share, plus other benefits, to purchase the products Actelion already had on the market. The bearer of all this cash was Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and you are probably wondering why would such a savvy company pay $280 a share (approximately $30 billion dollars) and it didn’t give them full ownership of the asset in which they were investing - Actelion?

And the answer to that quandary is what makes Idorsia such an intriguing investment, even with the litany of caveats that I will later outline in my article.

Let me first share the company’s website and point out that potential investors should start their due diligence process by viewing their shared information for their investors. IMO, Idorsia has one of the more detailed and content-laden websites that I have ever reviewed. Not only does it project a positive and proactive employee workplace, the company's recent Hawaiian luau party could only have been better if it had held it in January, when a blizzard was blowing off the Matterhorn and directly through Basel.

Origins of Idorsia

The June 2017 deal involved J&J paying $280.00 a share, after Actelion had spun out the drug research operations and its early-stage clinical development assets into a new Swiss-based company, Idorsia. As part of the deal, J&J would hold 16% of the entity, plus an option for 16% more of the equity via a convertible note. Based on this arrangement, Idorsia began operations with a cash position of 1 billion CHF (Swiss Francs). The final part of the deal gave J&J the option for a product that was in Phase 2 development and would continue under Idorsia’s development and research. The product is ACT-132577, designed for the resistant hypertension market. It should be noted in December 2017, J&J took advantage of the option where its biotech operating division, Janssen, paid $230 million, with $160 million being upfront and the balance being paid out over the next 3 ½ years. The drug is now in Phase 3 development.

Idorsia Pedigree

Why would J&J pay $30 billion for this asset, and then turn around and invest in the principals who had built Actelion into the $30 billion valuation? And the answer appears to be that the company saw the merits of letting the Actelion CEO, Dr. Jean-Paul Clozel, and other key personnel have the cash and operating freedom to create a new asset where they could have a solid 32% ownership in the newly formed biotech operation.

Dr. Jean-Paul Clozel

Nationality: Swiss and French

Education: Medical degree in France; further training in pharmacology and physiology at the University of Montreal, Canada, and the University of California, San Francisco, US.

Professional background: Practicing cardiologist, 1980-1985. Head of Drug Discovery Group in the Cardiovascular Department of F. Hoffmann-La Roche, 1985-1997. Founder and CEO of Actelion, 1999-2017. Joined Idorsia as CEO when the company was established in June 2017.

Dr. Martine Clozel

Education: MD, specialization in pediatrics and in neonatal intensive care, educated at the University of Nancy, France; further training in physiology and pharmacology at McGill University, Montreal, Canada, and at the University of California, San Francisco, US.

Professional background: Assistant professor, neonatology. Scientific expert, leader of drug discovery projects, F. Hoffmann-La Roche. Founder and Head of Drug Discovery, Pharmacology & Preclinical Development, Actelion, 1997–2009. Chief Scientific Officer of Actelion, 2009–2017. Joined Idorsia as Chief Scientific Officer when the company was established in June 2017.

Officer of the Legion of Honour

Under their leadership, Idorsia has a staff of over 750 highly qualified employees working in its Swiss facilities.

Idorsia Pipeline

If one peruses the current pipeline and the stage of development of the company's key products, the investment made by J&J looks good. One might note the 750 employees have been very productive since Idorsia was formed a little over 2 years ago.

Compound Mechanism of Action Target Indication Status More information ACT-541468 Dual orexin receptor antagonist Insomnia – Phase 3 Phase 3 Investor webcast Aprocitentan* Dual endothelin receptor antagonist Resistant Hypertension – Phase 3 Phase 3 Investor webcast Clazosentan** Endothelin receptor antagonist Vasospasm/Hemorrhage – Phase 3 Phase 3 Investor webcast Lucerastat Glucosylceramide synthase inhibitor Fabry Disease – Phase 3 Phase 3 Investor webcast Cenerimod S1P 1 receptor modulator Lupus – Phase 2 Phase 2 Selatogrel P2Y12 receptor antagonist Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) – Phase 2 Phase 2 ACT-774312 CRTH2 receptor antagonist Nasal polyposis – Phase 2 Phase 2 ACT-519276 GBA2/GCS inhibitor Orphan CNS diseases – Phase 1 Phase 1 ACT-539313 Selective orexin 1 receptor antagonist Anxiety – Phase 1 Phase 1 ACT-709478 T-type calcium channel blocker Epilepsy – Phase 1 Phase 1 ACT-1004-1239 - Cancer Immunotherapy / Immunology -Phase 1 Phase 1

* In collaboration with Janssen Biotech (a division of J&J) to jointly develop and solely commercialize aprocitentan worldwide.

** Market registration trials are also being conducted in Japan.

Current Status of the Four Drugs in Phase 3 Development

The following is background information on the four drugs that Idorsia has in Phase 3 development. At this time, I will not go into details on the other seven drugs it has in its pipeline. The takeaway at this point: Idorsia has a total of 11 drugs in active clinical trials. A two-year-old drug company with 11 drugs in its pipeline, and having 1.111 million CHF in its latest financial report in cash/total liquidity, is impressive.

ACT-541468: This drug is currently in a Phase 3 study that is expected to enroll 1,800 patients in over 160 sites found in about 18 countries. This study started in June 2018 and is expected to last for two years - June 2020.

By 2020, it is estimated there will be approximately 13 million insomnia patients being prescribed with a pharmaceutical medication to treat their condition. These 13 million patients are just based on the United States population.

This is a source that is limited to the status of insomnia drugs as of 2015. It gives investors a good idea of the limitations and efficacy/adverse events associated with these drugs. Having a new drug with the efficacy and safety profile that Idorsia is currently profiling, this represents the huge potential in the insomnia market.

Last month, June 2019, Idorsia presented Phase 2 data on 360 patients at the SLEEP conference held in San Antonio. The data the company shared indicated positive information about efficacy and safety. At this major sleep disorder conference, Idorsia also indicated it expects to have its Phase 3 data as early as early 2020.

Aprocitentan: Resistant hypertension status is normally assigned to individuals dosing with at least three high blood pressure medications. It has been several decades since meaningful new drug options have been approved for this medical need. Worldwide, the market for a new and better efficacy drug is greatly needed. On June 20th, 2018, Idorsia launched a Phase 3 clinical trial with aprocitentan. After initial screening, at least 600 patients will be randomized, and it is projected that 300 will complete the full study period. The study will be conducted in approximately 100 sites located in about 20 countries.

The following is a link to a 2015 NCBI research article that outlines the issues associated with resistant hypertension patients. This is a link and discussion by Idorsia outlining the status of its clinical development leading to starting the Phase 3 clinical trial. It also helps explain why J&J took advantage of its option to hold partial rights to the drug.

Clazosentan: In February of this year (2019), Idorsia started a Phase 3 study with clazosentan. This drug was granted orphan status in Europe in 2003 and in the US in 2006. The company hopes to validate the drug can be used to treat aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (sSAH), a life-threatening bleeding condition occurring in the brain. This condition happens when an individual suffers an aneurysm in their cerebral artery. The current treatment method involves the expensive hemodynamic therapy, balloon angioplasty or intra-arterial dosing of vasodilators.

It should be noted this trial is expected to last up to 2 years, or sometime in 2021. Currently with this trial, the company has a market registration trial taking place in Japan.

Lucerastat: Fabry disease is a rare inherited disease that is life-threatening based on a what is normally a shortened lifespan (around 55-57 years) for those suffering from it. The disease causes a build-up of globotriaosylceramide (Gb3), a fatty substance that accumulates in the cells of the kidneys, heart and nervous system. The disease is found in between one in 40,000 births to one in 120,000 births.

Here in the US, the FDA has given Orphan Drug status to the Idorsia drug candidate. In the EU, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has agreed to a study for pediatric patients suffering from the disease. In May 2018, the company started its Phase 3 trial - a trial expected to enroll about 108 patients split 2:1 into the drug or placebo. Currently, Idorsia is expecting the trial to run for around 20 months.

It should be noted that it appears the last drug company that tried to develop and get FDA approval for a new Fabry disease treatment was Shire Pharmaceuticals (now a part of Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF)). However, it appears the company withdrew and stopped its effort in 2012, due to a variety of reasons - especially the FDA wanting extended trial data. One can hope that Idorsia has a complete understanding and is on track for what the FDA wants in the clinical trials.

Caveats About Idorsia

I normally don’t invest or recommend investments in foreign-based corporations. However, back in December 2018, I was researching my list of biotech stocks that I could enter for the annual biotech picking contest that I participate in. The contest is charity-based, where the winning biotech portfolio has the entrants committed to donate a set amount to the winner’s favorite charity. The contest is based on a $100,000 fictive account, where the funds will be allocated to no more than 10 stocks, nor less than 7 stocks, with the maximum for one stock being 20% of the total $100,000 initial amount. There is no trading in and out - portfolios are based on the full-year performance (January 1 to December 31st).

My point is that my research lucked upon the Idorsia story, where I always take a small position in my personal trading account. When making my purchase so I would have an incentive to track the stock over the coming 12 months, I ran into one of the major caveats for US investors buying into their common shares. I use Charles Schwab for this trading account, and when I placed the internet order, I got a message that to make the purchase I would be charged an upfront maintenance fee ($50.00) plus the regular trading commission. However, they indicated they had special rates for such orders that totaled $5,000.00. But in full candor, I had no intention to tie up $5,000.00 in the stock.

I wasn’t expecting any major events in the near term, and I was hoping to have at least something positive happening by the end of the year - maybe I could get a closing December upturn in the share price. So, instead of anteing up the $5,000.00, I opted for 100 shares on the last trading day of 2018 - at $16.42 a share. In the contest, I allocated 10% ($10,000.00). Based mainly on me being the only contestant invested in Idorsia, my total contest account is up 62% for the year, with the 45% gain in Idorsia being a big part of my success. The only problem is that the contestants that I compete against are experts in biotech investing, therefore my 62% gain only has me in fifth place at the current point of the year.

The other point of concern is that Idorsia is only listed in the US as a Pink Sheet-OTC trading stock. The daily trading volume only averaged about 300 shares a day over the last few months here in the US. Any major investment in the stock should be with a locked bid price you offer, or finding a way to buy your shares on the Swiss stock market, where the stock is more actively traded.

At this point, Idorsia is only followed here in the US by one brokerage firm - Jefferies. With Idorsia’s huge cash position, brokerage firms have no incentive to promote a foreign-based stock to their clients when they don't see an opportunity to participate in a secondary offering for the stock - assuming they have the same restriction for buying Pink Sheet-listed stocks for their clients.

It should be noted that I have contacted Idorsia management about the Pink Sheet generated trading surcharge, and I was assured this issue has been discussed at the highest level. However, at this point, no final decision has been made. I would like to think getting FDA approvals will help resolve this issue in a positive way for trading here in the States.

So, with the limited trading and surcharge placed on US trades, investors really should do their personal due diligence before buying any shares. Plus, Idorsia doesn’t have one FDA-approved drug in its portfolio. And my standard warning to those investing in biotechs, the graveyards are filled with biotechs that fail in their clinical trials, even as late as Phase 3.

Pink Sheet listing requiring investors paying a maintenance surcharge.

No current approved products on the market.

No recurring revenue stream at this point.

Positives for Idorsia

Currently has eleven drug candidates in formal clinical trials.

Four drugs are in Phase 3 development.

Three drugs are in Phase 2 development.

Four drugs are in early Phase 1 development.

The company has an active research program seeking to expand its pipeline.

It has an impressive cash position that should provide the company enough time to see FDA decisions on some of its current Phase 3 candidates.

It has a proven management team that has shown it can create a biotech company valued at more than $30 billion.

I like the esprit de corps shown by management toward their employees.

The company publishes a 30-page report with its financial reporting where it outlines its compensation package that gives all employees the opportunity to share in the company's successes.

I like it when management and employees have a vested interest in the success for their efforts. The CEO and board members have a requirement where they must own a position in the stock based on an assigned percentage of their pay package. The Clozels hold a massive position in Idorsia stock - a combined 37,268,504 shares, plus a sizeable amount of options, as of their latest reporting.

Idorsia has a planned 6 th month review for its seco nd - quarter results in 10 days - July 23 rd . We could get major updates on various projects under development.

- We could get major updates on various projects under development. Earlier in the year, the company indicated it was in active discussion to partner some of its more advanced drugs. We know that J&J has already committed to one of its Phase 3 candidates, so this still leaves three others where we could get news soon. But it should be noted management has recently begun building out a commercializing component to the company's business model, so this might preclude any major partnerships for some of its largest market share-potential drugs.

At this point, I really "adore" my Idorsia investment. IMO, the due diligence effort required could provide investors a great opportunity, based on a long-term horizon. We know the company has accomplished fantastic results in the past. Currently, the company are tracking with efforts indicating it is on the right autobahn leading to another opportunity for its investors sharing in the rewards of ownership in the common stock.

Good luck with your future investment decisions!

