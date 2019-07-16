Campbell Soup Sells Kelsen; Investors Wait For Full International Segment Sale

Campbell Soup (CPB) has finally reached a deal to sell, albeit, a small portion of its international business with the sale of Kelsen Group. The deal looks reasonable but involves just a small portion of its international segment which will be divested, needed to address leverage. While leverage is coming down and is becoming manageable, the round-trip made through numerous M&A deals has destroyed a lot of value for investors, as valuations appeal fair at this level.

Just A Small Sale

Given the debt load and concerns about this financial position amidst lackluster operational performance, Campbell Soup has decided to sell a bunch of assets, including the international business. Part of this segment is the Kelsen Group, a Danish producer of baked snacks which is now being divested to an affiliate of Ferrero in a $300 million deal.

The producer is best known from brands such as Kjeldsens and Royal Dansk which generate $157 million in sales each year, making for a 1.9 times sales multiple. The company stresses that the deal could close in the first quarter of the fiscal year of 2020 with proceeds, of course, earmarked for debt reduction, but more importantly that the divestment of the remainder of the international business is proceeding. Most important assets in the international business include Arnott´s biscuits, simple meals business in Australia and parts of Asia, as well as manufacturing operations.

Updating The Thesis

I actually covered Campbell for the last time in April in this premium article as the company divested the Fresh unit at the time for a dismal price, although that still resulted in accretion given that the divested activities were posting losses. With the sale of Bolthouse Farms the entire Fresh segment has been sold as further sales of the international business should avoid leverage concerns, yet I failed to see the appeal.

With the sale of Bolthouse in a $510 million deal (taking place at about a third of the acquisition price back in 2012) and some other minor divestments, the company would rake in $570 million as that number jumps to $870 million if we include Kelsen of course. With the sale of the entire Fresh unit involving $970 million in revenues and Kelsen adding $157 million to that, more than $1.1 billion in total revenues will leave the door.

I was critical of the value destroyed in the M&A adventure as it was not just Bolthouse which has been sold after a very painful round trip transaction. Kelsen was acquired in 2013 and actually generated $180 million in sales at the time, suggesting quite some revenue losses ever since, as I do not recall an acquisition price being disclosed but undoubtedly was higher than the current sales price. With more to be sold internationally, Campbell will focus solely on its snacks and meals and beverage business.

Implications For Campbell

Campbell has a broken book year which means that annual results are typically released in August. With the huge purchase of Snyder´s Lance taken place about a year ago and ever since many divestments being announced the situation does not get much clear.

Early June the company posted its third quarter results with reported revenues up 16% to $2.18 billion, while organic growth was flat, as growth was driven by the Snyder´s Lance acquisition. The company reported $210 million in sales from discontinued operations as well which include the troubled and now divested Fresh segment. The core operations reported a 2% decline in adjusted EBIT to $316 million, yet remain very profitable.

For the year the company guided for $9.1 billion in sales from the continuing operations, with adjusted EBIT seen at $1.40 billion and adjusted earnings seen at $2.50-$2.55 per share.

Ending the third quarter with $9.1 billion in net debt, this net debt load will fall to roughly $8.5 billion upon closure of the divestment of the Fresh segment whose contribution is not included in the guidance above. With $1.4 billion in adjusted EBIT and D&A charges running at around $480 million per annum, I still see leverage very high at 4.5 times EBITDA. While the $300 million in proceeds from Kelsen will help to reduce net debt, note that these sales and earnings are classified as continued operations, making that sales and earnings will come under further pressure.

With 302 million shares trading at $40 per share and factoring in pre-deal leverage of $8.5 billion, Campbell is awarded a $20.5 billion enterprise value with $9.1 billion in sales, at 2.2 times revenues. While nothing has been said about margins of Kelsen a 1.9 times sales multiple looks fair at best and while net leverage will fall further to $8.2 billion, forward sales will fall below the $9 billion mark. Pegging EBITDA margins at 20%, like the rest of Campbell, I see potentially $30 million in EBITDA walking out of the door, which makes for a small reduction in leverage and earnings power but nothing too meaningful.

Elephant In The Room - Rest Of International

Kelsen comprised just a small portion of the International Segment as rumors about the sale of the entire international segment involved sales prices of about $3 billion, as such as deal tag would be sufficient to make a really big move in addressing leverage, with most of the proceeds allocated to Arnott´s.

When the company reported second quarter results earlier this year, the company foresaw sales of about $8 billion if the entire international segment were to be divested as well with EBIT seen around $1.25 billion. That, however includes the sale of the entire international segment. Pegging proceeds from the remainder of those activities (after the Kelsen divestment) at $2.5 billion based on media reports, net debt will come in around $5.7 billion. With interest rates at 4-5%, for interest expense of $250 million, I see earnings before taxes at a billion, or $750 million after working with a 25% tax rate.

This works down to $2.50 per share in earnings power. With D&A running at 5% of sales, I peg EBITDA at around $1.65 billion, for a much more manageable 3.5 times leverage ratio, but unfortunately, that deal still has to close as proceeds are uncertain at this point in time.

With earnings power of $2.50 per share following the sale of the entire international business, shares trade at 16 times earnings yet makes that the company still operates with 3.5 times leverage while reporting zero percent organic growth. This seems more than fair if you ask me, with valuations of consumer goods companies under quite a lot of pressure.

Hence I continue to reiterate my neutral stance at current levels and while I would be inclined to buy some shares following a big pronounced fall in the shares to the mid-or low thirties, I peg the chances of that happening currently not so great.

