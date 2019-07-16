The Pernicious Effects Of Low Interest Rates

I argue that we are currently in a "Buyback Bubble" - a situation in which stock prices are artificially and unsustainably high, largely due to generous share repurchases.

In a recent article, I issued a reminder that the performance of Wall Street does not always reflect the realities of Main Street.

For instance, as the ISM Manufacturing Index, a measure of industrial America's confidence in the economy, falters to a critical 50-ish level, financial conditions remain highly accommodative. Debt remains cheap, which makes stock repurchase programs an easy decision for corporate executive teams.

As of the first quarter of 2019, American companies had bought back $253 billion of their shares, about $18 billion more than the end of Q1 2018. By reference, the dollar value of shares repurchased in the first quarter of this year is about $8 billion higher than the market capitalization of AT&T (T) and about the same as that of UnitedHealth (UNH). American companies are on track to spend about 5% of GDP on share buybacks this year.

This share buyback revolution picked up some measure of speed in the 1990s but really took off in the early 2000s. The primary catalyst for this, as I explained in the above-mentioned article, was the Fed's accommodative monetary policy (i.e. artificially low interest rates). Lower-than-natural rates not only gave corporations the financial kindling to convert debt issuance into earnings per share growth, it also lowered the hurdle rate for all investments.

The hurdle rate - the minimum return required of a potential allocation of capital - is nearly always tied to the "risk free rate" (RFR), and the RFR is nearly always based on a certain Treasury bond yield. Treasury bond yields, even on the long end, tend to correspond with the ultra-short-term Federal Funds rate over long periods of time. Of course, there are periods of time when longer duration Treasury yields disconnect from the Fed Funds rate, but over time they move in line with one another.

When the risk-free rate is lowered, hurdle rates fall accordingly and, suddenly, that makes certain previously unattractive investments exceed the hurdle rate. This includes stock buybacks, the return of which often includes little more than the dividend yield.

The Effect of the Buyback Revolution

In my previous article, I demonstrated that the dramatic share reduction of the past few decades has been brought about by means of (1) a reduction in capital allocation to investment, (2) a strategic reduction in worker pay expenses, and (3) increased corporate debt burdens.

On the first point, the reduction in long-term capital investment comes as a result of being crowded out by buybacks, which are seen as a sure thing. Why allocate capital to a riskier investment which inherently takes longer to result in EPS growth, if at all, when an executive team can immediately produce definite, if limited, EPS growth via buybacks?

On the second point, a reduction in labor expenses has very little to do with interest rates, at least ostensibly. It has much more to do with the Asian export machine that burst onto the scene in the 1990s and captured much of the global market share of manufacturing output. The globalization of the labor market, along with automation, has held worker salaries at bay, though it has also held consumer inflation at bay.

And, of course, as you know if you've read my article, "Blame (Or Thank) The Fed For Meteoric Wealth Inequality," you will already know my argument for how Fed policies have ratcheted up corporate debt. The entire point of lowering interest rates is to encourage borrowing so that companies will continue to spend. Fed officials (along with economic intelligentsia more broadly, tens of thousands of whom are on the Fed's payroll) are convinced of the Keynesian notion that recessions are caused primarily by declines in spending/consumption, and so, in their view, anything and everything should be done in order to sustain consumer spending.

Even if that means an ever-rising mountain of debt and a hollowing out of long-term capital investment. But, unfortunately, these two consequences of the Fed's accommodative monetary policy have taken their toll on the real economy, despite fueling corporate EPS growth.

Here is S&P 500 (SPX) earnings per share growth along with US GDP by decade:

Decade EPS Growth GDP Growth 1950-1960 -3.5% 42.4% 1960-1970 17.5% 51.9% 1970-1980 33% 36.5% 1980-1990 -7.1% 38.6% 1990-2000 80% 41.6% 2000-2010 22.8% 18.8% 2010-Q1'19 49.8% 19%

Over the 40 years from 1950 to 1990, SPX earnings per share rose 40% while GDP quadrupled. But over the 28 years from 1990 to the present, SPX's EPS growth exploded by 232%, whereas GDP only grew 98.2% - not quite doubling.

While trying to sustain consumer spending growth and asset prices, the Fed has inadvertently promoted the financialization of the economy. It has encouraged an abundance of investment in debt and financial products, and it has crowded out long-term investment in productivity- and wage-enhancing capital that would benefit the real economy.

The Seed of the Buyback Revolution

I've mentioned that share repurchases really took off in the early 2000s when interest rates were lowered almost to zero and buybacks became tightly correlated with debt issuance. But prior to the mid-2000s surge, there was another, smaller surge during the 1990s.

Source: Aswath Damodaran

After falling year over year for two years in a row, buybacks picked up in 1992. Then again in 1993, and again in 1994, rising until 2000, the peak of the tech bubble. What caused this growing corporate interest in buybacks during the Nineties?

The most likely culprit is a Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) rule change in the early 1990s that made stock options issued as a form of compensation tax deductible for corporations. Corporate boards saw this as a way to increase compensation for executives without further diminishing cash balances in the bank. Tying options to certain performance metrics, boards of directors thought, would align management's interests with those of shareholders and incentivize strong performance.

But corporate executives aren't fools. They were aware of a way to financially engineer the company's performance metrics to meet required benchmarks and earn these options. Share buybacks would immediately make EPS, ROA, and ROE more attractive.

In 1992, the first full year after this rule took effect, the average large-company executive's total compensation increased 42%. S&P 500 EPS leapt up by 16% that year, while GDP only rose by 3.5%.

As we can see below, the explosion of average CEO pay over and above average worker pay began in the early 1990s, corresponding with the surge in buybacks.

Source: Adam Grant

Of course, CEO pay was rising faster than average worker pay from the 1960s to 1990, probably due to increasing international sales, but if the pre-1992 trend had continued, the ratio would be well under 100 today. From 1965 to 1978, CEO compensation based on options realized rose 79% - or 6.08% per year. Between 1978 and 2000, it rose by a staggering 1,270% - or 57.7% per year. Between 2009 and 2016, it rose another 45% - 6.4% per year. But since 2016, buybacks have surged again, and this has almost certainly increased the rate of options-based compensation growth.

The seed of the buyback revolution was the shift to options-based compensation, but the water and fertilizer that bolstered it and caused it to blossom were artificially low interest rates.

A study by Christine Jolls titled "Stock Repurchases and Incentive Compensation" serves as evidence of the causal link between executive stock options and buybacks. By comparing companies that engaged in buybacks and/or dividend raises with others that did not, Jolls demonstrated that differences in the way compensation packages are designed tend to result in different capital allocation decisions.

Indeed, "the average executive in her sample of firms with repurchase activity enjoyed a $345,000 increase in stock option value as a result of the repurchase activity. Thus there appears to be a strong incentive to neglect dividends in favor of share repurchases." However, in cases where "executives are awarded restricted stock, a form of compensation that accrues dividends (in contrast to stock options), there is no observable preference for repurchases over dividends." Likewise, management tends not to favor buybacks when stock option programs are broad-based among the employee workforce; "it is executive options, not employee options generally, that are related to repurchase behavior."

Executive compensation consultant James Reda reinforces Jolls' conclusions based on his observation that buybacks generally occur "during an LTI [long-term incentive] award's performance period, and there is no corresponding adjustment to the performance goals to offset the effect of the Buyback. So, it can be said that a Buyback gives executives a head start in achieving their performance goals."

Reda cites a study which shows that the majority of performance incentive bonuses (typically in the form of stock options) are tied to performance measures, such as EPS or stock price, which can be manipulated by buybacks. These performance bonuses represent a greater percentage of total compensation than ever before, "up from 22.8 percent in 2010 to 36.7 percent in 2016 in the Russell 3000 and from 32.0 percent to 47.4 percent in the S&P 500."

Investor Takeaway

Ostensibly, this options-motivated buyback revolution has greatly benefited shareholders as the S&P 500 has exploded upward since the 1990s, especially the late 1990s. Stock prices as well as total shareholder returns have skyrocketed:

Data by YCharts

But, in another sense, it has eroded the long-term value creation potential of the American big business. This helps to explain why, as per my previous article on the differences between Wall Street and Main Street, total corporate profits have been flat since 2012.

It has also drawn capital away from productivity-enhancing investments, which would have benefited workers and, as a result, spurred increased consumer spending and thus GDP growth.

The takeaway for investors here is that we may look back on this point of elation in the stock market, as the SPX crests 3,000, and realize we were ensconced in a strange new kind of bubble.

Source: Yardeni Research

A "bubble" is any situation in which asset prices are artificially and unsustainably high. I think we may look back someday and realize that we were in something of a Buyback Bubble.

We may eventually realize that if the stock market was operating according to the normal rules of investor supply and demand, stocks already would have fallen quite a bit. Instead, we'll realize, they had been buoyed by buybacks as the executives who were supposed to be aligned with our interests were cashing out their stock options and liquidating their holdings. Then we'll wonder why we weren't paying more attention to the way in which this practice of financial engineering was distorting the market and blinding us to underlying economic realities.

Indeed, bubbles breed a selective blindness in investors, an unwillingness to question the tenuous link between soaring asset prices and the much more modest fundamentals. When you feel like you're getting rich, it doesn't seem to matter why.

But someday the economy will turn down. Corporate earnings will dry up. And then management teams will be forced to pull back share repurchases, which have been the primary driver of the 2019 rally. Then we'll wonder what in the world we were thinking.

Until then, holding onto defensive stocks and long-duration Treasuries (e.g. EDV & TLT) is probably a good idea, while taking at least some profits in more cyclical names in order to build a cash position seems warranted. Value hunting for stocks whose earnings are not being strongly buoyed by buybacks also seems wise. And as earnings season ensues, investors would be wise to pay more attention to EBIT (which measures total earnings) than EPS (which can be manipulated by buybacks).

No one can "time the market," but if you see the signs of where we are at in the business cycle, you can at least prepare accordingly. If nothing else, preparing oneself mentally for a period that is not as happy-go-lucky as the one we've been enjoying this year will likely prove prescient.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.