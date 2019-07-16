Microsoft: A Bearish Case Into Earnings

EBITDA margin is a key financial metric to watch in the upcoming earnings as it's currently at a structurally high level which will be difficult to sustain going forward.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is set to report fiscal Q4 earnings after the market close on Thursday, July 18, 2019. This is a stock that seemingly hasn't missed a step under the watch of CEO Satya Nadella, who took over in 2014. MSFT has quietly climbed to become the market's most valuable company with a current market cap of $1.1 trillion. The story has been strong growth at rising levels of profitability across all businesses. Considering the currently solid financial position and lofty outlook, this article looks at the upcoming earnings release from a more bearish perspective and covers points we'll be looking for that may highlight emerging signs of weakness.

MSFT stock price chart. Source: FinViz.com

Fiscal Q4 Earnings Preview

The headline consensus EPS estimate of $1.21 represents an increase of 12.4% from GAAP EPS of $1.08 in Q4 last year. This quarter's estimate is an average among 29 sell-side analysts with a range between $1.17 and $1.29. Including this fiscal 4th quarter, the full year EPS estimate of $4.59 if confirmed would be an 18% increase compared to $3.88 in 2018.

MSFT Consensus Estimates screenshot. Source: Seeking Alpha Essentials

The reality is that Microsoft hasn't had a big earnings miss in a long time, regularly beating the EPS number by double-digit percentage terms going back to at least 2015. On the other hand, expectations for this release are otherwise rather muted as the growth cycle has been ongoing for some time with a trend of moderation growth coming into focus. Consensus estimates for revenue of $37.78 billion this quarter, an increase of 8.9% year over year, if confirmed would represent a slowdown compared to 17.5% y/y growth from the period last year.

MSFT earnings surprise history. Source: Seeking Alpha Essentials

Momentum in Microsoft’s cloud-based Azure service has been among its fastest growing business with product revenues up 73% y/y globally in the last quarter on a constant currency basis. This has helped support its overall enterprise and commercial services, as growth from the more traditional server products is expected to remain under 10%. Overall the company breaks out revenue growth for 22 product and services, 16 of which grew above double digits in Q3. Favorably, many of these accelerated year over year in the last Q3 result reinforcing the bullish case of the stock. Investors should look for the update to the below table that is regularly included in the earnings press release to understand the growth drivers or any signs of weakness. We expect a deceleration among most of these products and services compared to Q3.

MSFT product segment Q3 revenues. Source: Company IR

Overall, there's nothing to suggest MSFT will "crash" in the near future but at the same time we think the stock is expensive with the bullish forecasts already baked into the current price. Taking a more contraction view there are some signs that momentum in operational strength could be peaking reflected in the dynamic among margins.

The Bearish Case For Microsoft

The following points summarize areas of concern with the stock trading at its all-time high at $139.

Margins across key segments and company-wide may have peaked or are peaking.

Operational "moat" and competitive advantage across a number of products may be thinning with the rise of emerging rivals.

A number of valuation multiples are at historically expensive levels and the stock appears overvalued based on the discounted cash flow model.

MSFT Margins

The chart below contextualizes key financial margins going back to 2006 on a trailing twelve-month basis. Notice how the gross margin has actually been trending lower over the past decade, other margins like net profit and free cash flow as a percentage of revenues have been relatively more stable over the period. Q3 TTM EBITDA at 45.6% was the highest going back to 2010.

MSFT margins history. Source: Data by YCharts/chart author

The trend of falling gross margin while EBITDA margin has climbed implies that much of the higher profitability in recent years has been driven by operational efficiency like lower expenses. Indeed, SG&A as a percent of quarterly revenues is averaging 18.8% over the past year compared to historical levels about 25% prior to 2015. We think that this trend is reaching a limit which will be difficult to continue representing a risk going forward.

The concern here is that EBITDA margin at 46.1% in the last quarter may be peaking or has limited upside. The company will be challenged to push this significantly higher on pricing alone and there is likely less room to slow expense growth. EBITDA margin is one of the key monitoring points to watch in the upcoming earnings release, and we see it pressured on the cost side as SG&A could trend higher from historically low levels. A miss here would likely be negative for the stock.

Emerging Rivals

It's recognized that among the many Microsoft businesses, the company has a significant competitive advantage and operating moat with little to no significant rival across some of its products. Windows, for example has approximately 75% of the global PC operating system market share supported by the Office suite of tools that have been the standard for business going back 30 years. LinkedIn is another example of a more recent development that has nearly monopolized the niche of "social networking for professionals."

On the other hand, the important cloud-based services that have been a growth driver in recent years now face a number of comparable products among many major corporations and also emerging rivals. We view the threat from the rapidly evolving software-as-a-service "SaaS" space as slowly but surely chipping away at Microsoft's lead in various products and segments. It's curious that reports emerged in recent months that Microsoft banned their own employees from utilizing competitor tools like Slack from recent IPO Slack Technologies (NASDAQ:WORK) over the Microsoft "TEAMS" product.

AWS from Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and even collaboration tools like Google Docs, from Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) are also mentioned. The justification in the report was based on security controls but cynically it also highlights a number of third party companies that have alternative solutions that may simply be better than a current Microsoft offering. Another example that comes to mind is Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) that directly competes for corporate users against Microsoft's Skype video messaging platform. The risk is that a current competitor or emerging rival breaks through with a significant innovation that leaves Microsoft marketing what may be seen as a "legacy" solution down the line. The bearish case expects Microsoft to lose market share in some key product markets over the next decade as the trends in technology evolve.

Valuation

The other consideration here is the current valuation which appears exuberant. Market-based multiples for Microsoft trade at the highest levels this decade and in some cases since the tech bubble in early 2000. It's true the company deserves something of a growth and quality premium given its leadership position but investors here should be asking, how much of its future outlook is already priced in?

MSFT trading multiples source: Data by YCharts/table author

Enterprise value to EBITDA in particular stands out at a current 18x. This is concerning considering the bearish case that sees EBITDA margin with relatively limited upside from here. The multiple is rich relative to a number of large cap tech companies.

Data by YCharts

More objectively, price to free cash flow over the trailing twelve-month period has really moved higher in recent years to a current 32x suggesting investors are paying the most for Microsoft since at least the year 2004.

Data by YCharts

Discounted Cash Flow Assessment

I'm presenting two simplified discounted cash flow models of MSFT. The first is based on market implied assumptions and shows the stock is otherwise fully valued in what we describe as a best-case scenario. Running through the inputs, the model takes the consensus revenue estimates for the next three years as a given and forecasts free cash flow based on the percentage to revenues. Going back 10 years, MSFT free cash flow margin (as a percentage of revenues) has averaged 31.5% although trending lower in recent years as described previously in this article.

Over the trailing twelve months, the company reported free cash flow of $32 billion representing 27.5% of revenues over the period. We're giving MSFT the benefit of the doubt and using a flat 28.5% FCF margin into perpetuity. Setting the discount rate at 10% and applying a 5.5% perpetual growth rate, the model finds a fair value of $137.5 per share.

The point here is to show that shares of MSFT likely have limited upside with lofty expectations baked into the current price. Adjusting the model for a more bullish FCF margin of 30% through the forecast period and setting the perpetual growth rate at 6% would only add another 10% upside. There's little to suggest MSFT can or will double from here.

MSFT bullish case DCF model. Source: Author estimates

The bearish case is overall more skeptical with slightly weaker than consensus growth in the near term and sees Microsoft pressured on all fronts in terms of product and services pricing driving down margins. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue could trend structurally lower among competitive market segments and overall heavy investing required to keep up with innovation. The bearish case sees +23% downside with a fair value around $104.50. For reference, MSFT traded at this level as recently as February so the range is entirely realistic in our opinion.

MSFT bearish case DCF model. Source: Author estimates

Conclusion

Is Microsoft a "great short"? Is there a catalyst for an extended move lower? The answer to both questions right now is no. With that said, We rate Microsoft as a "sell" or "underperform" as there are likely better opportunities in the market with more upside on a total return basis. Long-term investors could consider covered call opportunities to reduce risk. Potential investors may want to sit out for a more attractive entry point.

A potential catalyst for an extended move lower beyond an obvious earnings miss would be a market rotation out of the shares into more value type names. The upside risk is that the company continues to exceed expectations guiding for a more optimistic outlook. The best thing Microsoft has going for it is the dividend growth outlook and safe payout, but even still, the current yield at 1.3% is below the 5-year treasury rate.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.