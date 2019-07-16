Visa: A Dividend Growth Monster For The Next 25 Years

The stock is overvalued, but not so much that investors should automatically write off what is an incredible growth story that is still playing out.

With expectations for continued growth of non-cash payments, Visa is set up nicely to continue its current path of growth for some time.

Dividend growth stocks are in some ways similar to trees. If the conditions are appropriate and the business is "watered" with sustained growth, it just takes time and investors can repeatedly collect the fruit (dividends) that the business provides year after year. Holding a portfolio of these strong companies over a span of years is a great method for generating wealth. While companies with track records of dividend growth (typically exceeding 25 years of consecutive increases) are among the most proven and durable businesses, there are those that exhibit all of the necessary traits of a future dividend growth champion. An example of this is Visa Inc. (V). The payment technology company is often looked at as a growth stock, but the company's business model, financials, and existing track record of distributing cash to investors all point to a future place on the list of dividend champions. We identify these traits and explore what Visa can offer dividend growth investors in the years ahead.

Perfect Conditions For Dividend Growth

Excellent business models are not exclusive to dividend growth stocks, but there are definitive traits that many companies with long growth streaks certainly share. While the type and structure of a business can vary wildly, a strong company for dividend growth typically has a profitable business with a sustained competitive advantage that thrives in most economic environments. Let's talk through Visa in this light, and highlight the traits that have us excited about the upcoming decades of potential dividend growth.

Durable Business Model With A Competitive Advantage

Visa's business model is very simple to understand. Whenever you purchase something with your debit/credit card, there is network infrastructure between the point of purchase and financial institution associated with your card. That network connects both sides of the transaction, allowing the funds to transfer as appropriate. In exchange for bridging this gap between customer and merchant, the network provider charges a fee (based on a percentage of the transaction value) to the merchant. If your debit/credit card has "Visa" branded on it, that is the payment service network that it operates on. The other major networks are operated by Mastercard (MA), Discover (DFS), and American Express (AXP).

Another way to think of this business model is to think of how you pay tolls in order to use the interstate and highway systems when you travel. The tolls would represent the fees that Visa collects in exchange for access to their "highway" network.

There are some inherent advantages of this business model that reinforce the durability and strength of Visa's model. First, the company's fee in the form of a percentage means that the company is immune to inflation. As the cost of goods rises for consumers, Visa will continue to take a fixed percentage of those transaction values - assuring that Visa's revenue streams are always growing at least in line with inflation rates.

Also, Visa's network is extensively built to work throughout the world. This carries a couple of noteworthy points. The company's extensive global presence not only means that Visa is accepted throughout global markets, but that it also helps keep emerging competition out. The large cost to build out a network and the existing presence of the big four (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover) mean that high barriers to entry are present. In other words, the big four have an oligopoly on the payment services industry.

Strong Profitability & Cash Generation

Additionally, Visa's mature infrastructure means that little capital is required by the business even though Visa continues to process more transactions, and generate more revenue. This has increased operating margins over time.

Source: YCharts

When you have increasing profitability, cash flow streams will also grow at an accelerated rate. Visa's FCF streams have exploded over the past decade, and Visa's conversion rate of revenue to FCF has more than doubled over that time frame.

Source: YCharts

Just to illustrate how insane Visa's cash streams are, we typically set a benchmark of 10% for a company's ability to convert revenue to free cash flow. In other words, companies that can convert more than $0.10 of each revenue dollar into cash are what we call "cash cows." Visa is able to convert an exceptionally high amount of its revenue into cash flow, and revenue itself is also growing at the same time (more on that below).

A Strong Dividend That Management Is Actively Growing

So to this point we have identified Visa as a business with the appropriate operating conditions to generate very large streams of cash. The other important aspect of dividend growth is having a management team in place that is actively growing its dividend payout.

Visa has been raising its dividend since going public 11 years ago. The dividend payout is $0.25 each quarter, totaling $1.00 per year to investors. This results in a yield of just 0.55% on the current stock price. While this may seem extremely disappointing at face value, the current yield is a function of immense capital gains and not mediocre dividend growth.

Visa's actual dividend payout has been growing like a weed ever since shares first went public. The quarterly dividend has grown from mere pennies to $0.25 in just a decade. That works out to a 10-year dividend CAGR of 32.6%.

Source: YCharts

Despite this immense dividend growth, the payout remains below 20% of free cash flow. This is reflective of the high rate of growth that Visa continues to expand at. While Visa will continue to slow down as it grows larger, the low payout ratio and existing growth rate of the business all point to years ahead of inflation-beating dividend growth. Because Visa's business model is very light on CAPEX requirements, the company's payout ratio has a ton of room to expand.

Signs Point To Continued Revenue Growth

Despite Visa's large size (the company carries a market cap of $394 billion), there are macroeconomic signs that continued growth is likely. The most upfront of these being a huge global transactions market that continues to operate with a strong cash presence.

The number of non-cash transactions worldwide continues to grow at an accelerated rate. This is especially true in emerging/developing markets where these transactions are growing at a CAGR of more than 20%.

Source: Payments Cards & Mobile

With Visa holding leading market share in the US, it's turning its focus to investing in assets that will provide access to these high growth developing markets. This includes a commercial network for cross border payments between businesses, its recent acquisition of British cross border payment services company Earthport, and its new pact with Western Union (WU). We like Visa's expansion plan into cross border payments, and aggressive approach to partner with strong niche players in the payment services industry. We expect revenue growth to continue trending at 8-12% moving forward (for at least the near future).

Valuation

Visa's strong profit metrics and track record of growth have not gone unnoticed by the market. The stock currently trades near 52-week highs at $180 per share. Shares have essentially shot up in a straight line since the market last took a breath in January.

Source: YCharts

Given the strong year that the stock has had, it shouldn't be a shock that the stock is trading at quite a premium to the market. Given analyst estimates for full-year EPS of $5.37, the stock's earnings multiple is currently 33.51X. This is a slight premium (12%) to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 29.89X. While we typically avoid paying into premiums this high, there are times when exceptions are acceptable.

A growing company such as Visa can easily "burn off" a slight premium on the stock's valuation. If we look ahead, analysts are expecting EPS of $6.21 in FY2020. This puts the stock at roughly 29X next year's earnings. In other words, within a year that premium has been made up for by Visa's growth. This isn't to say that investors are foolish not to pay 33X earnings for a company, it would be perfectly prudent to wait for an eventual (an inevitable) correction in the market to cool things down. However, we are pointing out that in five years from now a modest overpayment for a stock such as Visa will likely equate to a rounding error.

Wrapping Up

Whether or not shares are worth buying today depends a lot on your individual investing goals and needs. Visa possesses a high quality business model that continues to get stronger as the years pass. Because of the cash-flush nature of Visa and the large scale of a payments industry (that continues to move away from cash), we feel that Visa is a future dividend champion in waiting, and investors should be able to expect decades of stellar dividend growth ahead.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.