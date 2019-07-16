MannKind Partners With GoodRx - What Investors Should Know

MannKind (MNKD) and GoodRx announced that the companies are teaming up to promote Afrezza. The press release was met in a ho-hum manner by the Street. While some on the Street will yawn at the deal, it will help to promote Afrezza at a lower price than might otherwise be available.

The first thing investors need to understand is that Afrezza pricing has been available on GoodRx all along. The second thing is that this deal essentially means that MannKind is now advertising on the GoodRx platform.

(Image Source: GoodRx website)

What is happening is rather simple, and should have likely been done long ago. That being said, the reason it was not likely done long ago is that there are costs involved. There are the monies that will be paid to GoodRx, and there are the monies that will be paid out in the form of subsidies on drug prices.

The monies paid in advertising will be added to the sales and marketing line item costs, while the subsidies of the co-pay program will be accounted for in the gross-to-net deductions.

I have often heard people complain that programs like the Eagle Pharmacy discount program and the co-pay card are not promoted heavily. If you stop and think about it for a moment and apply logic, there is a reason for this. These programs can have a severe impact on the top line as well as the bottom line if they are widely used. Indeed, it is better to sell a product than not, but in the end, you want to get the maximum dollars possible with each product.

Allow me to digress. Let's look at the business of rebates and coupons. We are all familiar with them. Why does a company offer rebates or coupons instead of simply lowering the price? One reason is that a rebate allows the top line to remain good, while the bottom line will get trimmed. A coupon impacts the top line as well as the bottom line. Companies know that there is a segment of the population that cannot be bothered with clipping coupons (even digitally) or filling out rebate forms. If the company offered the lower price across the board, it would be leaving potential money on the table from people that were perfectly willing to pay the higher price. Rebates and coupons allow a company to maximize incoming dollars from a certain segment of the population, whist expanding their consumer base to those unwilling to pay the higher price. In simple terms, these discount programs are able to exist because there is a certain number of people that will not or do not use them.

With the new GoodRx deal, it is apparent that MannKind is now signaling that it will be more heavily subsidizing its product, and by extension, impacting the bottom line. The hope is that the program will generate more users that will stay on the product, and that over time, the volume will be enough to justify the move.

The Positives

GoodRx is widely used. The company has been the subject of buyout rumors for quite some time with valuations that are as high as $3 billion. In fact, Afrezza distributor McKesson (MCK) was rumored to have taken a look.

GoodRx is widely trusted.

GoodRx is well-integrated with most pharmacies.

Afrezza sales volume could increase with the added promotion.

The increased awareness of the discounts could enlarge the Afrezza user base.

Side bar advertising appears on site searches other than Afrezza.

The Negatives

There is risk that the co-pay card could be too widely adopted, impacting the bottom line on a company strapped for cash.

GoodRx has deals with many (if not all) of Afrezza's competition.

Despite the link to a co-pay card, the sticker shock on some Afrezza pricing exists.

The co-pay card cannot be used for patients receiving prescription reimbursement under any federal-, state-, or government-funded healthcare program, such as Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D, Medicaid, Medigap, Veterans Affairs (VA), the Department of Defense (DOD), or TRICARE, or where prohibited by law.

The co-pay card has a maximum benefit of $300 per month, or $3,600 annually.

The co-pay program may not assist to the level consumers need vs. out-of-pocket costs for other diabetes treatment options.

Those with compassion for diabetics will celebrate the move. This program increases awareness and makes using Afrezza more affordable. Those that look at this from an equity perspective might not be so happy. In the world of Wall Street, compassion that comes at the expense of the top line or bottom line is met with severe caution and skepticism. At the end of the day, Wall Street is dominated by those simply looking at dollars. It is a harsh reality for some to realize.

Like any ad campaign, the results will not be immediate, but instead incremental. This may be a much more effective way than television ads to advertise. This is not the social media campaign many want to see, but advertising Afrezza is not as simple as advertising an energy drink. The company is very restricted in what it can and cannot do. This digital platform meets the criteria established by the FDA. Anyone claiming to be able to circumvent the requirements of advertising a drug with a boxed warning is not being honest.

In my opinion, this deal is a year or two late, but I can understand why it had to wait until now. The big question is this: Is MannKind doing this now because its hand is being forced, or is it doing it because the underlying metrics show that it is the right time. Personally, I suspect that the former is the most likely reason. MannKind has tried initiative after initiative. It has worked inside the box and outside the box. To date, the results have been underwhelming. The company is running out of things to try, so the latest strategy seems to be committing to increasing subsidies. The Street will not punish this move, nor will it reward it. The Street will wait to see how this move impacts the top and bottom line, and will then reward or punish the stock. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.